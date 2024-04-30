Think Together Pivots Annual Gala to Hold Donor-Driven Curriculum Kit Build Event

More than 2,000 summer learning curriculum kits will benefit students across the state this summer.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of school improvement, expanded learning and afterschool programs, held a donor and volunteer engagement event where 2,000 curriculum kits were assembled to enhance summer learning for over 20,000 students.

Think Together staff celebrating a successful volunteer event.

In lieu of hosting an annual fundraiser gala, Think Together gave donors the hands-on opportunity to engage with Think Together's mission to change the odds for kids. Over a two-day event, volunteers assembled kits that will directly support Think Summer curriculum, which will allow students to design, engineer solutions, learn from one another and bring their ideas to life.

More than 100 volunteers from organizations such as TopGolf, National Charity League, State Farm, Cox, Deloitte, Pacific Life, Poppy Bank, Soroptomists of Orange, West Coast Dental, Farmers Merchant Bank, University Synagogue, and Marsh & McLennan Insurance assembled summer learning enrichment kits with supplies for activities in STEAM, English language arts, physical education and visual arts.

"We see time and time again the significant benefits of summer learning programs for students," said Randy Barth, Think Together Founder and CEO. "Too often, breaks are filled with kids spending extended time in front of screens and pulled out of routine which is not beneficial in the long-term for student success."

During the summer, research suggests that students in underserved communities can lose up to three months of progress from the previous academic year compared to their wealthier peers. But summer can also be a time to help level the playing field through high-quality, summer learning programs that produce measurable benefits in math, reading and social and emotional learning.

Starting as early as mid-May, Think Together will partner with school districts to run 4–6-week summer learning programs filled with enriching lessons, field trips and opportunities to keep connected to friends. Think Together's approach combines fun with learning, giving students opportunities to learn new skills and stay sharp on others before school starts again in the fall.

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools to change the odds for kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions to take today's education leaders to the next level and contribute to a future where every student graduates with all life options available to them. What started as a single neighborhood afterschool site, now serves more than 200,000 students in over 675 schools, from San Jose to Palm Springs. Through multi-pronged approach, Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

SOURCE Think Together