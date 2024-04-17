THINKING NATION TO PRESENT AT NATIONAL CHARTER SCHOOL SUMMIT APRIL 23-25, 2024, IN MIAMI

Nonprofit Invited By Building Hope To Speak On Empowering Students with GenAI Innovation

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Nation, a national 501(c)(3) committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies, today announced that the organization has been invited by Building Hope, the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, to lead the session "Empower Students with GenAI Innovation" at the third annual Building Hope IMPACT Summit. The summit will bring together education leaders and changemakers from across the nation to explore solutions for charter school-specific and national educational problems.

"Thinking Nation's proactive approach to leveraging AI to enhance the feedback and student experience is well-researched, effective, and innovative," said Building Hope Chief Impact Officer and Chair of the IMPACT Selection Committee Sherilyn Moore. "We are excited to have them join us to bring their expertise to our IMPACT summit on the Future of Education!"

Thinking Nation's Chief Partnership Officer Elizabeth Connolly and Chief Operations Officer Spenser Mix are the featured speakers at the session, which will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET. The session promises to be a highlight of the summit, offering attendees invaluable perspectives on how Thinking Nation is leveraging AI to scale and achieve its mission to shift the paradigm of social studies education and cultivate thinking citizens.

"Generative AI has further enhanced our ability to deliver a rigorous, inquiry-based curriculum. AI grading norms unbiased results, providing teachers with immediate and accurate data, and students with more timely and comprehensive feedback," said Thinking Nation Chief Operating Officer Spenser Mix.

Thinking Nation has earned acclaim for its recently released study "A Second-Class Subject? Why Social Studies Gets Short Shrift" which shares data that demonstrates social studies learning matters, with teachers and administrators wanting more emphasis placed on social studies education. Earlier this month, the organization unveiled a platform designed to transform and bring equity to Advanced Placement exam preparation by using generative AI to provide instant and precise data to students and teachers during the crucial period leading up to the official exams.

The Building Hope IMPACT Summit provides a unique opportunity for charter school leaders to connect, collaborate, and co-create solutions that address the most pressing challenges in public Kindergarten through 12th grade education in the U.S. Through thought-provoking presentations, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, the summit aims to inspire and empower attendees to create positive change through quality, accessible education.

"The IMPACT Initiative serves as a magnificent catalyst of support and recognition for well deserving small charter organizations who are truly the backbone of the school choice movement," said Thinking Nation Board Member and Richard Wright Schools Founder and CEO Dr. Marco Clark.

For more information about the Building Hope IMPACT Summit or to register for the event, visit https://impactawards.buildinghope.org/.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501(c)(3) specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves 20,000 students in 12 states. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org.

