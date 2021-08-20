THINK Surgical to Feature Next-Generation Robot for Total Knee Replacement at American Academy of Orthopaedics Surgeons' (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting

"We are excited to demonstrate our next-generation, robot technology at this prestigious orthopedic event," said Jay Yang, acting CEO and COO, THINK Surgical "The TSolution One Total Knee Application is the only commercially available active robot system for total knee replacement that supports implants from different manufacturers, giving orthopedic surgeons more options to individualize each patient's treatment."

Throughout the conference, Yair D. Kissin, M.D.*, FAAOS, vice chair of the Department of Surgical Orthopedics at Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack, NJ) and Stefan W. Kreuzer, M.D.*, FAAOS, founder of INOV8 Orthopedics (Houston, TX) will host demonstrations of the TSolution One Total Knee Application at THINK's booth.

"The TSolution One gives surgeons the ability to plan the surgery before entering the operating room and provides each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy," said Dr. Kreuzer. "The pre-planning reduces surprises, making each knee replacement procedure more predictable."

"The open implant platform of the TSolution One is truly a transformative leap above the other robotic-assisted surgical systems on the market," added Dr. Kissin. "The TSolution One gives surgeons the ability to select the implant from a variety of manufacturers, which they feel the most comfortable and familiar with, and in some cases may be less expensive. Other robotic systems are limited to a single manufacturer's implant."

Drs. Kissin and Kreuzer will provide demonstrations of the TSolution One system at THINK Surgical's Booth 1321 at the following times:

Yair D. Kissin, M.D.

Wednesday, September 1 at 12:45 p.m. (PST)

Thursday, September 2 at 9:45 a.m. (PST)

Thursday, September 2 at 3 p.m. (PST)

Friday, September 3 at 10:15 a.m. (PST)

Stefan W. Kreuzer, M.D.

Wednesday, September 1 at 3 p.m. (PST)

Thursday, September 2 at 12:45 p.m. (PST)

Friday, September 3 at 12:45 p.m. (PST)



In addition, demonstrations of the TSolution One highlighting United Orthopedic's U2TM Knee System will also be conducted at the United Orthopedic Booth 635 located in Hall B at the following times:

Wednesday, September 1 at 11 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. (PST)

Thursday, September 2 at 11 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. (PST)

Friday, September 3 at 9 a.m. (PST)

The TSolution One Total Knee Application consists of TPLAN®, the 3D pre-surgical planning workstation, and TCAT®, the active robot. Pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare, in a virtual environment, the patient's personalized joint replacement surgical plan. The active robot aids the surgeon in executing the preoperative surgical plan with automated cutting and removal of the diseased bone and cartilage. The TSolution One Total Knee Application helps surgeons to optimize implant placement based on each patient's unique anatomy.

This second-generation robot, which received FDA clearance in November of 2020, incorporates several changes to the hardware and software, which significantly enhance the system's efficiency, flexibility and ease of use while maintaining the precision and innovation that is the hallmark of the TSolution One Total Knee Application system.

About THINK Surgical®, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The core technology of the TSolution One has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

The TSolution One® is the only commercially available robot for total joint replacement procedures that features an open implant library.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One Total Knee Application for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

*Dr. Yair D. Kissin and Dr. Stefan Kreuzer are paid consultants of THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, TSolution One, TPLAN and TCAT are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc. ©2021 THINK Surgical, Inc. All rights reserved.

