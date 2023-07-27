Third Coast Bancshares Appoints David Phelps to Board of Directors

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

27 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

Current Bank Board member and former Briggs & Veselka executive brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to Third Coast

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced the appointment of David Phelps to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Phelps, who has been a Director on the Third Coast Bank Board since June 2022, was formerly the leader of the Business Advisory practice of Briggs & Veselka. During his tenure, Phelps led the Business Advisory practice with more than 30 years of experience providing internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance, accounting support, efficiency analysis, and policy and procedure development services to various industries. Phelps retired from Briggs & Veselka at the end of 2020.  During his career, Phelps served as the Chief Risk Officer and Internal Audit Director for a publicly traded financial services company.  Phelps also spent a decade as the Director of Risk Management at a public bank.

As a respected industry leader, Mr. Phelps has made significant contributions to the financial services sector for over 50 financial institutions ranging in size from small community banks to institutions in excess of several billion. With his extensive background in financial services and banking, the appointment of Mr. Phelps to the Board of Directors represents an exciting opportunity for Third Coast to leverage his exceptional skills, leadership, and industry experience to drive continued growth and profitability.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of David to our Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in the industry and his prior contributions to our bank board, David has already played a crucial role in propelling our business forward. We are excited to see the continued positive impact he will bring to our team," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast.  Phelps will join ten other members of the Board of Directors, contributing to their collective insight and guidance of the Company.

About Third Coast Bank
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCBX) is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas.  For more information, please visit www.tcbssb.com.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

Also from this source

THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.