Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Celebrates Earth Month 2024, Reinforcing its Commitment to Impact & Sustainability

Highlighting its Month-Long, Companywide Sustainable Habits Initiative

Since 2022, over 1,075 trees have been planted in recognition of Third Coast employees.

HOUSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced its observance of Earth Month throughout April, showcasing its dedication to sustainability and making a significant impact for the environment.

"Third Coast is dedicated to deepening its environmental consciousness in our team members and our communities," said Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President, and Chief Executive Officer. "One of the hallmarks of our Arbor Day celebrations is the planting of trees. As a company with deep Texas roots, we are proud to have planted over 1,075 new seedlings, or roughly 1.5 acres, across Texas forests since we launched our Arbor Day tree planting campaign in 2022. Plus, during the month of April, we renewed our commitment to sustainable habits across all our locations. Third Coast recognizes the importance of coming together as a community to sustain our resources."

Each year, Third Coast spotlights its commitment to Impact & Sustainability through its corporate responsibility priorities: (1) environmental consciousness, (2) human capital management, and (3) community outreach. Third Coast's corporate strategy supports the long-term viability of its business model by fostering a culture of corporate responsibility and emphasizing the positive impact on our employees, customers, shareholders, the environment, and the communities it serves.

As part of Earth Month 2024, Third Coast promoted the use of sustainable habits for its employees and customers, including enrolling in e-statements, recycling whenever possible, opting for non-toxic cleaning supplies, and using reusable water bottles and shopping bags.

The culmination of this month-long commitment was marked by a tribute on Arbor Day. Third Coast once again partnered with A Living Tribute for the third consecutive year and has planted another 360 trees in recognition of every Third Coast employee. A Living Tribute planted trees within the South Texas National Wildlife Refuge Complex ("Refuge Complex"). The Refuge Complex creates a natural border as the Rio Grande flows from the mountains of Colorado to the Gulf of Mexico, a unique ecosystem, and a lifeline for wildlife and people alike. It runs through wetlands, forests, deserts, and floodplains, providing water for agriculture, and a home for numerous birds, plants, and animals.

Since inception of the Company's planting campaign, together, A Living Tribute and Third Coast, have reforested over 1,075 native tree seedlings, representing approximately 1.5 acres, in South Texas forests. The campaign has supported the tree planting and reforestation work of both the Santa Ana and Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuges (NWR).

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 17 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

About A Living Tribute

A Living Tribute is a major partner of American Forests, America's oldest conservation organization, and a tree planting partner of the National Forest Foundation. A Living Tribute plants primarily on US National Forests in need of restoration or in communities and state forests that have lost trees to due to natural disasters, on select wildlife and nature preserves, and in Canada. A Living Tribute participates in the carbon offset program to offset its emissions by contributing to the Jarí Para Forest Conservation Project in the Amazon Rainforest. More information is available at https://www.alivingtribute.org.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares