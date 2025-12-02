Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition, in Partnership with NovoEd, Honored in the Chief Learning Officer 2025 Learning in Practice Awards

Leading Climate Action Accelerator's Innovative Employee Development Initiatives

Celebrated at Influential Industry Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (LOCT) is pleased to announce its recognition in partnership with NovoEd in the 2025 Learning in Practice Awards presented by Chief Learning Officer, BetterWork Media Group's leading voice for workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants, and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management.

Supplier LOCT, a growing collaborative of companies helping suppliers become part of the climate solution, partnered with NovoEd, the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice, on key employee development initiatives starting in 2021 and continuing to today.

The Supplier LOCT partnership with NovoEd resulted in three Chief Learning Officer 2025 Learning in Practice Awards, including:

The Innovation Award - Gold

The Business Partnership Award - Silver

The Strategy Award - Silver

Collaborating with NovoEd, Supplier LOCT crafted a comprehensive online learning environment dedicated to empowering the suppliers of the organization's partners to build capacity and mobilize to effectively reduce their carbon emissions. These partners include large multinational companies and industry associations, which enroll their global suppliers in the organization's curriculum. NovoEd enabled Supplier LOCT to deliver courses virtually to every learner, offered in multiple languages via the help of live translation tools.

"We're proud to report that our learning platform and community reaches 2,500 suppliers across 89 countries," said Nicole DelSasso, Executive Director, Supplier LOCT. "To foster a worldwide response to climate solutions, providing access to training in a variety of languages and times is critical to further support capacity building across global supply chains."

"NovoEd is dedicated to delivering engaging and effective learning experiences for our clients in service of their most critical strategic initiatives," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "Supplier LOCT is advancing what it means to be a true leader in the increasingly challenging and high-impact sector of climate action. We are honored to be named alongside their learning and development team for their far-reaching efforts by Chief Learning Officer's Learning in Practice Awards."

The prestigious Chief Learning Officer Learning in Practice awards program honors learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs that apply innovative practices, processes, and/or technologies in new and groundbreaking ways to address significant business or organizational opportunities. View the complete list of 2025 honorees here .

About Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Major companies have partnered with the global consulting firm Guidehouse to join the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition. Supplier LOCT is a collaborative platform to facilitate action toward greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Company partners identify and sponsor suppliers who can benefit from mentoring and practical guidance on their carbon reduction efforts. Thirty partner companies are now members of the diverse partnership, which provides organizations with a scalable, cost-effective solution to the challenge of addressing supply chain and Scope 3 emissions reductions. Learn more at supplierloct.com .

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

