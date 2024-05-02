ThinkCERCA Partners with the University of California San Diego for a Foundational Reading Teacher Course

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized industry leader in literacy, is proud to partner with the University of California at San Diego to offer a practicum in Secondary Foundational Reading and Linguistics. Led by the designers of ThinkCERCA's new Foundational Reading product offering, this experience will provide training and support for practitioners addressing the needs of adolescent learners in middle and high school classrooms.

This course will equip teachers with the knowledge and the skills to utilize in their classroom as soon as the next day. Post this UCSD and ThinkCERCA are partnering for a course designed to equip educators with the essential knowledge and skills to effectively teach and support adolescent reading and language development, delving into the foundational principles of literacy instruction.

This course is designed to equip educators with the essential knowledge and skills to effectively teach and support adolescent reading and language development, delving into the foundational principles of literacy instruction.

"With almost 70% of 8th graders in the U.S. not reading on grade level and secondary teachers and administrators desperate for resources, this course will equip teachers with the knowledge and the skills to utilize in their classroom as soon as the next day," said course facilitator and Director of Foundational Literacy at ThinkCERCA, Dr. Jenny French.

From topics such as Decoding to Vocabulary Building, the course will meet in a hybrid format to allow for nine 90-minute direct instruction and collaboration opportunities as well as job-embedded planning, practice, and reflection. Teachers will receive three semester hours of post-baccalaureate credit for this 8-week/45-hour course from the University of California at San Diego. There are both summer and fall course options available now for registration.

"The Education and Community Outreach (ECO) department at the University of California, San Diego Extended Studies is proud to partner with ThinkCERCA to unveil a groundbreaking practicum in Secondary Foundational Reading and Linguistics. This innovative course has been carefully crafted to provide educators with the indispensable tools and insights needed to nurture the literacy and language proficiency of adolescent learners. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our shared dedication to empowering the next generation of diverse learners, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills for success and excellence in education," said Amie Becker Karscig, Associate Director, Division of Extended Studies at UCSD.

Learn more about the course here .

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to consume complex information, think about it critically, and express their ideas effectively, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually.

Contact: Sarah Quinlan; [email protected]

SOURCE ThinkCERCA