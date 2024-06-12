FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced that it has entered into a Limited Exclusive Distribution And Supply Agreement with Zimmer Biomet, a global medical technology leader. Under the distribution agreement, Zimmer Biomet will result in an exclusive offering, integrating ZB technology into a customized TMINI robotic solution for total knee arthroplasty.

THINK Surgical Enters Distribution Agreement with Zimmer Biomet Post this TMINI Miniature Robotic System

THINK Surgical is committed to maximizing customer access to its handheld, wireless TMINI Miniature Robotic System. The TMINI System is a new generation of robot which is easy to use and particularly well suited to the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) market.

"We believe that there are two distinct customer segments, one which prefers an open platform where the customer can choose from a range of implants on the robot and another which prefers an exclusive platform where the customer gains access to the robot in return for loyalty to a single implant brand. We believe that these two customer segments are approximately equal," said Stuart Simpson, president, and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical.

"To maximize access, we support both of those customer segments with two different business models. We have partnerships with approximately 10 implant companies to provide an open solution and we have partnered with Zimmer Biomet, the market leader, to provide an exclusive solution," continued Mr. Simpson.

THINK Surgical will work with its approximately 10 implant partners to continue selling the TMINI System as an open platform technology which will provide surgeons with the freedom to choose from an extensive range of implant options for their patients. At the same time, the limited distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet will result in an exclusive offering, integrating ZB technology into a customized TMINI robotic solution.

"With our current implant partners, we are excited to support about 40% of the total knee implants on the market today. Looking to the future, because THINK Surgical's technology is capable of supporting all total knee implant brands, we expect to continue to expand market coverage by adding additional implant brands," said Chris Fronk, chief commercial officer of THINK Surgical.

"This positions THINK Surgical as a leader in the orthopedic robotics market providing choice of implants and flexibility in business models. No other robotics company offers their customers the range of options available from THINK Surgical," continued Mr. Fronk.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are offered as open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon. The limited distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet will result in an exclusive offering, integrating ZB technology into a customized TMINI robotic solution for total knee arthroplasty.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com .

THINK Surgical and TMINI are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Media Contact THINK Surgical:

Nick Margree

[email protected]

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.