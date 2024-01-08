ThinkAndor® is Top Reviewed Digital Health Solution by AVIA Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company leveraging generative AI to reimagine how patients are managed and monitored, was ranked by AVIA Marketplace as a top-reviewed digital health company. AVIA Marketplace is the leading resource for unbiased information about digital health solutions, helping health systems leverage other's experiences to make educated decisions together.

AVIA Marketplace has completed its annual review and updated its reports for 2024. ThinkAndor® earned its top spot as the platform with the most 5-star reviews in AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Virtual Visit Companies and Top Virtual Nursing Companies reports. These reports highlight insightful client reviews & market data.

ThinkAndor® is the first of its kind virtual care collaboration platform leveraging generative AI & ambient monitoring to curate a virtual command center to manage all virtual experiences – Virtual Visits, Virtual Hospital, Virtual Patient Monitoring, Virtual Team Collaboration, & Virtual Community Collaboration.

As the solution with the most 5-star reviews, ThinkAndor® offers a strategic approach for all virtual capabilities by unifying all virtual experiences into one platform. From one, centralized virtual command center, ThinkAndor® leverages generative AI to tailor all virtual encounters for highly configurable virtual experiences in any care setting.

"Virtual health is a fundamental component of healthcare that ensures seamless integration and communication. As highlighted in these reports, the significant role ThinkAndor® plays is undeniable. With ThinkAndor®, healthcare providers can achieve more coordinated patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and effectively meet the evolving challenges in healthcare delivery," stated Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital, including virtual sitting, virtual nursing, and remote specialty consultation capabilities, is changing the way patients are managed and monitored during a hospital stay. Health systems with ThinkAndor® are reducing issues facing health systems like staffing shortages and burnout."

As AVIA Marketplace's Top Virtual Visit solution, ThinkAndor® uses its deep integration with electronic medical records to create actionable insights to optimize the virtual care experience and guide patients to the right line of care.

To better support the bedside care team, ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital virtualizes capabilities including sitting, nursing, and specialty consultations by effectively observing and interacting with patients while maximizing resources. Health systems leveraging ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing have demonstrated three hours of time savings per nursing shift per department, translating to significant burden reduction and cost savings per month. ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing was reviewed as AVIA Marketplace's Top Virtual Nursing Company for its ability to alleviate the workload of the bedside care team by monitoring patients virtually for admission documentation, routine patient checks, medication double verification, and discharge planning.

