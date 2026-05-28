Think Together Awarded $125,000 Grant from Boeing to Expand STEM and Workforce Readiness Programs in Afterschool and Expanded Learning Programs

With funding from Boeing, 72 schools in Los Angeles and Orange counties will expand STEM and WREP programming.

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, a division of Think Education, announced today that Boeing has awarded the nonprofit $125,000 to expand its STEM curriculum and Workforce Readiness and Employment Program (WREP), helping K-12 students in 72 Think Together sites explore new interests and career pathways. The renewed grant brings Boeing's total investment to more than $700,000 for Think Together STEM and WREP programs over the last seven years.

Discovery Charter Preparatory School students work together to assemble their bottle rocket. With support from Boeing, K–12 students across 72 Think Together sites will receive access to STEM curriculum and the Workforce Readiness and Employment Program.

Serving more than 5,880 students enrolled in Think Together sites across Los Angeles and Orange counties, this partnership enables Think Together to deliver high-quality resources and curriculum to the under-resourced communities it serves.

"Supporting programs that connect STEM learning with workforce readiness helps students build the skills, confidence and curiosity needed to pursue future careers in aerospace, technology and engineering," said Mark Taylor, Senior Director of State Advocacy and Global Engagement at Boeing. "Through our partnership with Think Together, we are proud to help expand access to hands-on learning experiences that inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers."

Sites will receive access to technology equipment to experience high-quality STEM engagement. The quality STEM experiences support critical skill development and allow students to explore career pathways in aeronautical engineering, computer science, applied technology and other STEM fields.

All students will participate in hands-on STEM projects, including Forces of Flight, robotics, physical computing and interactive activities that demonstrate the real-world relevance of their learning. These experiences provide practical applications while strengthening information, media and technology literacy skills across a range of projects, while connecting learning across subjects and disciplines.

For Think Together's high school program, students may also participate in the organization's WREP, where they will learn how to apply for jobs, prepare for interviews and engage in work-based learning experiences. Through WREP, students will take part in micro-internships, which include the opportunity to tour a local Boeing facility.

"In order to provide students with access to the full range of opportunities available to them, Think Together is committed to introducing a variety of career pathways to students," said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Education. "Through partners like Boeing, we are equipping students with the skills, exposure and confidence they need to succeed in the workforce and beyond."

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Education's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, school improvement and leadership development for teachers and school administrators.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

SOURCE Think Together