Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that it will report its 2023 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

Third Coast Bancshares' 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0869 and ask for the

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.

https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 3, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13735407#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

