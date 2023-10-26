Think Together Celebrates Bright Futures Ahead with Top State and Federal Lawmakers at its Annual Lights on Afterschool Event

News provided by

Think Together

26 Oct, 2023, 19:00 ET

Virtual event shines with expanded learning champions Senator U.S. Alex Padilla and U.S. Congresswoman Katie Porter, alongside heartwarming testimonials from Think Together parents, staff, and students.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs, held its annual Lights On Afterschool virtual event on its YouTube channel on Thursday, Oct. 26. The event themed, Celebrating Bright Futures Ahead, marks the third year Think Together has hosted a virtual statewide celebration.

Continue Reading
Think Together celebrates Lights on Afterschool, a national campaign to advocate for investments in afterschool and expanded learning. This year, Think Together hosts more than 400 onsite events alongside its annual virtual event featuring elected officials, community leaders, staff, and family.
Think Together celebrates Lights on Afterschool, a national campaign to advocate for investments in afterschool and expanded learning. This year, Think Together hosts more than 400 onsite events alongside its annual virtual event featuring elected officials, community leaders, staff, and family.

The broadcast featured highlights from Think Together's expanded learning, afterschool and summer programs, as well as impactful testimonials from students, parents, staff and top legislators such as:

  • U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D) 
  • U.S Congresswoman Katie Porter (D) Irvine
  • Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D) San Diego
  • State Senator Dave Min (D) Orange
  • State Senator John Laird (D) San Luis Obispo 
  • State Senator Anthony Portantino (D) Pasadena
  • State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R) Yucaipa
  • State Senator Dave Cortese (D) San Jose

In addition to the virtual broadcast, Think Together hosted over 400 school site celebrations across the state in collaboration with schools that have benefited from increased state and federal investments including the formative Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELO-P) grants. Celebrations ranged from harvest festivals to STEAM demonstrations, art walks to read-aloud events.

"ELO-P continues to act as a catalyst for innovation and creativity, allowing educators to experiment with new ideas that engage students in exciting ways," said Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "As we look to the future, it's crucial to recognize that sustaining and expanding the impact of the Expanded Learning Opportunity Programs requires ongoing advocacy and support from all stakeholders."

After the devastating effects of the pandemic on children and families, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators championed the ELO-P to help support students most impacted by the pandemic. This increased the state investment from roughly $800 million per year to $4.8 billion per year and has accounted for $2,750 more per student toward universal access to expanded learning programs.

Programs like Think Together provide roughly an additional 540 hours of academic support and enrichment to students annually, in the hours after the school day and during seasonal breaks. Over 900,000 California children rely on afterschool programs for academic support and a secure place to be until their parents can pick them up; Think Together alone supports close to 200,000 of that number.

"By working together, we can build a brighter and more equitable future for generations to come," added Barth. "As champions of expanded learning, we can shape legislation and ensure every child is given the same chance in their pursuit of knowledge and personal growth."

About Think Together
Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic            solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org

SOURCE Think Together

Also from this source

Think Together and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Host LA Reads Storytimes with Los Angeles Dodgers greats Clayton Kershaw, Al Ferrara and Dennis Powell

Think Together and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Host LA Reads Storytimes with Los Angeles Dodgers greats Clayton Kershaw, Al Ferrara and Dennis Powell

Today marked the culmination of Think Together's month-long work with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation to support LA Reads, their literacy program...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.