THINX CHALLENGES MISINFORMATION AROUND WOMEN'S HEALTH WITH 'GET BODYWISE' PLATFORM

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinx Inc., the top selling retail period underwear brand, has launched Get BodyWise , an online platform to normalize conversations and finally stop shame around periods. A dedicated hub with helpful educational tools and information, Get BodyWise will also work to combat period poverty by providing access to leak protection products through strategic nonprofit partnerships. With better education around periods and bladder leaks, we can fight societal stigmas and help everyone Get BodyWise.

The 2023 State of the Period survey found that nearly 80% of teens say they are taught more about the biology of frogs than the human female body in school and more than half of adults who menstruate feel too ashamed or embarrassed to seek help when they have questions about their bodies. This lack of information and confusion around normal body functions, leads to misconceptions, inaccuracies and biases causing shame and embarrassment around our bodies.

Inspired by the inaccurate portrayal of women experiencing menstruation and menopause on visual AI platforms, Thinx has created a provocative creative campaign that illustrates how societal menstruation stigmas are perpetuated in AI, highlighting the need for education to break the cycle of stigma surrounding women's health.

The campaign, created by the agency BBDO Los Angeles, features a collection of visuals inspired by AI outputs. When these platforms were prompted with straightforward requests like 'a girl during puberty' or 'woman during menopause,' many showcased states of shame or guilt for searches of normal bodily functions.

"AI is a sobering reflection of the cultural stigmas of periods that are still pervasive within our society," said Crystal Zerrenner, Chief Growth Officer at Thinx. "It is further proof of the rampant bias towards women's bodies in our popular culture or conversation online, which is why we are launching Get BodyWise to help break the cycle of bias and normalize discourse on this topic."

While conceptually identical to those generated by AI, the company chose to collaborate with artists that menstruate to produce original images inspired by AI image generators.

"At Thinx, we know how important it is to be able to access relevant, accurate information when you have questions about your body," said Sara Plotkin, VP, Brand & Creative at Thinx. "We hope this platform becomes a resource for teens, their parents and teachers, and adults alike, to further help normalize conversations around periods and combat tropes around menstruation and menopause that often bring shame and embarrassment."

GetBodyWise.com provides a safe space for need-to-know information to foster a deeper understanding of menstrual health and body literacy. With new topics published quarterly and focusing on every life stage - from teen's first period to postpartum and menopause - the hub will feature a variety of educational articles and activities, and videos featuring Dr. Saru Bala, licensed naturopathic doctor and Thinx partner.

"I've seen firsthand how my patients struggle to understand what is normal when it comes to their health due to the perception that the topic is taboo or can't be openly discussed," said Dr. Saru Bala, ND. "By promoting body literacy, we help women become self advocates and embrace open conversations that combat the notion that menstruation and menopause are shameful."

To further its commitment to combating these stigmas, Thinx joined the UN Women UnStereotype Alliance this year to highlight the need to eradicate harmful stereotypes in media and advertising content. Additionally, they took center stage at MAKERS to spark conversation around body literacy and to call for action among brands, leaders, and individuals to Get BodyWise.

For access to accurate information about menstruation and incontinence, go to www.GetBodyWise.com .

