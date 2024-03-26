Think Together, Compton Unified and AT&T Launch The Achievery, an Innovative Digital Learning Platform Designed to Support Afterschool Programs

Through a $525,000 contribution, AT&T's digital learning platform, The Achievery, will be offered to Think Together students enrolled in 175 schools throughout California, starting at Compton High School.

COMPTON, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, in collaboration with AT&T, today announced the official launch of The Achievery, a groundbreaking digital education platform designed to empower K-12 learning during out-of-school (OST) programs.

Held at Compton High School, students enrolled in the school's Think Together afterschool program shared first-hand their experiences with The Achievery platform, highlighting its impact on their academic engagement and personal growth.

Left to right: Gina Pernetti, Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo, Carmen Shoemaker, Tommy Brewer II, Lawrence Gustafson, Lesley Martin

The launch marks a significant milestone in enhancing educational opportunities for students across California, starting with 175 Think Together program sites, including Compton High School and its Think Together older youth program.

"Igniting an unquenchable curiosity and fostering a passion to learn are cardinal elements in the journey of growth and achievement. This principle has been the driving force behind our development of The Achievery. Our vision is to extend the horizons of knowledge beyond the traditional classroom, nurturing a generation of enthusiastic, life-long learners," said Marc Blakeman, President, AT&T California and Pacific States. "We are thrilled to announce our new collaboration with Think Together across California, as it is an exhilarating opportunity to collectively touch the lives of thousands of students and serve as a gateway to higher achievement."

The Achievery, powered by AT&T, introduces a comprehensive curriculum spanning STEM, Digital Literacy, Social-Emotional Learning, College and Career Readiness, and more. With each site poised to serve up to 120 students, The Achievery promises to revolutionize digital learning experiences, providing students with the tools and resources they need to thrive academically and beyond.

Randy Barth, Founder and CEO of Think Together, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The launch of The Achievery represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to empowering students through digital education. By expanding access to innovative learning resources, we are equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in today's world."

The launch of The Achievery underscores the collective efforts of Think Together, Compton Unified, and AT&T to promote equitable access to education and foster a culture of lifelong learning. With a shared vision of closing the opportunity gap, the partners remain committed to empowering students and communities through transformative digital learning initiatives.

Dr. Darin Brawley, Superintendent of Compton Unified School District (CUSD), commended the initiative, stating, "We are proud to partner with Think Together and AT&T to bring The Achievery to Compton High School and all the Compton Unified schools. This digital learning platform aligns with our mission to foster a culture of continuous learning and provide equitable access to educational opportunities for all students."

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our companywide commitment to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we've committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

