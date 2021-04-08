ThinkAndor® to Help Optimize Vaccine Distribution Operations at Health First Hospitals on a Real-Time Basis

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health announces that Health First selected ThinkAndor® Vaccine Management Toolkit to enable its digital strategy for vaccine distribution. Health First operates four hospitals in Brevard County and is a fully integrated delivery network (IDN) providing exceptional healthcare to Florida's Space Coast.

ThinkAndor® configured existing clinical and scheduling systems used by Health First to rapidly evaluate eligible residents and coordinate vaccine administration across the IDN. By leveraging AI, Health First was able to streamline vaccine scheduling across the region and enable vaccine candidates to receive important information and updates as doses become available. With ThinkAndor, Health First has been able to qualify individuals, whether a prior patient or not, to receive COVID-19 vaccines during a critical moment in the management of the pandemic in Florida.

Bringing together the next-generation of AI-based care team collaboration tools, ThinkAndor® enables a sustainable digital approach to vaccine distribution and management. The digital experience is configured to drive a simple and streamlined process to patients during their vaccine experience.

ThinkAndor® vaccine management toolkit extends and leverages Andor Health's COVID-19 Crisis Communication Module; a configuration that enables institutions to deploy in a matter of days, helping them to meet rigorous demand caused by the pandemic. ThinkAndor® provides an end-to-end AI driven vaccine management solution for Health First with key features, including:

Advanced AI capabilities configured to enable web information updates and education to community members for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The configuration of a virtual assistant to deliver flexible alerts to care teams and community members as doses become available, and the ability to schedule reminders, and automate follow-up scheduling.

Real-time dashboards to ensure that patients are administered first and second doses at the correct time interval based on vaccine type.

Surfacing and configuring scheduling options for patients at available clinics.

Effectively enabling Health First to manage locations, resources and shifts for vaccine delivery.

Load balancing based on available doses and patient demand.

Enabling of care providers with digital, as well as manual, on-boarding of patients in the facility.

Flexibility to allow messages and forms to be configured dynamically as availability, dose quantity and demand change.

"To best comply with requests from the state and to support the needs of our community with COVID-19 vaccines, Health First implemented Andor Health to optimize vaccine distribution. The ThinkAndor platform allows us to schedule patients, administer vaccines and collect the data we need to provide to the state, all in a single platform," said Douglas McKee, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Health First. "Andor Health has been a true partner on this journey."

"Andor Health is helping healthcare organizations respond quickly and enable democratized access to care in delivering vaccinations to as many people as possible," according to Raj Toleti, CEO, Andor Health. "We have dedicated the resources and platforms necessary to ensure our clients are prepared to identify, prioritize, administer, capture and report COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic. We are eager to partner with Health First and help them in their pursuit of restoring the health of our community."

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform uses data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Skitsko

SVP, Marketing

Andor Health

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health

Related Links

https://www.andorhealth.com

