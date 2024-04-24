Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Apr 24, 2024, 16:15 ET

Continued Growth Results in Record EPS of $0.68 and Diluted EPS of $0.61

HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 first quarter financial results.

2024 First Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $10.4 million, or $0.68 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.62 and $0.57 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Total assets increased $264.3 million to a record $4.66 billion as of March 31, 2024, or 6.0% over the $4.40 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Gross loans grew $107.4 million to $3.75 billion as of March 31, 2024, 3.0% more than the $3.64 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits increased $247.5 million to $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, or 6.5% over the $3.80 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $26.18 and $24.79, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.
  • Opened our 17th location in April 2024 with a de novo branch located in Austin, Texas.

____________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

"Third Coast's first quarter results delivered impressive growth across various performance indicators, including the expansion of our balance sheet, improved profitability, and increased operational efficiencies, through prudent expense management," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "Growth in assets, loans, and deposits represented records for the Company, ending the quarter at $4.66 billion in total assets. These results underscore the dedication and hard work of our team as well as our success in aligning the Company's growth initiatives with strategic vision and investor objectives."

"As we look ahead, our steadfast focus remains on steering the Company towards its strategic goals within the context of the 2024 economic and operational environment. We will continue to execute on a well-balanced business model by generating strong asset growth and maintaining solid credit quality, while improving our efficiency ratio. We have full confidence in the adaptability and proficiency of our team to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities as we advance through the year. Through a culture that prioritizes innovation and collaboration, Third Coast is committed to offering a high-quality product portfolio, pursuing an excellent customer experience and delivering shareholder value," Mr. Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher rates on investments and other interest earning assets and savings on noninterest expenses related to the implementation of cost reduction initiatives in prior quarters. Additionally, the increase in net income was offset by a slightly higher provision for credit losses for the quarter. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.68 per share and $0.61 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.60 per share and $0.55 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.60%, compared to 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.79% for the first quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2024 was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023 at 7.75% and up from 6.90% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.0% from $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 16.0% from $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $78.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.3% from $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 37.5% from $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $346,000, or 0.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased $16.8 million, or 31.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense was $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.7%, from $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of $16.2 million, or 66.2%, from $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to increased fees from service charges and other fees that were offset by a decrease in fees from derivative transactions.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, down from $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and up from $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses, investment in new technology and software, increase in regulatory assessments, increase in data processing expenses related to growth and new products, increased expenses related to new offices, and increased other expenses such as franchise taxes, fraud losses, and deposit related fees.

The efficiency ratio was 64.11% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 63.47% for the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.75 billion, an increase of $107.4 million, or 3.0%, from $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of $532.9 million, or 16.6%, from $3.21 billion as of March 31, 2023. Commercial and industrial and real estate loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the first quarter of 2024, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $87.2 million and real estate loans increasing $35.4 million from December 31, 2023. The increases were offset slightly by a decrease in municipal loans of $15.0 million from December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $21.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2023, and $9.5 million at March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.58%, compared to 0.48% as of December 31, 2023, and 0.30% as of March 31, 2023. The net increase in nonaccrual loans from quarter-to-quarter of $1.5 million was primarily the result of three commercial and industrial loans and a commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.0 million. The increase was partially offset by nonaccrual loan charge-offs of $549,000 and nonaccrual loan paydowns of $629,000 during the quarter. The increase in loans over 90 days and still accruing was primarily the result of a $2.9 million commercial real estate loan that matured and was pending renewal at the end of the quarter.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $38.1 million represented 1.02% of the $3.75 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

The Company recorded a net charge-off of $742,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a net recovery of $364,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. 

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 6.5% from $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of 21.9% from $3.32 billion as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $459.6 million as of December 31, 2023, to $424.0 million as of March 31, 2024 and represented 10.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, compared to 12.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $242.2 million, or 8.5%, time deposits increased $25.2 million, or 5.3%, and savings accounts increased $15.6 million, or 62.6%, respectively, from December 31, 2023.

The average cost of deposits was 4.09% for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 2-basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 117-basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 2, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13744292#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 17 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

367,831

$

296,926

$

142,122

$

244,813

$

309,153

Federal funds sold

130,429


114,919


144,408


23,206


1,789

Total cash and cash equivalents

498,260


411,845


286,530


268,019


310,942
















Investment securities available-for-sale

246,291


178,087


201,035


194,467


180,376

Loans held for investment

3,746,178


3,638,788


3,559,953


3,334,277


3,213,326

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(38,140)


(37,022)


(38,067)


(37,243)


(35,915)

Loans, net

3,708,038


3,601,766


3,521,886


3,297,034


3,177,411

Accrued interest receivable

25,769


23,120


22,821


19,579


19,026

Premises and equipment, net

26,844


28,554


29,010


28,720


28,504

Bank-owned life insurance

66,443


65,861


65,303


64,762


64,235

Non-marketable securities, at cost

16,095


16,041


15,799


20,687


14,751

Deferred tax asset, net

8,712


9,227


8,335


7,808


7,146

Derivative assets

11,015


8,828


10,889


9,372


8,793

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

20,729


21,439


21,192


21,778


19,328

Core Deposit Intangible, net

929


969


1,009


1,050


1,090

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

13,244


12,303


13,949


12,172


10,021

Total assets

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

424,019

$

459,553

$

500,187

$

529,474

$

516,909

Interest bearing

3,626,653


3,343,595


3,146,635


2,878,807


2,805,624

Total deposits

4,050,672


3,803,148


3,646,822


3,408,281


3,322,533
















Accrued interest payable

3,927


4,794


4,318


3,522


1,636

Derivative liabilities

8,253


10,687


10,519


9,177


7,271

Lease liability - operating leases

21,647


22,280


21,958


22,439


19,845

Other liabilities

27,806


23,763


15,467


12,792


10,054

Line of credit - Senior Debt

43,875


38,875


35,875


30,875


30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,605


80,553


80,502


80,451


80,399

  Total liabilities

4,236,785


3,984,100


3,815,461


3,567,537


3,472,613
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,731


13,683


13,679


13,688


13,658

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

320,077


319,613


319,134


318,769


318,350

Retained earnings

87,971


78,775


70,283


65,889


58,182

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,869


933


(1,735)


(1,371)


(2,116)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

423,618


411,974


400,331


395,945


387,044

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2024

2023

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31





















INTEREST INCOME:


















Loans, including fees

$

70,671

$

70,325

$

65,380

$

59,295

$

53,911

$

248,911

Investment securities available-for-sale

3,093


2,746


1,990


2,029


1,548


8,313

Federal funds sold and other

5,112


3,996


2,015


1,389


1,920


9,320

Total interest income

78,876


77,067


69,385


62,713


57,379


266,544





















INTEREST EXPENSE:


















Deposit accounts

38,698


37,671


30,345


24,936


22,092


115,044

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,099


2,065


3,772


3,681


2,457


11,975

Total interest expense

40,797


39,736


34,117


28,617


24,549


127,019





















Net interest income

38,079


37,331


35,268


34,096


32,830


139,525





















Provision for credit losses

1,560


1,100


2,620


1,400


1,200


6,320





















Net interest income after credit loss expense

36,519


36,231


32,648


32,696


31,630


133,205





















NONINTEREST INCOME:


















Service charges and fees

1,505


850


884


720


779


3,233

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

582


559


541


526


475


2,101

Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

157


21


364


-


97


482

Gain on sale of SBA loans

30


326


114


-


-


440

Derivative fees

66


358


159


247


(1)


763

Other

3


43


(196)


787


552


1,186

Total noninterest income

2,343


2,157


1,866


2,280


1,902


8,205





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:


















Salaries and employee benefits

16,502


16,119


17,353


15,033


13,712


62,217

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,045


2,875


2,925


2,852


2,633


11,285

Legal and professional

1,385


2,305


2,001


1,547


1,930


7,783

Data processing and network expense

1,418


987


1,284


1,261


1,203


4,735

Regulatory assessments

980


942


532


458


666


2,598

Advertising and marketing

355


614


515


812


686


2,627

Software purchases and maintenance

817


839


729


455


352


2,375

Loan operations

226


134


272


302


(35)


673

Telephone and communications

134


125


117


129


139


510

Other

1,052


1,474


1,777


986


758


4,995

Total noninterest expense

25,914


26,414


27,505


23,835


22,044


99,798





















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE

12,948


11,974


7,009


11,141


11,488


41,612





















Income tax expense

2,581


2,285


1,431


2,250


2,245


8,211





















NET INCOME

10,367


9,689


5,578


8,891


9,243


33,401





















Preferred stock dividends declared

1,171


1,197


1,184


1,184


1,171


4,736





















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

7,707

$

8,072

$

28,665





















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:


















Basic earnings per share

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

2.11

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.53

$

0.55

$

1.98

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2024

2023

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31





















Earnings per share, basic

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

2.11

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.53

$

0.55

$

1.98

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

16.88

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

68.25





















Return on average assets (A)

0.95

%

0.90

%

0.56

%

0.96

%

1.02

%

0.86

%

Return on average common equity (A)

10.44

%

9.86

%

5.19

%

9.44

%

10.28

%

8.66

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

11.03

%

10.44

%

5.50

%

10.02

%

10.93

%

9.19

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.60

%

3.61

%

3.71

%

3.82

%

3.79

%

3.73

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

64.11

%

66.89

%

74.07

%

65.52

%

63.47

%

67.55

%




















Capital Ratios


















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):


















Total common equity to total assets

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.32

%

8.31

%

7.86

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
         assets (B)

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.88

%

7.86

%

7.46

%

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

7.97

%

8.06

%

8.01

%

7.75

%

7.89

%

8.06

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

9.54

%

9.70

%

9.68

%

9.39

%

9.61

%

9.70

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.41

%

12.66

%

12.72

%

12.31

%

12.63

%

12.66

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.15

%

9.23

%

9.79

%

10.17

%

10.14

%

9.23

%




















Third Coast Bank:


















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.06

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.06

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.28

%

13.49

%

13.49

%

12.99

%

13.25

%

13.49

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

11.81

%

11.91

%

12.62

%

13.06

%

13.00

%

11.91

%




















Other Data


















Weighted average shares:


















Basic

13,606,256


13,603,149


13,608,718


13,588,747


13,532,545


13,583,553

Diluted

16,936,003


16,890,381


13,873,187


16,855,822


16,801,815


16,877,891

Period end shares outstanding

13,652,888


13,604,665


13,600,211


13,609,697


13,579,498


13,604,665

Book value per share

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

24.23

$

23.63

$

25.41

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

22.82

$

22.22

$

24.02

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

(B)

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this News Release.

(C)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D)

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

























Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

202,277

$

3,093

6.15 %

$

203,376

$

2,746

5.36 %

$

178,197

$

1,548

3.52 %

Loans, gross

3,665,378


70,671

7.75 %

3,600,980


70,325

7.75 %

3,170,828


53,911

6.90 %

Federal funds sold and other
        interest-earning assets

383,929


5,112

5.36 %

299,165


3,996

5.30 %

167,694


1,920

4.64 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,251,584


78,876

7.46 %

4,103,521


77,067

7.45 %

3,516,719


57,379

6.62 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(37,278)







(38,274)







(34,879)





Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance

4,214,306







4,065,247







3,481,840





Noninterest-earning assets

193,070







194,659







182,869





Total assets

$

4,407,376






$

4,259,906






$

3,664,709






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,346,847

$

38,698

4.65 %

$

3,202,462

$

37,671

4.67 %

$

2,595,750

$

22,092

3.45 %

Note payable and line of credit

120,884


2,099

6.98 %

118,816


2,065

6.90 %

111,250


1,814

6.61 %

FHLB advances












52,803


643

4.94 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,467,731


40,797

4.73 %

3,321,278


39,736

4.75 %

2,759,803


24,549

3.61 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

457,054







472,738







477,706





Other liabilities

61,945







57,918







42,406





Total liabilities

3,986,730







3,851,934







3,279,915





Shareholders' equity

420,646







407,972







384,794





Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity

$

4,407,376






$

4,259,906






$

3,664,709





Net interest income



$

38,079






$

37,331






$

32,830


Net interest spread (1)






2.73 %






2.70 %






3.01 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.60 %






3.61 %






3.79 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4)

Annualized.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended



2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

510,266

$

520,822

$

517,917

$

513,934

$

508,936

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

598,311


586,626


566,973


547,120


511,546

Residential

345,890


342,589


326,354


310,842


286,358

Construction, development & other

725,176


693,553


655,822


595,601


627,143

Farmland

29,706


30,396


30,646


24,219


22,512

Commercial & industrial

1,350,289


1,263,077


1,288,320


1,164,624


1,112,638

Consumer

2,382


2,555


2,665


2,891


3,280

Municipal and other

184,158


199,170


171,256


175,046


140,913

Total loans

$

3,746,178

$

3,638,788

$

3,559,953

$

3,334,277

$

3,213,326


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

18,130

$

16,649

$

13,963

$

9,968

$

9,482

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

3,614


670


2,442


-


-

Total nonperforming loans

21,744


17,319


16,405


9,968


9,482

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$

21,744

$

17,319

$

16,405

$

9,968

$

9,482


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

742

$

1,505

$

24

$

72

$

(364)


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

2,369

$

1,211

$

978

$

832

$

855

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

1,225


1,235


1,235


1,417


282

Residential

2,837


2,938


3,058


494


506

Construction, development & other

406


247


567


36


39

Commercial & industrial

11,293


11,018


8,125


7,189


7,800

Total nonaccrual loans

$

18,130

$

16,649

$

13,963

$

9,968

$

9,482


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.47

%

0.39

%

0.39

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.58

%

0.48

%

0.46

%

0.30

%

0.30

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.07

%

1.12

%

1.12

%

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
        (annualized)

0.08

%

0.17

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

(0.05)

%

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

 

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2024

2023

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



















Tangible Common Equity:

















Total shareholders' equity

$

423,618

$

411,974

$

400,331

$

395,945

$

387,044

$

411,974

Less:  Preferred stock including additional
        paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225

Total common equity

357,393


345,749


334,106


329,720


320,819


345,749

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
        net

18,963


19,003


19,043


19,084


19,124


19,003

Tangible common equity

$

338,430

$

326,746

$

315,063

$

310,636

$

301,695

$

326,746



















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,652,888


13,604,665


13,600,211


13,609,697


13,579,498


13,604,665



















Book Value Per Share

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

24.23

$

23.63

$

25.41

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

22.82

$

22.22

$

24.02






































Tangible Assets:

















Total assets

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

$

4,396,074

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

18,963


19,003


19,043


19,084


19,124


19,003

Tangible assets

$

4,641,440

$

4,377,071

$

4,196,749

$

3,944,398

$

3,840,533

$

4,377,071



















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.32

%

8.31

%

7.86

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.88

%

7.86

%

7.46

%






































Average Tangible Common Equity:

















Average shareholders' equity

$

420,646

$

407,972

$

402,049

$

393,773

$

384,794

$

397,224

Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225

Average common equity

354,421


341,747


335,824


327,548


318,569


330,999

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

18,987


19,027


19,068


19,108


19,149


19,088

Average tangible common equity

$

335,434

$

322,720

$

316,756

$

308,440

$

299,420

$

311,911



















Net Income

$

10,367

$

9,689

$

5,578

$

8,891

$

9,243

$

33,401

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,171


1,197


1,184


1,184


1,171


4,736

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

7,707

$

8,072

$

28,665



















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

10.44

%

9.86

%

5.19

%

9.44

%

10.28

%

8.66

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)

11.03

%

10.44

%

5.50

%

10.02

%

10.93

%

9.19

%

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

Also from this source

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that it will report its 2024...

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on its 6.75% Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics