Think Together Expands Central Coast Presence by Welcoming Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Think Together to launch afterschool and expanded learning programs across 13 elementary schools for the 2026-2027 school year.

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's largest nonprofit expanded learning service provider and a division of Think Education, is proud to announce a new partnership with Santa Maria-Bonita School District beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, expanding access to high-quality expanded learning programs for students and families across the Central Coast.

Starting this fall, Think Together will expand into Santa Maria-Bonita School District, launching after-school programming at 13 school sites and creating nearly 100 new full- and part-time education roles responsible for providing students a safe and engaging environment beyond the school day with academic support, enrichment opportunities, physical activity, and healthy youth development at no cost to families.

Starting this fall, Think Together will provide after-school programming at 13 school sites, creating nearly 100 new full- and part-time education roles, responsible for providing students a safe and engaging environment beyond the school day with academic support, enrichment opportunities, physical activity, and healthy youth development at no cost to families.

"We are excited to partner with Santa Maria-Bonita School District as we become part of this incredible community," said Katy Wallace, Director of District Partnerships at Think Together. "Our goal is to build strong relationships with students, families, school staff, and community members while creating programs that reflect the district's vision and meet the unique needs of the students in Santa Maria. We are already seeing such a warm welcome from families, district leaders, and school staff. We look forward to an amazing first year together."

In preparation of the program launch, Think Together staff connected with families and community members at local events, including a community fair at Arellanes Junior High and an open house at Taylor Elementary School. These opportunities allowed families to learn more about the upcoming programs, ask questions, and meet staff ahead of the fall launch.

"Santa Maria-Bonita School District is committed to providing enriching opportunities that support the academic and social-emotional growth of our students beyond the classroom," said Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie of Santa Maria-Bonita School District. "We look forward to working alongside Think Together to expand access to engaging after-school experiences that benefit our students and families."

The partnership is part of the district's broader expanded learning efforts designed to support student success and provide meaningful opportunities for students to learn, grow, and thrive after school.

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, district leaders selected Think Together based on the organization's demonstrated ability to provide high-quality expanded learning programs in communities with similar student populations and needs.

"We took time to visit programs and see the work firsthand in communities that share many of the same strengths, challenges, and multicultural influences as Santa Maria," said Laurie Graack, Director of Teaching & Learning Supplemental Programs for Santa Maria-Bonita School District. "What stood out was the strong student engagement, the supportive learning environments, and the organization's commitment to partnering closely with schools and families to meet the unique needs of each community."

The partnership with Santa Maria-Bonita School District reflects Think Together's continued growth across California, particularly throughout the Central Valley, Central Coast, and Bay Area regions. In recent years, Think Together has expanded partnerships with districts spanning from Santa Barbara County to Sacramento County, including new collaborations in the Central Valley and Northern California.

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunities and excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Education's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, school improvement, and leadership development for teachers and school administrators.

For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

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SOURCE Think Together