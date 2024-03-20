ThinkCERCA Announces AI-Powered, Patent-Pending Automated Feedback for Student Writing

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized industry leader in literacy, has officially released its generative AI-powered, automated personalized feedback for student writing.

ThinkCERCA was named one of the top platform winners in the Learning Engineering Tools Competition in 2022. The prize allowed ThinkCERCA to accelerate the development of authentic, real-time feedback on argumentative writing. Schmidt Futures, Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, Walton Family Foundation, Siegel Family Endowment, Overdeck Family Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supported the competition. Georgia State University and The Learning Agency administered the competition.

The product's research-backed critical thinking framework enables students to make C laims, support them with E vidence, explain their R easoning, address C ounterarguments, and appeal to their A udience. Now, the framework includes personalized feedback in real time. ThinkCERCA offers the only curriculum-embedded personalized critical thinking tool across subjects from grades 3-12.

The launch underscores the company's commitment to critical thinking and to fostering reading growth and evidence-based writing across subject areas. Literacy and communication skills are the keys to success in college and the workforce. "Writing is the new coding. With the power to think critically and write well, students are truly empowered--they can literally build and create with their words. This is a huge win for public education, which is the incubator of both our democracy and our economy. Critical thinking is at the intersection of both, and this tool fosters these powerful skills for all students," said Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA Founder and CEO.

In addition to working alongside ThinkCERCA's framework, already proven to double annual reading growth and increase writing by 20% in 8 weeks, the AI-powered automated feedback offers:

The ability for students to ask for feedback when they're ready for it

Immediate feedback to learn what is working, and what to do next

Ongoing feedback as often as students like (as long as they're making changes)

The ability for students to rate the feedback they receive to continuously optimize the tool

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to consume complex information, think about it critically, and express their own ideas effectively, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually.

