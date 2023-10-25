THINKCAR will participate in the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition to showcase innovative automotive diagnostic tools and smart solutions

News provided by

THINKCAR US

25 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition is one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East, attracting suppliers and professionals from around the world. As a renowned provider of automotive diagnostic equipment and smart automotive solutions, THINKCAR showcased its innovative capabilities and product strength in a unique way at the exhibition. The THINKCAR diagnostic products are not only powerful in functionality but also easy to operate, leaving a profound impression on visitors. These outstanding qualities allowed THINKCAR to stand out among numerous exhibitors, earning unanimous praise from industry insiders and achieving significant success.

Continue Reading
1
1

Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition Report: https://www.thinkcar.com/edetail?id=thinkcar-at-automechanika-dubai-2023-1 

Following its success at the Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition, THINKCAR will continue to participate in the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition held in the United States. AAPEX is the largest automotive parts exhibition in North America, gathering automotive parts users and aftermarket service providers from North and Central America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. It is also one of the largest trade fairs in the global automotive manufacturing industry. THINKCAR will participate in the exhibition and showcase its latest products and technologies, including innovative automotive diagnostic tools and smart solutions. Among them, the Platinum S20 is the latest product in intelligent vehicle diagnostics, supporting 220 global automotive brands, 12V and 24V passenger cars, commercial vehicles, hybrid vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, and more. It provides comprehensive diagnostics for both passenger cars and heavy-duty trucks, including functions such as reading and clearing fault codes, real-time data streaming, action tests, special functions, and 28 different maintenance reset functions. During the event, company representatives will also engage in discussions with industry experts and partners from around the world, sharing the latest industry trends and solutions.

THINKCAR will continue to showcase its innovative strength and excellent products at the AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition, and bring new elements and possibilities to the global automotive industry. At the same time, THINKCAR also looks forward to seeing more companies from around the world engage in in-depth exchanges and collaborations with themselves, jointly driving the development of the automotive industry.

Contact
THINKCAR Team
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257114/1.jpg

SOURCE THINKCAR US

Also from this source

THINKCAR participará en la Exposición de repuestos de automóvil AAPEX

THINKCAR participará en la Exposición de repuestos de automóvil AAPEX

La Exposición de Repuestos de Automóvil de Dubái es una de las exposiciones profesionales más influyentes en el mercado de repuestos para automóviles ...
THINKCAR wird an der AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition teilnehmen, um innovative Automobil-Diagnosewerkzeuge und intelligente Lösungen vorzustellen

THINKCAR wird an der AAPEX Auto Parts Exhibition teilnehmen, um innovative Automobil-Diagnosewerkzeuge und intelligente Lösungen vorzustellen

ONTARIO, Kalifornien, 25. Oktober 2023 /PRNewswire/-- Die Dubai Auto Parts Exhibition ist eine der einflussreichsten Fachausstellungen im...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.