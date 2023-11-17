Think Together Adds Dave Cummings to Executive Leadership Team As Chief Digital Officer Amid Transformational Organizational Growth

Think Together will strengthen leadership and technology capabilities, driving efforts to close the opportunity gap to more than 200,000 California students through expanded learning and school improvement programs.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of school improvement, expanded learning and afterschool programs, announced the appointment of Dave Cummings as Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This new CDO position for Think Together will define, socialize and implement a technology vision for the organization, in order to drive their mission and goals towards education equity in California.   

"The addition of Dave in the CDO role represents a significant step forward in our ability to deploy technology and scale our operations more efficiently," said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together. "With his extensive experience in digital and an innovative mindset, he will be instrumental in guiding the organization as it explores the implementation of emerging technologies."

Cummings brings more than 30 years of expertise and leadership to Think Together, including international experience in large scale corporations and a track record of driving technology and digitally-led strategic transformation. He also lent his time and talent as an independent director on company boards, including large publicly listed companies, technology startups, and nonprofit organizations, where he provided guidance and mentoring on technology-related matters.

"As I retired from corporate life, I knew I still had a lot to offer and wanted to seek something where I could make a difference," shared Cummings. "I was drawn to Think Together because I'm passionate about dealing with inequities and hold a deep personal alignment with the mission, goals and values of this organization. I want to help our organization scale and develop processes that make us more impactful with our school partners."

Think Together is in the midst of a multi-year growth cycle. In fiscal year 2023, the nonprofit grew by more than 70%. Since fiscal year 2021, the organization has tripled in size. With this sustained growth, Think Together continues to recruit purpose-driven talent and has since scaled its workforce to more than 4,000 full- and part-time staff members serving in school site and administrative roles.

About Think Together
For over 25 years Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org

