Think Together Receives $50,000 for Afterschool Programs from Loop Neighborhood Market and Au Energy through The Giving Pump

The donation will support academic and enrichment opportunities to students in traditionally under-resourced communities throughout the state of California.

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofits serving K-12 schools, is thrilled to announce a new philanthropic partnership with Loop Neighborhood Market, commemorated by a $50,000 donation for afterschool and expanded learning programs in traditionally under-resourced communities throughout California.

The donation will help Think Together continue its mission of providing students with access to high-quality educational resources and experiences outside of the traditional school day. With the support of partners like Loop Neighborhood Market, Think Together is able to make a lasting impact on the lives of nearly 200,000 students throughout the state annually.

"We are proud to partner with Loop Neighborhood Market to support our mission of providing students with the opportunities they need to succeed," said Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "This generous donation will help us reach even more students and make a positive impact in their lives."

Loop Neighborhood Market has a long history of serving philanthropic endeavors. In addition to educational causes, organizations that benefit from their fundraising efforts include San Francisco Pride, the California Fire Foundation, Bay Area Deputy Sheriff's Association and its Annual Christmas Shopping event, Bay Area food banks, and RotoCare Bay Area. Over the last three years, over $400,000 went back to organizations making a positive impact in Bay Area communities.

"At Loop Neighborhood Market, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve," said President and CEO of Loop Neighborhood Market Varish Goyal. "We are proud to support Think Together and their efforts to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed."

The contribution comes after the conclusion of Loop, Au Energy and Shell USA's three-month initiative "The Giving Pump" that used proceeds from a colorful, specially designated pump at over 100 gas stations in the Bay Area to assist the non-profit organization. Loop and Au Energy are a joint venture between Vintners Distributors and Shell USA (Shell).

About Think Together

For 25 years Think Together has partnered with schools to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for educators. For more about Think Together, visit thinktogether.org.

