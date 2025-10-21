THIRD ANNUAL DIWALI CELEBRATION BY ATLANTA MAYOR AND COHNA SETS FESTIVE TONE AT CITY HALL

A Diwali Proclamation was Issued at the event attended by multiple Georgia Lawmakers. Highlights included Diwali Greetings from the Governor and First Lady

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The lights of Diwali once again shone bright inside Atlanta City Hall as Mayor Andre Dickens joined hands with the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) to host the third annual Diwali celebration—a joyful evening showcasing Hindu cultural pride, unity, and gratitude. The event brought together community members, lawmakers, diplomats, educators and entrepreneurs, marking yet another milestone in the growing recognition of Hindu American contributions to the city's civic and cultural life.

Lighting a diya at the Atlanta Diwali celebration.

Attendees included State Senator Jason Esteves who is a gubernatorial candidate of the Democratic Party, State Senator Emanuel Jones, House Representative Esther Panitch, House Representative Matt Reeves, and Consul General of India at Atlanta Shri Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan among other dignitaries.

The evening began with the traditional lighting of the Diwali lamp by Mayor Dickens and community leaders, symbolizing the festival's enduring message of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Dickens shared how honored he felt to join the gathering, the residents of Metro Atlanta, and over a billion people around the world, in celebrating one of the world's most cherished festivals. He observed that while the stories and traditions may not always be the same, the message of Diwali is timeless—of light winning over darkness. Talking about the five day festival, Mayor Dickens emphasized how light has to win over darkness; knowledge has to be victorious over ignorance and good has to triumph over evil.

A highlight of the evening was the Diwali Proclamation, handed to the CoHNA Board of Directors by Mayor Dickens in recognition of the festival as well as the contributions of the Hindu community in Atlanta.

CoHNA vice president and co-founder Rajeev Menon thanked the mayor and lawmakers for their continued partnership, noting: "Every year, we see Atlanta's embrace of Diwali grow stronger. This festival and the Proclamation reminds us that celebrating our faith is also about celebrating shared human values—hope, renewal, and community."

At dinner time, the attendees also received a wonderful surprise—Diwali greetings via video from Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, who wished the community success and joy as they celebrated the popular festival.

The evening featured Classical dance and musical performances as well as remarks from several Georgia lawmakers who thanked the community for their partnership in their districts and pledged to stand by the community to challenge misconceptions and bigotry.

Rising to capture the close links between the Hindu and Jewish communities, Rep. Esther Panitch pointed out that Diwali and Hanukkah celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and the miracle of light. "These aren't just metaphors and old stories," she added. "They are promises that we make to each other and the world that small flames when tended to with care can illuminate entire communities."

CoHNA board member Suresh Krishnamoorthy addressed the emerging open Hinduphobia. "We must reject the framing of Hindu Americans from the right and left, either as unpatriotic Americans or as supporters of a theocracy and genocide against non-Hindus." He asked lawmakers to stand up against this whisper campaign and stop it from becoming a false narrative about Hindu Americans.

Thanking the assembled guests, CoHNA general secretary Shobha Swamy concluded, "Atlanta has truly set an example for cities nationwide by making space for diverse voices. We are grateful for the Mayor's partnership and the incredible community spirit that defines this city."

This year's celebration is part of the ongoing Hindu Heritage Month celebrations in Georgia (and, indeed, many other parts of the US), marked by dozens of events across the State—ranging from school and library exhibits to community Diwali fairs.

Last month, California became the third U.S. state to deem Diwali as an official holiday, after Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Several school districts offer it as a holiday as well, including in New York, New Jersey, Florida's Broward County and others. Diwali, celebrated by over a billion people worldwide, symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

To learn more about Diwali, visit Diwali.day—a site created by CoHNA in collaboration with Google in 2022.

About CoHNA

CoHNA is a grassroots-level advocacy and civil rights organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America by working on matters related to the Hindu community and by educating the public about Hindu heritage and tradition. For more information, please visithttps://cohna.org or follow us onTwitter,Facebook,LinkedIn and onInstagram.

SOURCE Coalition of Hindus of North America