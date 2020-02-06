ThinkNow Relaunches MarTech Audience Segmentation Tool

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, a leading technology-driven cultural insights agency, announces today the relaunch of their proprietary audience planning and segmentation tool, ThinkNow ConneKt. The reimagined platform features an enhanced user experience for brand marketers and agencies seeking the best in multicultural research and technology on-demand.

According to the US Census, more than 50% of individuals under 18 years of age will be ethnically and racially diverse this year. Moreover, the US population is expected to follow becoming a multicultural majority by 2044, making it essential for brands to deepen their understanding of this thriving demographic.

ThinkNow ConneKt enables clients to adapt to changing U.S. demographics and develop effective audience planning and media strategies to better serve consumers and support business growth. ThinkNow ConneKt is the only audience planning and segmentation tool focused on helping companies reach, engage and authentically connect to multicultural consumers.

"We are excited to relaunch ThinkNow ConneKt. After the beta test, we took what we learned from the feedback we received from our clients and retooled the technology. We are confident that ConneKt 2.0 will exceed expectations and deliver unprecedented access to hard to reach audiences, enabling ThinkNow to deliver on our promise to amplify the voice of multicultural consumers, "says Mario Carrasco, Co-Founder, Principal of ThinkNow, who also heads up the ConneKt product.

Monica Lee, Director of Product Management for ThinkNow ConneKt adds, "We are truly excited about this launch. We decided now was the right time for ThinkNow ConneKt, as companies prepare to address the growing multicultural consumer population."

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is a technology-driven cultural insights agency. ThinkNow enables companies and government agencies to discover the cultural drivers that influence consumer decisions. We provide insight solutions to help organizations thrive in a changing demographic environment. ThinkNow also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, used to service our research as well as provide samples to the leading market research companies in the world. Learn more at www.thinknow.com.

Media Contacts:

Sridhar Shenoy, ThinkNow

818-843-0220

233845@email4pr.com

SOURCE ThinkNow

Related Links

https://thinknow.com

