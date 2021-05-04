ThinkIQ Announces VisualOps Solutions to Suite of Products

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ , a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced a new solution VisualOps, which is designed to help organizations obtain easy access to data from a material view, new visibility, and a path towards Industry 4.0 Manufacturing.

ThinkIQ VisualOps™ was created as a second step for companies on the path to Industry 4.0 Manufacturing. The benefits include having your data standardized and available in one location, empowering manufacturing leaders, plant managers, process and data engineers and operators, by allowing them to explore their manufacturing and supply chain data within the context of their business. The new function can also start the process of creating alerts and notifications that may bring problems to immediate attention.

"The addition of VisualOps allows customers to start the journey of monetizing their manufacturing and supply chain data using an Industry 4.0 Platform that will help them achieve their digital transformation goals," said Niels Andersen, CTO and CPO of ThinkIQ. "This product will help organizations obtain the benefits of Industry 4.0 and lead them on the path to Smart Manufacturing."

Some of the additional benefits of ThinkIQ VisualOps include:

Ability to move companies past raw data to being able to explore, compare, and be aware of the data — with standardized metrics and views to bring wide visibility and context to what is currently just digital bits.

Allows organizations to harness the power of what are mostly disconnected existing data streams from IoT, IIoT, HMIs, PLCs, CRM, MES, digitized manual data, and partner data, all into one single location.

Includes on-premise gateways & connectors to centralize the data and securely send this data to the cloud, and most clients don't need to add any new hardware or software to their existing environment.

Software includes sourcing existing data from Automation, IoT and IIoT, CRM, and other digital captures, and also includes an equipment profile library, equipment modeling, manufacturing process layout, trending, standardized dashboards, and basic limits & notifications.

ThinkIQ's SaaS Manufacturing cloud-based platform simplifies the creation of web-based applications and leverages the strengths of the Internet of Things, Big Data, Data Science, Semantic Modeling and Machine Learning. The platform collects data across the operation (existing and IIoT sensors) and leverages AI, ML to provide actionable real time insights (e.g., identify correlations and root causes, traceability and yield issues, etc.). It creates a new level of capability beyond what independent disconnected operating environments can provide today.

For more information about how ThinkIQ helps transform digital manufacturing operations by looking at material flow analysis instead of just IIoT equipment analytics, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkiQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

