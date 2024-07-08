ThinkAndor® Brings AI-first Approach to Specialty Interventions at Oklahoma State University

ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, an AI company reimagining virtual care, brings AI-first remote consultations to OSU Medicine Clinics. OSU Medicine has a legacy of providing health care to rural areas of Oklahoma – delivering care, including behavioral health consultations, to thousands of patients annually.

This partnership brings AI-first ThinkAndor® to on-demand, remote specialty consultations. OSU Medicine was motivated by the need to embrace AI to extend access to care to rural and underserved populations to improve the health of its communities. ThinkAndor® is an innovative virtual care platform that combines the power of generative AI, machine learning, and large language models.

"At OSU Medicine and the OSU Center for Health Sciences, our mission has always been to provide care to rural and underserved populations," said Dr. Johnny Stephens, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences. "To serve those communities in today's health care landscape, we need every tool at our disposal, including AI. Combining ThinkAndor's innovations with our medical expertise will help OSU improve health outcomes across Oklahoma."

ThinkAndor® incorporates generative AI insights directly into each consultation to provide specialists with the right clinical context, enhancing care delivery whether in-person or virtual. AI-first ThinkAndor® leverages existing hardware to optimize workflows and better manage burst capacity. Virtualizing consultations increases access to care and reduces waiting times while lowering patient costs.

"Harnessing ThinkAndor® will broaden the possibilities of providing specialty care virtually across the state and extending access to underserved populations," explained Jared Droze, director of virtual care. "OSU Medicine is a leader in virtual care and is focused on leveraging AI-first technology to address patient needs while tackling the health care workforce shortage."

The collaboration will focus on providing an AI-first approach to remote specialty interventions. Ambient AI will enable robust virtual interventions including hospitalists and behavioral health specialties. By enhancing interventions with AI, pioneering health systems like OSU Medicine can quickly triage patients based on urgent needs and rapidly escalate care for patients who need to be evaluated.

"As a leader in healthcare innovation, Andor Health developed ThinkAndor® to provide an AI-first approach to care delivery. This approach optimizes care delivery while reducing the staffing shortage burden," Raj Toleti, chairman and CEO of Andor Health. "This innovative partnership brings ThinkAndor® to extend access to specialty care for vulnerable communities, ensuring that no Oklahoman is without specialty care."

