Third Coast Announces Conversion to State-Chartered Bank

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," or "our"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the Bank has successfully converted its charter from a Texas state savings bank to a Texas banking association. The strategic charter conversion became effective on March 13, 2024.

"The charter conversion allows us to expand our commercial loan portfolio while continuing to provide the same extensive array of business and personal banking products and high-quality, relationship–based service customers have experienced at the Bank since it was founded in 2008," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President and CEO of Third Coast. "As we grew and our strategic plan evolved, we determined that a Texas banking association would allow us to better align our goals with the needs of commercial and retail customers."

Prior to the charter conversion, the Bank was a state savings bank chartered and regulated by the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending. The conversion was successfully completed on March 13, 2024, and the Bank is now a Texas banking association chartered and regulated by the Texas Department of Banking. The Bank will continue to be a member bank of the Federal Reserve System and maintain FDIC deposit insurance.

Accordingly, the Bank has removed the "SSB" from its name and logo, and the Company will update its website URL and email addresses effective March 16, 2024. The new website URL will become www.thirdcoast.bank and the new email address will be @thirdcoast.bank.

For more information on this change, including frequently asked questions, please visit www.tcbssb.com.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 16 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit www.tcbssb.com for more information.

