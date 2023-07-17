ThinkCyte and FIMM Establish Research Partnership to Advance Understanding and Treatment of Blood Cancer

TOKYO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte today announced a strategic research partnership with the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM-HiLIFE), University of Helsinki aimed at advancing the understanding of leukemia and its treatment. The research partnership leverages ThinkCyte's new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cell characterization and sorting platform, VisionSort, with FIMM's world renowned biorepository of clinically annotated leukemia samples and expertise in drug screening, with the aim of uncovering new insights into how to treat leukemias and other hematological malignancies.

"Blood cancers are a complex, heterogeneous set of diseases and while the treatment landscape has advanced in recent years, there is still a lot we don't know," said Caroline Heckman, Research Director at FIMM. "By combining ThinkCyte's AI-based platform to detect novel, disease-related changes in cell morphology with our curated collection of patient samples and research expertise, this approach will enable us to view these diseases and intervention strategies in an entirely new, holistic way."

FIMM hosts the Finnish Hematological Biobank, which is a national biorepository containing an extensive clinical set of leukemia sample series taken at different timepoints of disease and treatment stages (e.g. at diagnosis, remission, and relapse). By combining their technology, resources, and expertise, the groups seek to characterize how cell morphology changes in different types of blood cancer and how these changes can inform treatment selection, monitor disease progression, and aid in the identification of novel drug targets.

"We are very excited about the research partnership with FIMM, a global leader in using innovative approaches and technologies to understand and ultimately make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients with blood cancer," said Janette Phi, Chief Business Officer at ThinkCyte. "The insights we will gain from this research collaboration can be extended to many other diseases and we look forward to seeing the new avenues of R&D this collaboration will open up."

About ThinkCyte Inc.

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company pioneered Ghost Cytometry, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell sorting technology and partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.

To learn more about research partnerships or other partnering opportunities with ThinkCyte, contact [email protected].

About FIMM

The Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM) is an independent research institute located in Helsinki, Finland under the University of Helsinki, the Helsinki Institute of Life Science (HiLIFE), and a member of the EMBL Nordic Partnership for Molecular Medicine. It has a driving mission to perform innovative research on patients and populations targeted towards understanding drivers of health and disease, and aims at delivering improvements to the safety, efficacy, and efficiency of healthcare in Finland and beyond. For more information, please visit www.helsinki.fi/en/hilife-helsinki-institute-life-science/units/fimm.

