Thinking Machines Expands Use of Google Cloud AI Hypercomputer

A4X Max VMs with NVIDIA GB300 GPUs, alongside multiple Google Cloud services, will accelerate model research and training

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Google Cloud today announced it has signed a new agreement to provide expanded AI Infrastructure capabilities and capacity to Thinking Machines Lab. The new agreement will expand Thinking Machines' footprint on Google Cloud, accelerating its research, platform development, and frontier model training with the AI Hypercomputer.

Thinking Machines will utilize A4X Max with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture through Google Cloud, serving as one of the first Google Cloud customers to utilize NVIDIA GB300 NVL72. In early testing, Thinking Machines saw training and serving speed increase 2X with A4X Max VMs, compared to prior generation GPUs. This performance is enhanced by Google Cloud's Jupiter network, enabling the near-instantaneous weight transfers required for TML's Reinforcement Learning workloads.

In addition to highly optimized compute from NVIDIA, Thinking Machines benefits from proximity to Google Cloud's integrated and open AI stack. Today, it uses services like Google Kubernetes Engine for massive-scale orchestration, Spanner, Cluster Director, Cloud Storage, and Anywhere Cache to help build their frontier models and fine-tuning product, Tinker.

By combining Cloud Storage, Spanner for transactional metadata, and a custom node-level caching solution, Thinking Machines ensures its infrastructure supports continuous training even while serving production workloads at global scale.

"By leveraging A4X Max and the AI Hypercomputer integrated stack, Google Cloud got us running at record speed with the reliability we demand," said Myle Ott, Founding Researcher, TML. "This seamless integration of high-performance compute, fast storage, GKE orchestration, and automated remediation via Cluster Director has allowed us to focus on the unique aspects of the stack like Tinker and reinforcement learning."

"The team at Thinking Machines Lab is generating very exciting research and product offerings that will help organizations more effectively utilize AI," said Mark Lohmeyer, VP & GM, AI and Computing Infrastructure at Google Cloud. "Through this new agreement, and our deep partnership with NVIDIA, we'll help Thinking Machines accelerate even further, using Google Cloud's AI Hypercomputer which brings together purpose-built hardware, open software and flexible consumption models in an optimized architecture."

"As model sizes grow and reinforcement learning workflows become more complex, system-level optimization becomes critical," said Ian Buck, Vice President and General Manager of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 provides the performance leap and interconnect bandwidth needed to reduce bottlenecks and improve goodput. Running on Google Cloud's integrated AI stack, these advancements strengthen the platform — making it faster and smarter — so TML can extend and build on what the world's researchers are creating with NVIDIA."

Thinking Machines began working with Google Cloud in 2025.

About Google Cloud

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SOURCE Google Cloud