Thiozen Pilot Successfully Produces Zero-Emission Hydrogen from Sour Gas Waste Streams

Permian Basin pilot project demonstrates commercial viability of new de-souring method for oil and natural gas production

PASADENA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thiozen, the first company ever to produce clean hydrogen from "sour gas" waste streams, today announced the success of an in-field pilot unit in the Permian Basin, the first-ever demonstration of a process to simultaneously de-sour natural gas and produce clean hydrogen for use by the energy industry.

"Throughout history, humans have made hydrogen from either fossil fuels or water – until now." said Ryan Gillis, co-founder and President at Thiozen. "We are proud to provide an entirely new method of producing hydrogen – one that will revolutionize the energy industry and spur the modern hydrogen economy."

For the pilot, Thiozen partnered with A.C.T. Operating Company, a leading oil and gas production operation based in Texas, to install its proprietary technology at a gas-gathering site in the Permian Basin. The effort successfully "de-soured" – or removed -- hydrogen sulfide from the sour natural gas streams while simultaneously generating zero-emission hydrogen.

"Sour gas processing is a major cost associated with energy supply, and both removing the hydrogen sulfide and producing a new energy stream in hydrogen gas is a major step-up in our industry," said Marshall Watson, President of A.C.T. Operating Company and Department Chair of Petroleum Engineering at Texas Tech University.

Hydrogen is essential to producing fuels and chemicals, but its production is polluting and carbon-intensive, generating approximately 2 percent of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions. Hydrogen demand is dominated by large cost-sensitive commodity chemical manufacturers, who are facing an increased need for hydrogen to raise profits and meet environmental standards.

"The energy industry has been seeking better hydrogen production methods for decades; Thiozen finally did it," said Maureen Stancik Boyce, Ph.D. Managing Partner at Good Growth Capital. "This is the first time a technology has produced zero-emission hydrogen from sour gas waste streams, and achieving a new pathway that gives the energy industry the low-cost, low-emission hydrogen production method it needs."

Rising regulatory and societal pressure is currently limiting the construction of additional carbon-intensive hydrogen production infrastructure, placing further pressure on manufacturers.

"We're thrilled with the success of this pilot project, and we are excited to accelerate the commercialization of this breakthrough technology for producing zero-emission hydrogen," said Gillis. "We believe our proprietary solution can transform the energy industry by helping it meet two over-arching goals: energy security and decarbonization."

"This pilot affirms the key material and energy balances of the Thiozen system for processing raw sour gas in the field," said Boyce. "This is truly a transformational moment for the energy industry."

About Thiozen's Breakthrough Hydrogen Production Technology

Thiozen's patented chemical cycle produces hydrogen from hydrogen sulfide – the "sour gas" waste stream – thereby replacing traditional hydrogen production. This process will reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 300 million metric tons per year. In addition, the technology will improve air quality and respiratory health in communities near current hydrogen infrastructure while providing cost-sensitive firms a path to both procuring additional hydrogen and lowering the carbon intensity of their products.

About Thiozen

Thiozen is an MIT spinout and the first-ever company to commercialize a process that can produce hydrogen from sour gas waste streams. By developing a low-cost, low-emission method of producing hydrogen, Thiozen helps meet the energy industry's growing demand for clean, affordable hydrogen. Thiozen recently validated its technology in an in-field pilot unit in the Permian Basin. The 3-year-old company has headquarters in Pasadena, CA. Learn more at www.thiozen.com.

