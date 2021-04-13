ThinkMarkets Launches South African Shares & ETFs Offering

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, the award-winning brokerage company, today announced the launch of its South African shares and ETFs offering. The new, advanced technology is designed to deliver an accessible entry to investing into shares of companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to local investors (JSE) and give clients the opportunity to invest in all exchange traded funds (ETFs) and notes (ETNs).

The launch is the company's most innovative product offering for the South African market yet. Through ThinkTrader, the company's widely-acclaimed user-friendly trading platform, ThinkMarkets aims to deliver customers access to buy and sell over 700 JSE-listed shares and ETFs. The competitive share trading and investing offering of the company is underpinned with a brokerage rate of just 0.25% with a minimum of R30.

"We are strongly committed to delivering a unique and valuable proposition to our clients in South Africa," said Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets. "With the launch of our share trading offering, our customers will finally be able to invest in the stocks of local heavyweights like Naspers, Anglo-American, Gold Fields, and many others."

"The unique feature set of ThinkTrader is tailored with the retail investor in mind. We are proud of the quality of the platform we provide to our clients and have the confidence that the South African stock market is ripe to join in the trend of low-commission trading, just like the largest stock markets worldwide," Anees added.

"We firmly believe in helping clients achieve wealth creation and have created an offering for clients to invest smarter in one of the best performing markets in the world," said Ridwaan Moola, Regional Director, South Africa for ThinkMarkets. "In addition, we provide clients with exceptional value and highly rated research enabling them to make informed decisions with their investments."

ThinkMarkets is strongly committed to delivering a no-hidden fees offering, designed with the sole purpose of enabling retail investors and traders access to listed shares and ETFs on the JSE. ThinkMarkets' unique offering provides South African clients the opportunity to invest and trade in over 2000 instruments, catering to both the beginner and advanced trader and investor with a focus on education, research and, for the premium client, an exclusive tailor-made offering.

ThinkMarkets is regulated by the South African FSCA and is providing live customer support to its clients 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

For ongoing updates from ThinkMarkets, please visit: www.thinkmarkets.com.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a premium, multi-asset, online brokerage established in 2010 with headquarters in Chicago, London and Melbourne and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and South Africa. The company operates with financial licenses from ASIC in Australia, the FCA in the UK, and the South African FSCA. ThinkMarkets provides quick and easy access to a wide range of markets including forex, CFDs on equities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, futures and more. For more information please visit:: https://www.thinkmarkets.com.

SOURCE ThinkMarkets

Related Links

http://www.thinkmarkets.com

