Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results
Apr 24, 2024, 16:15 ET
Continued Growth Results in Record EPS of $0.68 and Diluted EPS of $0.61
HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 first quarter financial results.
2024 First Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights
- Net income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $10.4 million, or $0.68 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.62 and $0.57 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Total assets increased $264.3 million to a record $4.66 billion as of March 31, 2024, or 6.0% over the $4.40 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
- Gross loans grew $107.4 million to $3.75 billion as of March 31, 2024, 3.0% more than the $3.64 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
- Deposits increased $247.5 million to $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, or 6.5% over the $3.80 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $26.18 and $24.79, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.
- Opened our 17th location in April 2024 with a de novo branch located in Austin, Texas.
____________________________
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
"Third Coast's first quarter results delivered impressive growth across various performance indicators, including the expansion of our balance sheet, improved profitability, and increased operational efficiencies, through prudent expense management," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "Growth in assets, loans, and deposits represented records for the Company, ending the quarter at $4.66 billion in total assets. These results underscore the dedication and hard work of our team as well as our success in aligning the Company's growth initiatives with strategic vision and investor objectives."
"As we look ahead, our steadfast focus remains on steering the Company towards its strategic goals within the context of the 2024 economic and operational environment. We will continue to execute on a well-balanced business model by generating strong asset growth and maintaining solid credit quality, while improving our efficiency ratio. We have full confidence in the adaptability and proficiency of our team to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities as we advance through the year. Through a culture that prioritizes innovation and collaboration, Third Coast is committed to offering a high-quality product portfolio, pursuing an excellent customer experience and delivering shareholder value," Mr. Caraway concluded.
Operating Results
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Net income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher rates on investments and other interest earning assets and savings on noninterest expenses related to the implementation of cost reduction initiatives in prior quarters. Additionally, the increase in net income was offset by a slightly higher provision for credit losses for the quarter. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.68 per share and $0.61 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.60 per share and $0.55 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.60%, compared to 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.79% for the first quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2024 was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023 at 7.75% and up from 6.90% for the first quarter of 2023.
Net interest income totaled $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.0% from $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 16.0% from $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $78.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.3% from $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 37.5% from $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $346,000, or 0.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased $16.8 million, or 31.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense was $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.7%, from $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of $16.2 million, or 66.2%, from $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to increased fees from service charges and other fees that were offset by a decrease in fees from derivative transactions.
Noninterest expense totaled $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, down from $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and up from $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses, investment in new technology and software, increase in regulatory assessments, increase in data processing expenses related to growth and new products, increased expenses related to new offices, and increased other expenses such as franchise taxes, fraud losses, and deposit related fees.
The efficiency ratio was 64.11% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 63.47% for the first quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loan Portfolio and Composition
For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.75 billion, an increase of $107.4 million, or 3.0%, from $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of $532.9 million, or 16.6%, from $3.21 billion as of March 31, 2023. Commercial and industrial and real estate loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the first quarter of 2024, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $87.2 million and real estate loans increasing $35.4 million from December 31, 2023. The increases were offset slightly by a decrease in municipal loans of $15.0 million from December 31, 2023.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans were $21.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2023, and $9.5 million at March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.58%, compared to 0.48% as of December 31, 2023, and 0.30% as of March 31, 2023. The net increase in nonaccrual loans from quarter-to-quarter of $1.5 million was primarily the result of three commercial and industrial loans and a commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.0 million. The increase was partially offset by nonaccrual loan charge-offs of $549,000 and nonaccrual loan paydowns of $629,000 during the quarter. The increase in loans over 90 days and still accruing was primarily the result of a $2.9 million commercial real estate loan that matured and was pending renewal at the end of the quarter.
The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $38.1 million represented 1.02% of the $3.75 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024.
The Company recorded a net charge-off of $742,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a net recovery of $364,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Deposits and Composition
Deposits totaled $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 6.5% from $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of 21.9% from $3.32 billion as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $459.6 million as of December 31, 2023, to $424.0 million as of March 31, 2024 and represented 10.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, compared to 12.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $242.2 million, or 8.5%, time deposits increased $25.2 million, or 5.3%, and savings accounts increased $15.6 million, or 62.6%, respectively, from December 31, 2023.
The average cost of deposits was 4.09% for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 2-basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 117-basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.
Earnings Conference Call
Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 2, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13744292#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.
About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 17 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
367,831
|
$
|
296,926
|
$
|
142,122
|
$
|
244,813
|
$
|
309,153
|
Federal funds sold
|
130,429
|
114,919
|
144,408
|
23,206
|
1,789
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
498,260
|
411,845
|
286,530
|
268,019
|
310,942
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
246,291
|
178,087
|
201,035
|
194,467
|
180,376
|
Loans held for investment
|
3,746,178
|
3,638,788
|
3,559,953
|
3,334,277
|
3,213,326
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
(38,140)
|
(37,022)
|
(38,067)
|
(37,243)
|
(35,915)
|
Loans, net
|
3,708,038
|
3,601,766
|
3,521,886
|
3,297,034
|
3,177,411
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
25,769
|
23,120
|
22,821
|
19,579
|
19,026
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
26,844
|
28,554
|
29,010
|
28,720
|
28,504
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
66,443
|
65,861
|
65,303
|
64,762
|
64,235
|
Non-marketable securities, at cost
|
16,095
|
16,041
|
15,799
|
20,687
|
14,751
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
8,712
|
9,227
|
8,335
|
7,808
|
7,146
|
Derivative assets
|
11,015
|
8,828
|
10,889
|
9,372
|
8,793
|
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|
20,729
|
21,439
|
21,192
|
21,778
|
19,328
|
Core Deposit Intangible, net
|
929
|
969
|
1,009
|
1,050
|
1,090
|
Goodwill
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
Other assets
|
13,244
|
12,303
|
13,949
|
12,172
|
10,021
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,660,403
|
$
|
4,396,074
|
$
|
4,215,792
|
$
|
3,963,482
|
$
|
3,859,657
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest bearing
|
$
|
424,019
|
$
|
459,553
|
$
|
500,187
|
$
|
529,474
|
$
|
516,909
|
Interest bearing
|
3,626,653
|
3,343,595
|
3,146,635
|
2,878,807
|
2,805,624
|
Total deposits
|
4,050,672
|
3,803,148
|
3,646,822
|
3,408,281
|
3,322,533
|
Accrued interest payable
|
3,927
|
4,794
|
4,318
|
3,522
|
1,636
|
Derivative liabilities
|
8,253
|
10,687
|
10,519
|
9,177
|
7,271
|
Lease liability - operating leases
|
21,647
|
22,280
|
21,958
|
22,439
|
19,845
|
Other liabilities
|
27,806
|
23,763
|
15,467
|
12,792
|
10,054
|
Line of credit - Senior Debt
|
43,875
|
38,875
|
35,875
|
30,875
|
30,875
|
Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net
|
80,605
|
80,553
|
80,502
|
80,451
|
80,399
|
Total liabilities
|
4,236,785
|
3,984,100
|
3,815,461
|
3,567,537
|
3,472,613
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock
|
69
|
69
|
69
|
69
|
69
|
Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock
|
13,731
|
13,683
|
13,679
|
13,688
|
13,658
|
Common stock - non-voting
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
320,077
|
319,613
|
319,134
|
318,769
|
318,350
|
Retained earnings
|
87,971
|
78,775
|
70,283
|
65,889
|
58,182
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
2,869
|
933
|
(1,735)
|
(1,371)
|
(2,116)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(1,099)
|
(1,099)
|
(1,099)
|
(1,099)
|
(1,099)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
423,618
|
411,974
|
400,331
|
395,945
|
387,044
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
4,660,403
|
$
|
4,396,074
|
$
|
4,215,792
|
$
|
3,963,482
|
$
|
3,859,657
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
70,671
|
$
|
70,325
|
$
|
65,380
|
$
|
59,295
|
$
|
53,911
|
$
|
248,911
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
3,093
|
2,746
|
1,990
|
2,029
|
1,548
|
8,313
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
5,112
|
3,996
|
2,015
|
1,389
|
1,920
|
9,320
|
Total interest income
|
78,876
|
77,067
|
69,385
|
62,713
|
57,379
|
266,544
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Deposit accounts
|
38,698
|
37,671
|
30,345
|
24,936
|
22,092
|
115,044
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
2,099
|
2,065
|
3,772
|
3,681
|
2,457
|
11,975
|
Total interest expense
|
40,797
|
39,736
|
34,117
|
28,617
|
24,549
|
127,019
|
Net interest income
|
38,079
|
37,331
|
35,268
|
34,096
|
32,830
|
139,525
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,560
|
1,100
|
2,620
|
1,400
|
1,200
|
6,320
|
Net interest income after credit loss expense
|
36,519
|
36,231
|
32,648
|
32,696
|
31,630
|
133,205
|
NONINTEREST INCOME:
|
Service charges and fees
|
1,505
|
850
|
884
|
720
|
779
|
3,233
|
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|
582
|
559
|
541
|
526
|
475
|
2,101
|
Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale
|
157
|
21
|
364
|
-
|
97
|
482
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|
30
|
326
|
114
|
-
|
-
|
440
|
Derivative fees
|
66
|
358
|
159
|
247
|
(1)
|
763
|
Other
|
3
|
43
|
(196)
|
787
|
552
|
1,186
|
Total noninterest income
|
2,343
|
2,157
|
1,866
|
2,280
|
1,902
|
8,205
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
16,502
|
16,119
|
17,353
|
15,033
|
13,712
|
62,217
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
3,045
|
2,875
|
2,925
|
2,852
|
2,633
|
11,285
|
Legal and professional
|
1,385
|
2,305
|
2,001
|
1,547
|
1,930
|
7,783
|
Data processing and network expense
|
1,418
|
987
|
1,284
|
1,261
|
1,203
|
4,735
|
Regulatory assessments
|
980
|
942
|
532
|
458
|
666
|
2,598
|
Advertising and marketing
|
355
|
614
|
515
|
812
|
686
|
2,627
|
Software purchases and maintenance
|
817
|
839
|
729
|
455
|
352
|
2,375
|
Loan operations
|
226
|
134
|
272
|
302
|
(35)
|
673
|
Telephone and communications
|
134
|
125
|
117
|
129
|
139
|
510
|
Other
|
1,052
|
1,474
|
1,777
|
986
|
758
|
4,995
|
Total noninterest expense
|
25,914
|
26,414
|
27,505
|
23,835
|
22,044
|
99,798
|
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
12,948
|
11,974
|
7,009
|
11,141
|
11,488
|
41,612
|
Income tax expense
|
2,581
|
2,285
|
1,431
|
2,250
|
2,245
|
8,211
|
NET INCOME
|
10,367
|
9,689
|
5,578
|
8,891
|
9,243
|
33,401
|
Preferred stock dividends declared
|
1,171
|
1,197
|
1,184
|
1,184
|
1,171
|
4,736
|
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
|
$
|
9,196
|
$
|
8,492
|
$
|
4,394
|
$
|
7,707
|
$
|
8,072
|
$
|
28,665
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
2.11
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
1.98
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
2.11
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
1.98
|
Dividends on common stock
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Dividends on Series A Convertible
|
$
|
16.88
|
$
|
17.25
|
$
|
17.06
|
$
|
17.06
|
$
|
16.88
|
$
|
68.25
|
Return on average assets (A)
|
0.95
|
%
|
0.90
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
0.96
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
0.86
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (A)
|
10.44
|
%
|
9.86
|
%
|
5.19
|
%
|
9.44
|
%
|
10.28
|
%
|
8.66
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common
|
11.03
|
%
|
10.44
|
%
|
5.50
|
%
|
10.02
|
%
|
10.93
|
%
|
9.19
|
%
|
Net interest margin (A) (C)
|
3.60
|
%
|
3.61
|
%
|
3.71
|
%
|
3.82
|
%
|
3.79
|
%
|
3.73
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (D)
|
64.11
|
%
|
66.89
|
%
|
74.07
|
%
|
65.52
|
%
|
63.47
|
%
|
67.55
|
%
|
Capital Ratios
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):
|
Total common equity to total assets
|
7.67
|
%
|
7.86
|
%
|
7.93
|
%
|
8.32
|
%
|
8.31
|
%
|
7.86
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible
|
7.29
|
%
|
7.46
|
%
|
7.51
|
%
|
7.88
|
%
|
7.86
|
%
|
7.46
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
|
7.97
|
%
|
8.06
|
%
|
8.01
|
%
|
7.75
|
%
|
7.89
|
%
|
8.06
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
9.54
|
%
|
9.70
|
%
|
9.68
|
%
|
9.39
|
%
|
9.61
|
%
|
9.70
|
%
|
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
12.41
|
%
|
12.66
|
%
|
12.72
|
%
|
12.31
|
%
|
12.63
|
%
|
12.66
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|
9.15
|
%
|
9.23
|
%
|
9.79
|
%
|
10.17
|
%
|
10.14
|
%
|
9.23
|
%
|
Third Coast Bank:
|
Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
|
12.32
|
%
|
12.52
|
%
|
12.48
|
%
|
12.06
|
%
|
12.32
|
%
|
12.52
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
12.32
|
%
|
12.52
|
%
|
12.48
|
%
|
12.06
|
%
|
12.32
|
%
|
12.52
|
%
|
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
13.28
|
%
|
13.49
|
%
|
13.49
|
%
|
12.99
|
%
|
13.25
|
%
|
13.49
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|
11.81
|
%
|
11.91
|
%
|
12.62
|
%
|
13.06
|
%
|
13.00
|
%
|
11.91
|
%
|
Other Data
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Basic
|
13,606,256
|
13,603,149
|
13,608,718
|
13,588,747
|
13,532,545
|
13,583,553
|
Diluted
|
16,936,003
|
16,890,381
|
13,873,187
|
16,855,822
|
16,801,815
|
16,877,891
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
13,652,888
|
13,604,665
|
13,600,211
|
13,609,697
|
13,579,498
|
13,604,665
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
26.18
|
$
|
25.41
|
$
|
24.57
|
$
|
24.23
|
$
|
23.63
|
$
|
25.41
|
Tangible book value per share (B)
|
$
|
24.79
|
$
|
24.02
|
$
|
23.17
|
$
|
22.82
|
$
|
22.22
|
$
|
24.02
___________
|
(A)
|
Interim periods annualized.
|
(B)
|
Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this News Release.
|
(C)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(D)
|
Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Interest-earnings assets:
|
Investment securities
|
$
|
202,277
|
$
|
3,093
|
6.15 %
|
$
|
203,376
|
$
|
2,746
|
5.36 %
|
$
|
178,197
|
$
|
1,548
|
3.52 %
|
Loans, gross
|
3,665,378
|
70,671
|
7.75 %
|
3,600,980
|
70,325
|
7.75 %
|
3,170,828
|
53,911
|
6.90 %
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
383,929
|
5,112
|
5.36 %
|
299,165
|
3,996
|
5.30 %
|
167,694
|
1,920
|
4.64 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
4,251,584
|
78,876
|
7.46 %
|
4,103,521
|
77,067
|
7.45 %
|
3,516,719
|
57,379
|
6.62 %
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(37,278)
|
(38,274)
|
(34,879)
|
Total interest-earning assets, net of
|
4,214,306
|
4,065,247
|
3,481,840
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
193,070
|
194,659
|
182,869
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,407,376
|
$
|
4,259,906
|
$
|
3,664,709
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
3,346,847
|
$
|
38,698
|
4.65 %
|
$
|
3,202,462
|
$
|
37,671
|
4.67 %
|
$
|
2,595,750
|
$
|
22,092
|
3.45 %
|
Note payable and line of credit
|
120,884
|
2,099
|
6.98 %
|
118,816
|
2,065
|
6.90 %
|
111,250
|
1,814
|
6.61 %
|
FHLB advances
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
52,803
|
643
|
4.94 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
3,467,731
|
40,797
|
4.73 %
|
3,321,278
|
39,736
|
4.75 %
|
2,759,803
|
24,549
|
3.61 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
457,054
|
472,738
|
477,706
|
Other liabilities
|
61,945
|
57,918
|
42,406
|
Total liabilities
|
3,986,730
|
3,851,934
|
3,279,915
|
Shareholders' equity
|
420,646
|
407,972
|
384,794
|
Total liabilities and shareholders'
|
$
|
4,407,376
|
$
|
4,259,906
|
$
|
3,664,709
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
38,079
|
$
|
37,331
|
$
|
32,830
|
Net interest spread (1)
|
2.73 %
|
2.70 %
|
3.01 %
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.60 %
|
3.61 %
|
3.79 %
___________
|
(1)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(2)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(3)
|
Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
|
(4)
|
Annualized.
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
|
Real estate loans:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
|
$
|
510,266
|
$
|
520,822
|
$
|
517,917
|
$
|
513,934
|
$
|
508,936
|
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
|
598,311
|
586,626
|
566,973
|
547,120
|
511,546
|
Residential
|
345,890
|
342,589
|
326,354
|
310,842
|
286,358
|
Construction, development & other
|
725,176
|
693,553
|
655,822
|
595,601
|
627,143
|
Farmland
|
29,706
|
30,396
|
30,646
|
24,219
|
22,512
|
Commercial & industrial
|
1,350,289
|
1,263,077
|
1,288,320
|
1,164,624
|
1,112,638
|
Consumer
|
2,382
|
2,555
|
2,665
|
2,891
|
3,280
|
Municipal and other
|
184,158
|
199,170
|
171,256
|
175,046
|
140,913
|
Total loans
|
$
|
3,746,178
|
$
|
3,638,788
|
$
|
3,559,953
|
$
|
3,334,277
|
$
|
3,213,326
|
Asset Quality:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
18,130
|
$
|
16,649
|
$
|
13,963
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,482
|
Loans > 90 days and still accruing
|
3,614
|
670
|
2,442
|
-
|
-
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
21,744
|
17,319
|
16,405
|
9,968
|
9,482
|
Other real estate owned
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
21,744
|
$
|
17,319
|
$
|
16,405
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,482
|
QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$
|
742
|
$
|
1,505
|
$
|
24
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
(364)
|
Nonaccrual loans:
|
Real estate loans:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
|
$
|
2,369
|
$
|
1,211
|
$
|
978
|
$
|
832
|
$
|
855
|
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
|
1,225
|
1,235
|
1,235
|
1,417
|
282
|
Residential
|
2,837
|
2,938
|
3,058
|
494
|
506
|
Construction, development & other
|
406
|
247
|
567
|
36
|
39
|
Commercial & industrial
|
11,293
|
11,018
|
8,125
|
7,189
|
7,800
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
18,130
|
$
|
16,649
|
$
|
13,963
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,482
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.47
|
%
|
0.39
|
%
|
0.39
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.58
|
%
|
0.48
|
%
|
0.46
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.02
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
(0.05)
|
%
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:
- Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
- Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
- Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
- Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.
The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
Tangible Common Equity:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
423,618
|
$
|
411,974
|
$
|
400,331
|
$
|
395,945
|
$
|
387,044
|
$
|
411,974
|
Less: Preferred stock including additional
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
Total common equity
|
357,393
|
345,749
|
334,106
|
329,720
|
320,819
|
345,749
|
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
|
18,963
|
19,003
|
19,043
|
19,084
|
19,124
|
19,003
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
|
338,430
|
$
|
326,746
|
$
|
315,063
|
$
|
310,636
|
$
|
301,695
|
$
|
326,746
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
13,652,888
|
13,604,665
|
13,600,211
|
13,609,697
|
13,579,498
|
13,604,665
|
Book Value Per Share
|
$
|
26.18
|
$
|
25.41
|
$
|
24.57
|
$
|
24.23
|
$
|
23.63
|
$
|
25.41
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
$
|
24.79
|
$
|
24.02
|
$
|
23.17
|
$
|
22.82
|
$
|
22.22
|
$
|
24.02
|
Tangible Assets:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,660,403
|
$
|
4,396,074
|
$
|
4,215,792
|
$
|
3,963,482
|
$
|
3,859,657
|
$
|
4,396,074
|
Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
|
18,963
|
19,003
|
19,043
|
19,084
|
19,124
|
19,003
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
4,641,440
|
$
|
4,377,071
|
$
|
4,196,749
|
$
|
3,944,398
|
$
|
3,840,533
|
$
|
4,377,071
|
Total Common Equity to Total Assets
|
7.67
|
%
|
7.86
|
%
|
7.93
|
%
|
8.32
|
%
|
8.31
|
%
|
7.86
|
%
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
7.29
|
%
|
7.46
|
%
|
7.51
|
%
|
7.88
|
%
|
7.86
|
%
|
7.46
|
%
|
Average Tangible Common Equity:
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$
|
420,646
|
$
|
407,972
|
$
|
402,049
|
$
|
393,773
|
$
|
384,794
|
$
|
397,224
|
Less: Average preferred stock including
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
66,225
|
Average common equity
|
354,421
|
341,747
|
335,824
|
327,548
|
318,569
|
330,999
|
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
|
18,987
|
19,027
|
19,068
|
19,108
|
19,149
|
19,088
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$
|
335,434
|
$
|
322,720
|
$
|
316,756
|
$
|
308,440
|
$
|
299,420
|
$
|
311,911
|
Net Income
|
$
|
10,367
|
$
|
9,689
|
$
|
5,578
|
$
|
8,891
|
$
|
9,243
|
$
|
33,401
|
Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock
|
1,171
|
1,197
|
1,184
|
1,184
|
1,171
|
4,736
|
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|
$
|
9,196
|
$
|
8,492
|
$
|
4,394
|
$
|
7,707
|
$
|
8,072
|
$
|
28,665
|
Return on Average Common Equity(A)
|
10.44
|
%
|
9.86
|
%
|
5.19
|
%
|
9.44
|
%
|
10.28
|
%
|
8.66
|
%
|
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)
|
11.03
|
%
|
10.44
|
%
|
5.50
|
%
|
10.02
|
%
|
10.93
|
%
|
9.19
|
%
___________
|
(A)
|
Interim periods annualized.
