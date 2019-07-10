Third Annual Super Girl Gamer Pro - Only U.S. Multi-Title Competitive Female Esports Tournament - Returns to Oceanside Pier July 26-28

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment announced today that Super Girl Gamer Pro will return for its third year as part of the Nissan Super Girl Pro Festival, July 26-28, 2019. The 13th annual event, held at the iconic Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., provides opportunities for women in areas where they're traditionally underrepresented, and includes the largest female surf competition in the world. Admission is free.

Super Girl Gamer Pro returns for its third year as part of the 13th annual Nissan Super Girl Pro Festival, July 26-28, 2019. Held at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., Super Girl Gamer Pro is the only multi-title all-female esports tournament in the U.S. Pictured: esports star Stephanie Super Girl Gamer Pro returns for its third year as part of the 13th annual Nissan Super Girl Pro Festival, July 26-28, 2019, at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif. Super Girl Gamer Pro is the only multi-title all-female esports tournament in the U.S. It was developed to provide a safe platform for female gamers and inspire women to take a larger role within esports.

The only multi-title all-female esports tournament in the U.S., the Super Girl Gamer Pro was developed to provide a safe platform for female gamers and inspire women to take a larger role within esports. Its mission is to facilitate a future where women have equal opportunities within gaming and esports.

The event will host open tournaments and dedicated game play in popular game titles: Fortnite, League of Legends, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. CS:GO will be a professional All-Star match featuring some of the best female players in the U.S.

Schedule:

- Friday, July 26: Fortnite Friday

- Saturday, July 27: League of Legends + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- Sunday, July 28: Hearthstone + Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Registration for all tournaments is free. Gameplay from the Super Girl Gamer Pro will be live-streamed on the industry's biggest distribution platforms: Twitch, Facebook Gaming, YouTube, and Mixer.

Tournament winners will receive new gaming laptops from Lenovo Legion. The Lenovo Legion Y540 Laptop is a step-up for mainstream gamers on-the-go with a slim, light and sleek design, enhanced thermals and the latest NVIDIA GeForce GPUs and Intel processors. Lenovo Legion will also provide PCs and monitors for the tournaments.

Turtle Beach is a proud partner of the event, providing their award-winning gaming headsets, ROCCAT keyboards and mice. "At Turtle Beach we design products to help all gamers perform at their highest level, so we're honored to support ASA Entertainment in producing an event that inspires female gamers and showcases their amazing talents," notes Turtle Beach CEO, Juergen Stark. Turtle Beach is providing its Elite Atlas PC gaming headsets with customized Super Girl speaker plates, as well as ROCCAT's award-winning Vulcan 120 AIMO gaming keyboards and Kone AIMO gaming mice, and will have the all-new Recon Spark gaming headset and other products available in the Free Play Zone and as giveaway prizes.

N3rd Street Gamers, a national esports infrastructure company, will produce the live webcast. N3rd Street Gamers prides itself on providing greater access to esports and championing diversity in the industry.

The event is also supported by the U.S. Air Force, DXRacer and Nissan.

In addition to this important esports platform and the top female surfers, the Festival features 20 live concerts (headlined by Natasha Bedingfield), an all-female DJ contest, 20 free classes, speakers, autographs, a Celebrity Surf Invitational, shopping, and much more.

"We're excited to expand Super Girl Gamer Pro as part of our mission to provide opportunities for women in male-dominated industries," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's owner. "This is an exceptionally important initiative given the lack of opportunity and general toxicity towards women in esports, and the Super Girl Gamer Pro is the perfect platform to help propel this movement towards inclusion."

To register and for more information, visit http://supergirlpro.com/gamer. Follow @sggamerpro on Twitter and Facebook.com/sggamerpro. Tune into Twitch.com/SupergirlGP to watch live.

Media contacts: Jenn Chidester | m. 858.472.1952| 217865@email4pr.com

