ThinkCyte and FIMM Establish Research Partnership to Advance Understanding and Treatment of Blood Cancer

News provided by

ThinkCyte Inc.

17 Jul, 2023, 08:33 ET

TOKYO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte today announced a strategic research partnership with the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM-HiLIFE), University of Helsinki aimed at advancing the understanding of leukemia and its treatment. The research partnership leverages ThinkCyte's new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cell characterization and sorting platform, VisionSort, with FIMM's world renowned biorepository of clinically annotated leukemia samples and expertise in drug screening, with the aim of uncovering new insights into how to treat leukemias and other hematological malignancies.

"Blood cancers are a complex, heterogeneous set of diseases and while the treatment landscape has advanced in recent years, there is still a lot we don't know," said Caroline Heckman, Research Director at FIMM. "By combining ThinkCyte's AI-based platform to detect novel, disease-related changes in cell morphology with our curated collection of patient samples and research expertise, this approach will enable us to view these diseases and intervention strategies in an entirely new, holistic way."

FIMM hosts the Finnish Hematological Biobank, which is a national biorepository containing an extensive clinical set of leukemia sample series taken at different timepoints of disease and treatment stages (e.g. at diagnosis, remission, and relapse). By combining their technology, resources, and expertise, the groups seek to characterize how cell morphology changes in different types of blood cancer and how these changes can inform treatment selection, monitor disease progression, and aid in the identification of novel drug targets.

"We are very excited about the research partnership with FIMM, a global leader in using innovative approaches and technologies to understand and ultimately make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients with blood cancer," said Janette Phi, Chief Business Officer at ThinkCyte. "The insights we will gain from this research collaboration can be extended to many other diseases and we look forward to seeing the new avenues of R&D this collaboration will open up."

About ThinkCyte Inc.

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company pioneered Ghost Cytometry, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell sorting technology and partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.

To learn more about research partnerships or other partnering opportunities with ThinkCyte, contact [email protected].

About FIMM

The Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM) is an independent research institute located in Helsinki, Finland under the University of Helsinki, the Helsinki Institute of Life Science (HiLIFE), and a member of the EMBL Nordic Partnership for Molecular Medicine. It has a driving mission to perform innovative research on patients and populations targeted towards understanding drivers of health and disease, and aims at delivering improvements to the safety, efficacy, and efficiency of healthcare in Finland and beyond. For more information, please visit www.helsinki.fi/en/hilife-helsinki-institute-life-science/units/fimm.

Media Contact:
Willem Westra
512-589-3872
[email protected]com

SOURCE ThinkCyte Inc.

Also from this source

Juntendo University, Sysmex, and ThinkCyte Collaborate to Advance the Early Detection and Treatment of Blood Cancer

ThinkCyte Primed for Continued Growth as it Expands With New Bay Area Headquarters

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.