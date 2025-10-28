Third Annual Novie Awards Honor Organizations Defining the Future of Work Through Transformational Talent Development Partnerships with NovoEd

Celebrating the Creativity, Innovation, and Impact of Learning Leaders Shaping the Future of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale learning, mentoring, and practice, is pleased to announce the winners of its third annual Novie Awards, a program highlighting business leaders and companies that have partnered with NovoEd to lead high-impact learning & development initiatives.

A virtual awards ceremony served as the exciting crescendo of Campfire 2025 , NovoEd's annual virtual conference that took place on Oct. 22, 2025. The celebration assembled HR and talent leaders from around the world to exchange ideas on today's most transformational workforce development practices and to build deep relationships through intentional interactions with fellow attendees.

The Novie winners represent some of the world's top organizations and exemplify how innovations in talent development are delivering impactful results across a wide range of industries including consumer goods, healthcare, transportation, and more.

We're proud to announce these 2025 NovoEd Novie Award winners, who, among others, were honored during the conference:

Best Use of Teams - Kohler Co.

Best Visual Design - Entelechy, for Thermo Fisher

Best Blended Learning - Stanford Health Care

Best Continuous Learning - Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Ignite Impact Award - Mass General Brigham

"We are proud to honor these influential companies that are building future-ready teams through strategic learning experiences," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "Upskilling in today's landscape needs a new approach. Each Novie recognition represents the power and potential that scalable talent development means for the future of the enterprise."

The Campfire 2025 conference also presented several sessions, speakers, and a keynote address designed to spark insights, inspiration, and interactivity. Learning leaders from such esteemed organizations as Baker Tilly, Boston Consulting Group, Fidelity Investments, Marriott International, and Yale School of Management joined featured speakers from NovoEd to create an afternoon of rich content and actionable takeaways from the top minds in corporate learning.

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

