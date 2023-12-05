ThinkIQ Named 2023 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

News provided by

ThinkIQ

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected ThinkIQ as one of this year's Top Tech Startups, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

ThinkIQ's distinctive Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is expediting the worldwide shift toward manufacturing environments that are safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. ThinkIQ's innovative platform boosts productivity, sustainability, and safety by delivering actionable insights derived from a combination of internal and external raw data, unveiling unforeseen blind spots. As a result, manufacturers have achieved unparalleled improvements in both yield and quality while simultaneously reducing recall risks, saving costs, and harmonizing their operations.

AI-powered automation retains its top spot from a majority of the winners (46% vs. last year's 35%), with AI, smart data capture and real-time transportation management trailing behind (41%, 33% and 29%, respectively). Winners range in revenue from $1 million to $20 million-plus, with startups beginning operation as early as 2000.

"Many of today's startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. Whether it's raising money to improve sustainability, visibility and food safety or empowering companies to enhance the last mile, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront. They're introducing real-time tracking and carbon footprint solutions and developing robotics and wearables to better move product from Point A to Point B in the safest, most efficient manner," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The future of the supply chain industry is now. And, now is the time to shine a spotlight on these startups' initiatives."

"We are honored to be recognized by this distinguished award for our accomplishments," said Doug Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, ThinkIQ. "Our company is dedicated to creating groundbreaking transformation in supply chain management, merging diverse data points within supply chains and unveiling cause-and-effect patterns that genuinely revolutionize the manufacturing process."

Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/5z0zecqd to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

To learn more about ThinkIQ, visit our website.

About ThinkIQ
ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related provenance attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact
Christian Morley
Lumina Communications for ThinkIQ
[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkIQ

