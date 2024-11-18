THINK Surgical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use of LinkSymphoKnee (LSK) implants With TMINI Miniature Robotic System

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced that its TMINI® Miniature Robotic System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use with the LinkSymphoKnee (LSK) from Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG, Germany (LINK) under a Collaboration Agreement between the two companies.

The LinkSymphoKnee has been added to THINK Surgical's ID-HUB™, a proprietary data bank of implant modules for use with the open platform version of its TMINI System in the United States.

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

"At LINK, we have always prioritized innovation in orthopedic solutions, focusing on how we can empower our customers—the surgeons—with tools that can be used to elevate precision, adaptability, and patient outcomes," said Peter Willenborg, chief executive officer of LINK.

Greg Pomasl, president of LINK in the USA (LinkBio Corporation), added, "Through this partnership, we're not only providing a state-of-the-art robotic solution but a nimble, cost-effective, hand-held option that complements the full spectrum of our LinkSymphoKnee primary products," said Pomasl. "With LinkSymphoKnee and the TMINI System, we are setting a new standard in knee surgery support, ensuring our customers have the most advanced tools available to deliver exceptional patient care."

"THINK Surgical is excited to add the LinkSymphoKnee to the TMINI System. The open platform version of TMINI is now available with eight different knee designs from eight separate orthopedic companies offering surgeons the choice of single-radius, anatomic, and guided motion knees on a single robotic platform." said Stuart Simpson, president, and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

About Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Proudly made in Germany and with more than 75 years of history, LINK is a leading provider of innovative orthopedic solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality. With a focused mission on improving patient quality of life, LINK is dedicated to becoming the fastest-growing company in orthopedics. Emphasizing technological advancement and clinical excellence, LINK is devoted to improving standards in orthopedic surgery and advancing the field through innovation and collaboration.

For more information, please visit www.link-ortho.com

LinkSymphoKnee is a trademark of Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

THINK Surgical LINK
Nick Margree Dario Lupo
[email protected] [email protected]

