Think tank publication outlines nation's resolve

News provided by

China Daily

31 Aug, 2023, 04:02 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

An international think tank initiated by the Chinese government has published an annual report to review the country's progress in environmental policymaking since last year, shining a spotlight on China's resolve to curb pollution.

Continue Reading
The annual meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development is held in Beijing on Aug 28-30.
The annual meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development is held in Beijing on Aug 28-30.

"The past year has been extraordinary and momentous," said the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development in the report's foreword, which listed a range of policy statements demonstrating the country's resolve in promoting green development.

Among them was the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which states that the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature is one of the important features and essential requirements of the Chinese path to modernization.

"That reflects the Chinese government's responsibility to promote sustainable development and its historic courage in exploring a new development path," the CCICED report said. It was released on the sidelines of the group's annual general meeting, a three-day event that closed on Wednesday in Beijing.

Covering a host of topics such as biodiversity and air pollution, the six-part report highlights the progress made in reining in fossil fuel emissions.

In the chapter on environmental lawmaking, it said the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, which was held in mid-October last year, proposed that the government "work actively and prudently" toward the dual goals of peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060, and suggested that climate legislation be fast-tracked.

In January, the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's leading economic planner, unveiled a plan to bolster green consumption and curb extravagance and waste, the report noted.

Many policy changes have shown a high level of correlation with recommendations proposed by the group, according to the report.

In one example, the group recommended last year that efforts be made to prioritize the development of a dedicated climate change law to set the necessary legal basis for China's climate transition, and explore the inclusion of the dual carbon targets and climate adaptation into the scope of public interest litigation by prosecutors. This has since happened.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Global impressions of Wuhan go viral

Back to School for Gen Z

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.