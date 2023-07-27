Third Coast Bancshares Appoints David Phelps to Board of Directors

Current Bank Board member and former Briggs & Veselka executive brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to Third Coast

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced the appointment of David Phelps to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Phelps, who has been a Director on the Third Coast Bank Board since June 2022, was formerly the leader of the Business Advisory practice of Briggs & Veselka. During his tenure, Phelps led the Business Advisory practice with more than 30 years of experience providing internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance, accounting support, efficiency analysis, and policy and procedure development services to various industries. Phelps retired from Briggs & Veselka at the end of 2020. During his career, Phelps served as the Chief Risk Officer and Internal Audit Director for a publicly traded financial services company. Phelps also spent a decade as the Director of Risk Management at a public bank.

As a respected industry leader, Mr. Phelps has made significant contributions to the financial services sector for over 50 financial institutions ranging in size from small community banks to institutions in excess of several billion. With his extensive background in financial services and banking, the appointment of Mr. Phelps to the Board of Directors represents an exciting opportunity for Third Coast to leverage his exceptional skills, leadership, and industry experience to drive continued growth and profitability.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of David to our Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in the industry and his prior contributions to our bank board, David has already played a crucial role in propelling our business forward. We are excited to see the continued positive impact he will bring to our team," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. Phelps will join ten other members of the Board of Directors, contributing to their collective insight and guidance of the Company.

About Third Coast Bank

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCBX) is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. For more information, please visit www.tcbssb.com.

