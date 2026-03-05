Third Coast Bank Appoints Eva Pawelek as Regional President and Head of Houston Corporate Banking

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced the appointment of Eva Pawelek as Regional President and Head of Houston Corporate Banking. Pawelek joined the organization in October 2025 following the announced merger between Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Keystone Bancshares, Inc., a strategic transaction that has created one of the largest independent Texas-based banking franchises with over $6 billion in assets.

"I'm excited to return to banking with Third Coast Bank and further scale our Houston corporate and sponsor banking franchise," said Pawelek. "Third Coast combines the agility of a regional bank with the sophistication needed to serve dynamic businesses across Texas and nationwide. My focus is on building strong relationships and delivering tailored solutions that help our clients grow, supported by an exceptional team of bankers."

"We are thrilled to have Eva leading our Houston Corporate Banking team. We have long admired her work; she has built an impressive business and is highly respected in the Houston market. Her dedication to the community and alignment with our core values make her and her team a perfect fit for us," said Bill Bobbora, Chief Banking Officer at Third Coast Bank. Eva has been both a competitor and a partner to Bill in the past, always maintaining mutual respect.

In her role, Pawelek will lead the continued expansion of Third Coast's middle-market banking franchise in Houston, one of the bank's most strategic and competitive markets. She will emphasize recruiting and developing a team of seasoned bankers, deepening corporate relationships, and increasing the bank's presence across key industry verticals, including beverages, waste and environmental services, and food distribution and manufacturing. Pawelek will also partner closely with regional and select national sponsors to broaden the Third Coast's reach within the private-equity and sponsor-finance ecosystem.

Pawelek brings more than 16 years of combined experience in corporate banking and private equity, giving clients both financial discipline and an owner–operator perspective well suited to the bank's relationship–driven approach. Prior to joining Third Coast, she spent two years in private equity working directly with business owners and investors to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and capital strategy. Earlier in her career, she spent over 14 years in corporate and commercial banking, building deep expertise in credit, relationship management, and middle-market lending.

Pawelek's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Third Coast. As the merger with Keystone Bancshares progresses, the organization is advancing toward greater scale, broader product capabilities, and an expanded service footprint throughout Texas. Her leadership will play a key role in accelerating corporate banking momentum across Houston and reinforcing Third Coast's commitment to delivering high-touch, capital-solutions-oriented banking to middle-market companies.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Greater Houston, and San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares