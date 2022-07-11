ThinkCyte's Shares Applications of Ghost Cytometry with Industrial and Academic Thought Leaders

TOKYO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering novel cell analysis and sorting instruments, announced today that applications of its Ghost Cytometry technology were presented at several leading industry meetings. In May, the company was selected to present applications of the platform to experts in drug discovery at the prestigious Keystone Symposia. The company was also selected to deliver a podium presentation at the 2022 International Association for the Advancement of Cytometry's (CYTO) annual meeting, sharing applications in clinical medicine and cellular therapy with a talk entitled 'Machine vision-based label-free cell analysis and sorting for clinical diagnosis and cell therapy.' The company and its Ghost Cytometry platform were also selected as one of three finalists for the Technology Showcase at CYTO, which highlights innovative and disruptive cytometric technologies.

"We are incredibly pleased to be able to share our most recent work using Ghost Cytometry with the broader scientific community," said ThinkCyte's CEO Waichiro Katsuda. "It's an exciting time to be in the field of drug and cellular therapy with innovative approaches being developed to extract novel information from cells. We look forward to showcasing more of our internal work and collaborations with existing partners in the months ahead."

Ghost Cytometry is a novel flow-cytometry based platform for cell analysis and sorting. Using a combination of proprietary optical designs and artificial intelligence, Ghost Cytometry provides researchers with an entirely new data lens for capturing complex single-cell phenotypes into a "cellular fingerprint" and enables the isolation of live target cells, untouched by external labels, for downstream research and development applications.

About ThinkCyte Inc.

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and San Carlos, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company pioneered Ghost Cytometry, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell sorting technology and works with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive pioneering research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.

