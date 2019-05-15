Think Together Leader Nominated for Prestigious Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 10 years of success working with Think Together, one of Orange County's largest nonprofits with over 2,700 employees, Chief Operating Officer Tia Dwyer was nominated for the Orange County Business Journal's 2019 Women in Business Award.

Under Dwyer's leadership, Think Together has strengthened and diversified its talent development pipeline, increased student-achievement impact with program diversification, managed a rising cost environment heavily impacted by minimum wage increases and delivered the best three years of financial results in the organization's history.

Dwyer has over 20 years of experience working in education. She has held multiple roles at Think Together: Director of Summer Learning, Orange County General Manager and Chief of Programs and Operations before being promoted to her current role as Think Together's first Chief Operating Officer.



Dwyer is a graduate of UC Irvine with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and National University with a Master of Arts in Education. She has served on a number of boards and leadership teams including the California After School Resource Center, the California After School Network, the National Summer Matters Campaign and the Best Out of School Time (BOOST) Leadership Team, leading the planning of the largest after school conference in the western United States.

"Since taking on the COO role, Tia has brilliantly combined best business practices with a deep understanding of high-quality education programs. I'm thrilled to serve alongside Tia," said Think Together CEO/Founder Randy Barth.

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students from San Diego to San Francisco. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

Media Contact: Matt Nixon

Title: Communications and Public Relations Manager

Email: matthew.nixon@thinktogether.org

Phone: 714-543-3807 Ext. 8156

SOURCE Think Together

Related Links

http://www.thinktogether.org

