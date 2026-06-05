Think Together Awards 2026 Beyond Think Together Scholarships to Ten High School Seniors Across the State

Each recipient received $3,000 to support their future higher education goals.

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's largest nonprofit expanded learning service provider and a division of Think Education, is proud to announce that for a second consecutive year it has awarded the Beyond Think Together Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. These students have demonstrated exceptional growth, resilience, and commitment to their education through participation in the organization's high school programs.

Beyond Think Together Scholarship recipient Samuel Hernandez will be heading to LA Mission College in the fall.

Ten high school recipients from across California were selected, ranging from Discovery Charter Preparatory School in Sylmar to Basset Unified School District to Hemet Unified School District. All ten seniors received a $3,000 award to apply towards their transition into college. The award recognizes students who have participated in Think Together programming over multiple years and are now advancing into college and career pathways with a strong foundation of academic and personal development.

"At Think Together, we have the privilege of watching students grow into confident, capable young leaders as they pursue their dreams and prepare for what comes next," said Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "That is why celebrating this year's graduates and scholarship recipients is so special. We are proud of all they have accomplished and excited to see where their futures take them."

In 2025, Think Together served more than 9,000 high school students across 32 school sites throughout California. Through programs such as driver education, financial literacy and WREP (Workforce Readiness Education Program), students are gaining well-rounded skills and hands-on experience specifically designed to prepare them for the future.

"Every day, we see students discover their passions, direction, and voice through our high school programs. Our role is to meet them where they are, provide consistent support and opportunity, to help them build a clear pathway to what comes next," said Think Together Older Youth Program Specialist Sean Magana. "The Beyond Think Together Scholarship is one way we celebrate that journey and the incredible growth we see across all the students we serve."

Think Together partners with corporate foundations to expand student opportunities through STEM learning with Boeing, college visit awards with Southwest Airlines, Career Technical Education pathways through the K12 Foothill Consortium, and driver's education courses with State Farm.

These partnerships, combined with Think Together's high school programming, help create meaningful pathways for students to explore their interests, build essential skills, and prepare for life beyond graduation. The impact is reflected in outcomes from Think Together high school students, with 94% reporting awareness of different career options and 95% saying they feel a sense of belonging in their program community.

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity, and excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Education's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, school improvement and leadership development for teachers and school administrators.

For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

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SOURCE Think Together