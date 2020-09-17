THINK Surgical Unveils New Corporate Website

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical®, Inc., an advanced orthopedic robot technology company, announced the official launch of its new corporate website www.thinksurgical.com. The website showcases the active robot included in the TSolution One® Total Knee Application.

"THINK Surgical is proud to share our new and improved corporate website with patients and medical professionals who want to learn more about the orthopedic solutions we offer," said Jay Yang, acting CEO, THINK Surgical, Inc. "THINK's new website chronicles the history of our company and features surgeon and patient perspectives regarding total knee replacement utilizing our active robot technology, which is truly revolutionizing orthopedic surgery."

The new website features a section for patients seeking information about osteoarthritis, the most common cause of joint pain affecting more than 30 million adults. For many patients, treatment is a total knee replacement (TKR). The website is also a resource for clinicians and orthopedic surgeons, in search of cutting-edge and innovative technologies to achieve positive outcomes in the treatment of patients with end-stage knee arthritis. In addition to the precision, accuracy and consistency provided by THINK Surgical's active robot technology, the TSolution One Total Knee Application provides surgeons a choice of implant options.

The TSolution One Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, an active robot. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare, in a virtual environment, the patient's unique joint replacement plan using a choice of implant options. The active robot aids the surgeon in executing the preoperative plan with precise control, performing hands-free cutting of the bone for precise placement of the implant. Other surgical systems merely guide the surgeon.

The TSolution One core technology has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements for both hip and knee worldwide. In October 2019, THINK Surgical, Inc. announced it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the TSolution One Total Knee Application in the United States.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc. is committed to the future of orthopedic surgery and to improving patient care through the development of leading-edge precision technology. THINK Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets active robotics for hip and knee replacement surgery and maintains an open implant library, allowing surgeons maximum choice for their patients. For more information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

