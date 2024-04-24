Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Continued Growth Results in Record EPS of $0.68 and Diluted EPS of $0.61

HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 first quarter financial results.

2024 First Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $10.4 million , or $0.68 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $9.7 million , or $0.62 and $0.57 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

, or and per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to , or and per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total assets increased $264.3 million to a record $4.66 billion as of March 31, 2024 , or 6.0% over the $4.40 billion reported as of December 31, 2023 .

to a record as of , or 6.0% over the reported as of . Gross loans grew $107.4 million to $3.75 billion as of March 31, 2024 , 3.0% more than the $3 .64 billion reported as of December 31, 2023 .

to as of , 3.0% more than the .64 billion reported as of . Deposits increased $247.5 million to $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024 , or 6.5% over the $3.80 billion reported as of December 31, 2023 .

to as of , or 6.5% over the reported as of . Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $26.18 and $24.79 , respectively, as of March 31, 2024 , compared to $25.41 and $24.02 , respectively, as of December 31, 2023 .

increased to and , respectively, as of , compared to and , respectively, as of . Opened our 17th location in April 2024 with a de novo branch located in Austin, Texas .

____________________________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

"Third Coast's first quarter results delivered impressive growth across various performance indicators, including the expansion of our balance sheet, improved profitability, and increased operational efficiencies, through prudent expense management," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "Growth in assets, loans, and deposits represented records for the Company, ending the quarter at $4.66 billion in total assets. These results underscore the dedication and hard work of our team as well as our success in aligning the Company's growth initiatives with strategic vision and investor objectives."

"As we look ahead, our steadfast focus remains on steering the Company towards its strategic goals within the context of the 2024 economic and operational environment. We will continue to execute on a well-balanced business model by generating strong asset growth and maintaining solid credit quality, while improving our efficiency ratio. We have full confidence in the adaptability and proficiency of our team to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities as we advance through the year. Through a culture that prioritizes innovation and collaboration, Third Coast is committed to offering a high-quality product portfolio, pursuing an excellent customer experience and delivering shareholder value," Mr. Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher rates on investments and other interest earning assets and savings on noninterest expenses related to the implementation of cost reduction initiatives in prior quarters. Additionally, the increase in net income was offset by a slightly higher provision for credit losses for the quarter. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.68 per share and $0.61 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.60 per share and $0.55 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.60%, compared to 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.79% for the first quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2024 was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023 at 7.75% and up from 6.90% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.0% from $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 16.0% from $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $78.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.3% from $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 37.5% from $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $346,000, or 0.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased $16.8 million, or 31.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense was $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.7%, from $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of $16.2 million, or 66.2%, from $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to increased fees from service charges and other fees that were offset by a decrease in fees from derivative transactions.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, down from $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and up from $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses, investment in new technology and software, increase in regulatory assessments, increase in data processing expenses related to growth and new products, increased expenses related to new offices, and increased other expenses such as franchise taxes, fraud losses, and deposit related fees.

The efficiency ratio was 64.11% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 63.47% for the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.75 billion, an increase of $107.4 million, or 3.0%, from $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of $532.9 million, or 16.6%, from $3.21 billion as of March 31, 2023. Commercial and industrial and real estate loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the first quarter of 2024, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $87.2 million and real estate loans increasing $35.4 million from December 31, 2023. The increases were offset slightly by a decrease in municipal loans of $15.0 million from December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $21.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2023, and $9.5 million at March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.58%, compared to 0.48% as of December 31, 2023, and 0.30% as of March 31, 2023. The net increase in nonaccrual loans from quarter-to-quarter of $1.5 million was primarily the result of three commercial and industrial loans and a commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.0 million. The increase was partially offset by nonaccrual loan charge-offs of $549,000 and nonaccrual loan paydowns of $629,000 during the quarter. The increase in loans over 90 days and still accruing was primarily the result of a $2.9 million commercial real estate loan that matured and was pending renewal at the end of the quarter.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $38.1 million represented 1.02% of the $3.75 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

The Company recorded a net charge-off of $742,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a net recovery of $364,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 6.5% from $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of 21.9% from $3.32 billion as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $459.6 million as of December 31, 2023, to $424.0 million as of March 31, 2024 and represented 10.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, compared to 12.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $242.2 million, or 8.5%, time deposits increased $25.2 million, or 5.3%, and savings accounts increased $15.6 million, or 62.6%, respectively, from December 31, 2023.

The average cost of deposits was 4.09% for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 2-basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 117-basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 2, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13744292#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 17 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 367,831



$ 296,926



$ 142,122



$ 244,813



$ 309,153

Federal funds sold



130,429





114,919





144,408





23,206





1,789

Total cash and cash equivalents



498,260





411,845





286,530





268,019





310,942

































Investment securities available-for-sale



246,291





178,087





201,035





194,467





180,376

Loans held for investment



3,746,178





3,638,788





3,559,953





3,334,277





3,213,326

Less: allowance for credit losses



(38,140)





(37,022)





(38,067)





(37,243)





(35,915)

Loans, net



3,708,038





3,601,766





3,521,886





3,297,034





3,177,411

Accrued interest receivable



25,769





23,120





22,821





19,579





19,026

Premises and equipment, net



26,844





28,554





29,010





28,720





28,504

Bank-owned life insurance



66,443





65,861





65,303





64,762





64,235

Non-marketable securities, at cost



16,095





16,041





15,799





20,687





14,751

Deferred tax asset, net



8,712





9,227





8,335





7,808





7,146

Derivative assets



11,015





8,828





10,889





9,372





8,793

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



20,729





21,439





21,192





21,778





19,328

Core Deposit Intangible, net



929





969





1,009





1,050





1,090

Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



13,244





12,303





13,949





12,172





10,021

Total assets

$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 424,019



$ 459,553



$ 500,187



$ 529,474



$ 516,909

Interest bearing



3,626,653





3,343,595





3,146,635





2,878,807





2,805,624

Total deposits



4,050,672





3,803,148





3,646,822





3,408,281





3,322,533

































Accrued interest payable



3,927





4,794





4,318





3,522





1,636

Derivative liabilities



8,253





10,687





10,519





9,177





7,271

Lease liability - operating leases



21,647





22,280





21,958





22,439





19,845

Other liabilities



27,806





23,763





15,467





12,792





10,054

Line of credit - Senior Debt



43,875





38,875





35,875





30,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,605





80,553





80,502





80,451





80,399

Total liabilities



4,236,785





3,984,100





3,815,461





3,567,537





3,472,613

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,731





13,683





13,679





13,688





13,658

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



320,077





319,613





319,134





318,769





318,350

Retained earnings



87,971





78,775





70,283





65,889





58,182

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2,869





933





(1,735)





(1,371)





(2,116)

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



423,618





411,974





400,331





395,945





387,044

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Year Ended







2024



2023



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31











































INTEREST INCOME:





































Loans, including fees

$ 70,671



$ 70,325



$ 65,380



$ 59,295



$ 53,911



$ 248,911



Investment securities available-for-sale



3,093





2,746





1,990





2,029





1,548





8,313



Federal funds sold and other



5,112





3,996





2,015





1,389





1,920





9,320



Total interest income



78,876





77,067





69,385





62,713





57,379





266,544











































INTEREST EXPENSE:





































Deposit accounts



38,698





37,671





30,345





24,936





22,092





115,044



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,099





2,065





3,772





3,681





2,457





11,975



Total interest expense



40,797





39,736





34,117





28,617





24,549





127,019











































Net interest income



38,079





37,331





35,268





34,096





32,830





139,525











































Provision for credit losses



1,560





1,100





2,620





1,400





1,200





6,320











































Net interest income after credit loss expense



36,519





36,231





32,648





32,696





31,630





133,205











































NONINTEREST INCOME:





































Service charges and fees



1,505





850





884





720





779





3,233



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



582





559





541





526





475





2,101



Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



157





21





364





-





97





482



Gain on sale of SBA loans



30





326





114





-





-





440



Derivative fees



66





358





159





247





(1)





763



Other



3





43





(196)





787





552





1,186



Total noninterest income



2,343





2,157





1,866





2,280





1,902





8,205











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





































Salaries and employee benefits



16,502





16,119





17,353





15,033





13,712





62,217



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,045





2,875





2,925





2,852





2,633





11,285



Legal and professional



1,385





2,305





2,001





1,547





1,930





7,783



Data processing and network expense



1,418





987





1,284





1,261





1,203





4,735



Regulatory assessments



980





942





532





458





666





2,598



Advertising and marketing



355





614





515





812





686





2,627



Software purchases and maintenance



817





839





729





455





352





2,375



Loan operations



226





134





272





302





(35)





673



Telephone and communications



134





125





117





129





139





510



Other



1,052





1,474





1,777





986





758





4,995



Total noninterest expense



25,914





26,414





27,505





23,835





22,044





99,798











































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



12,948





11,974





7,009





11,141





11,488





41,612











































Income tax expense



2,581





2,285





1,431





2,250





2,245





8,211











































NET INCOME



10,367





9,689





5,578





8,891





9,243





33,401











































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,171





1,197





1,184





1,184





1,171





4,736











































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 28,665











































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 2.11



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 1.98





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Year Ended







2024



2023



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31











































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 2.11



Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 1.98



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 68.25











































Return on average assets (A)



0.95 %



0.90 %



0.56 %



0.96 %



1.02 %



0.86 %

Return on average common equity (A)



10.44 %



9.86 %



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.28 %



8.66 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



11.03 %



10.44 %



5.50 %



10.02 %



10.93 %



9.19 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.60 %



3.61 %



3.71 %



3.82 %



3.79 %



3.73 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



64.11 %



66.89 %



74.07 %



65.52 %



63.47 %



67.55 %









































Capital Ratios





































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):





































Total common equity to total assets



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.31 %



7.86 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.46 %

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



7.97 %



8.06 %



8.01 %



7.75 %



7.89 %



8.06 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.54 %



9.70 %



9.68 %



9.39 %



9.61 %



9.70 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.72 %



12.31 %



12.63 %



12.66 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.15 %



9.23 %



9.79 %



10.17 %



10.14 %



9.23 %









































Third Coast Bank:





































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.52 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.52 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.28 %



13.49 %



13.49 %



12.99 %



13.25 %



13.49 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.81 %



11.91 %



12.62 %



13.06 %



13.00 %



11.91 %









































Other Data





































Weighted average shares:





































Basic



13,606,256





13,603,149





13,608,718





13,588,747





13,532,545





13,583,553



Diluted



16,936,003





16,890,381





13,873,187





16,855,822





16,801,815





16,877,891



Period end shares outstanding



13,652,888





13,604,665





13,600,211





13,609,697





13,579,498





13,604,665



Book value per share

$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 25.41



Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 24.02





___________

(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 202,277



$ 3,093



6.15 %

$ 203,376



$ 2,746



5.36 %

$ 178,197



$ 1,548



3.52 % Loans, gross



3,665,378





70,671



7.75 %



3,600,980





70,325



7.75 %



3,170,828





53,911



6.90 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



383,929





5,112



5.36 %



299,165





3,996



5.30 %



167,694





1,920



4.64 % Total interest-earning assets



4,251,584





78,876



7.46 %



4,103,521





77,067



7.45 %



3,516,719





57,379



6.62 % Less allowance for loan losses



(37,278)















(38,274)















(34,879)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



4,214,306















4,065,247















3,481,840











Noninterest-earning assets



193,070















194,659















182,869











Total assets

$ 4,407,376













$ 4,259,906













$ 3,664,709





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,346,847



$ 38,698



4.65 %

$ 3,202,462



$ 37,671



4.67 %

$ 2,595,750



$ 22,092



3.45 % Note payable and line of credit



120,884





2,099



6.98 %



118,816





2,065



6.90 %



111,250





1,814



6.61 % FHLB advances

—



—



—

—



—



—



52,803





643



4.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,467,731





40,797



4.73 %



3,321,278





39,736



4.75 %



2,759,803





24,549



3.61 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



457,054















472,738















477,706











Other liabilities



61,945















57,918















42,406











Total liabilities



3,986,730















3,851,934















3,279,915











Shareholders' equity



420,646















407,972















384,794











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 4,407,376













$ 4,259,906













$ 3,664,709











Net interest income







$ 38,079













$ 37,331













$ 32,830





Net interest spread (1)













2.73 %













2.70 %













3.01 % Net interest margin (2)













3.60 %













3.61 %













3.79 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended







2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 510,266



$ 520,822



$ 517,917



$ 513,934



$ 508,936



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



598,311





586,626





566,973





547,120





511,546



Residential



345,890





342,589





326,354





310,842





286,358



Construction, development & other



725,176





693,553





655,822





595,601





627,143



Farmland



29,706





30,396





30,646





24,219





22,512



Commercial & industrial



1,350,289





1,263,077





1,288,320





1,164,624





1,112,638



Consumer



2,382





2,555





2,665





2,891





3,280



Municipal and other



184,158





199,170





171,256





175,046





140,913



Total loans

$ 3,746,178



$ 3,638,788



$ 3,559,953



$ 3,334,277



$ 3,213,326





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 18,130



$ 16,649



$ 13,963



$ 9,968



$ 9,482



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



3,614





670





2,442





-





-



Total nonperforming loans



21,744





17,319





16,405





9,968





9,482



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 21,744



$ 17,319



$ 16,405



$ 9,968



$ 9,482





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 742



$ 1,505



$ 24



$ 72



$ (364)





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 2,369



$ 1,211



$ 978



$ 832



$ 855



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



1,225





1,235





1,235





1,417





282



Residential



2,837





2,938





3,058





494





506



Construction, development & other



406





247





567





36





39



Commercial & industrial



11,293





11,018





8,125





7,189





7,800



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 18,130



$ 16,649



$ 13,963



$ 9,968



$ 9,482





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.47 %



0.39 %



0.39 %



0.25 %



0.25 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.58 %



0.48 %



0.46 %



0.30 %



0.30 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.07 %



1.12 %



1.12 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.08 %



0.17 %



0.00 %



0.01 %



(0.05) %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2024



2023



2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31







































Tangible Common Equity:



































Total shareholders' equity

$ 423,618



$ 411,974



$ 400,331



$ 395,945



$ 387,044



$ 411,974

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225

Total common equity



357,393





345,749





334,106





329,720





320,819





345,749

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



18,963





19,003





19,043





19,084





19,124





19,003

Tangible common equity

$ 338,430



$ 326,746



$ 315,063



$ 310,636



$ 301,695



$ 326,746







































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,652,888





13,604,665





13,600,211





13,609,697





13,579,498





13,604,665







































Book Value Per Share

$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 25.41

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 24.02













































































Tangible Assets:



































Total assets

$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 4,396,074

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,963





19,003





19,043





19,084





19,124





19,003

Tangible assets

$ 4,641,440



$ 4,377,071



$ 4,196,749



$ 3,944,398



$ 3,840,533



$ 4,377,071







































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.31 %



7.86 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.46 %











































































Average Tangible Common Equity:



































Average shareholders' equity

$ 420,646



$ 407,972



$ 402,049



$ 393,773



$ 384,794



$ 397,224

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225

Average common equity



354,421





341,747





335,824





327,548





318,569





330,999

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,987





19,027





19,068





19,108





19,149





19,088

Average tangible common equity

$ 335,434



$ 322,720



$ 316,756



$ 308,440



$ 299,420



$ 311,911







































Net Income

$ 10,367



$ 9,689



$ 5,578



$ 8,891



$ 9,243



$ 33,401

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,171





1,197





1,184





1,184





1,171





4,736

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 28,665







































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



10.44 %



9.86 %



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.28 %



8.66 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



11.03 %



10.44 %



5.50 %



10.02 %



10.93 %



9.19 %

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares