THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Book Value grows 2.5% and Tangible Book Value(1) grows 2.7% in second quarter 2023

Total assets reached $3.96 billion

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 second quarter financial results.

Financial Highlights

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $24.23 and $22.82 , respectively, as of June 30, 2023 compared to $23.63 and $22.22 , respectively, as of March 31, 2023 and to $22.43 and $21.00 , respectively, as of June 30, 2022 .

increased to and , respectively, as of compared to and , respectively, as of and to and , respectively, as of . Net income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.

compared to for the first quarter of 2023 and for the second quarter of 2022. Return on average assets remained strong at 0.96% annualized for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1.02% annualized for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.29% annualized for the second quarter of 2022.

Total assets reached $3.96 billion , an increase of $103.8 million , or 2.7%, over the $3.86 billion reported as of March 31, 2023 and 18.0% over the $3.36 billion reported as of June 30, 2022 .

, an increase of , or 2.7%, over the reported as of and 18.0% over the reported as of . Loans held for investment grew $121.0 million to $3.33 billion , or 3.8%, over the $3.21 billion reported as of March 31, 2023 and 21.3% over the $2.75 billion reported as of June 30, 2022 .

to , or 3.8%, over the reported as of and 21.3% over the reported as of . Deposits reached $3.41 billion , an increase of $85.7 million , or 2.6%, over the $3.32 billion reported as of March 31, 2023 and 17.6% over the $2.90 billion reported as of June 30 , 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.5% of total deposits compared to 15.6% as of March 31, 2023 .

Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast, announced a 2.5% growth in Book Value and 2.7% growth in Tangible Book Value for the second quarter. Mr. Caraway stated "this is great news for investors and reflects positively on the overall financial health of the Company. Third Coast remains well-capitalized, which allows us to continue our commitment to customer satisfaction while preparing for future market fluctuations.

"Third Coast has seen strong performance, with total assets increasing by $103.8 million, or 2.7%, loans held for investment growing by $121 million, or 3.8%, and deposits increasing by $85.7 million, or 2.6%. I believe that Third Coast is uniquely positioned to weather market turmoil for the remainder of the year, thanks to excellent leadership, strong credit quality, and a focus on maintaining performance," Mr. Caraway concluded.

____________________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023. No shares of our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock were outstanding during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.57 per share and $0.53 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.60 per share and $0.55 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.17 per share and $0.16 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.82% compared to 3.79% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.77% for the second quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 7.29% compared to 6.90% for the first quarter of 2023 and 4.73% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate.

Net interest income totaled $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.9% from $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 22.9% from $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $62.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.3% from $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 92.9% from $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $5.4 million, or 10.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, and increased $28.1 million, or 90.3%, from the second quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.1 million, or 16.6% from $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $23.8 million, or 499.8%, from $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, up from $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up from $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased salary expenses related to additional employees. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses related to additional employees and administrative expenses related to opening new branches and administrative offices. The employee headcount increased from 353 as of June 30, 2022 and 370 as of March 31, 2023 to 377 as of June 30, 2023.

The efficiency ratio was 65.52% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 63.47% for the first quarter of 2023 and 78.52% for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.33 billion, an increase of $121.0 million, or 3.8%, from $3.21 billion as of March 31, 2023, and an increase of $585.1 million, or 21.3%, from $2.75 billion as of June 30, 2022. We believe the loan growth was well diversified with real estate loans up $35.2 million, commercial loans up $52.0 million and other loans up $34.1 million from March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $10.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $9.5 million at March 31, 2023 and $11.0 million at June 30, 2022. The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million and related to provisioning for new loans. The allowance for credit losses increased to $37.2 million, or 1.12% of the $3.33 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.30%, compared to 0.30% as of March 31, 2023 and 0.40% as of June 30, 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $72,000 and net recoveries of $4,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.41 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 2.6% from $3.32 billion as of March 31, 2023, and an increase of 17.6% from $2.90 billion as of June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $516.9 million as of March 31, 2023 to $529.5 million as of June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 15.5% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, compared to 15.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $178.6 million, or 7.1%, time deposits increased $261.5 million, or 109.4%, and savings accounts decreased $9.7 million, or 26.9%, from March 31, 2023.

The average cost of deposits was 3.28% for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 36 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023 and a 276 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to time deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 244,813



$ 309,153



$ 329,864



$ 216,623



$ 317,462

Federal funds sold



23,206





1,789





2,150





1,225





2,741

Total cash and cash equivalents



268,019





310,942





332,014





217,848





320,203

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



-





-





-





132





132

Investment securities available-for-sale



194,467





180,376





176,067





160,437





157,261

Loans held for investment



3,334,277





3,213,326





3,107,551





2,972,852





2,749,177

Less: allowance for credit losses



(37,243)





(35,915)





(30,351)





(29,109)





(26,666)

Loans, net



3,297,034





3,177,411





3,077,200





2,943,743





2,722,511

Accrued interest receivable



19,579





19,026





18,340





16,246





12,568

Premises and equipment, net



28,720





28,504





28,662





25,449





22,888

Bank-owned life insurance



64,762





64,235





60,761





60,263





51,919

Non-marketable securities, at cost



20,687





14,751





14,618





27,136





15,213

Deferred tax asset, net



7,808





7,146





6,303





8,097





7,179

Fair value hedge assets



9,372





8,793





9,213





11,508





6,892

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



21,778





19,328





17,872





18,266





12,648

Core Deposit Intangible, net



1,050





1,090





1,131





1,171





1,211

Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



12,172





10,021





12,933





8,515





9,403

Total assets

$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 529,474



$ 516,909



$ 486,114



$ 517,265



$ 519,614

Interest bearing



2,878,807





2,805,624





2,750,032





2,467,049





2,378,650

Total deposits



3,408,281





3,322,533





3,236,146





2,984,314





2,898,264

































Accrued interest payable



3,522





1,636





2,545





2,925





1,683

Fair value hedge liabilities



9,177





7,271





9,221





11,514





6,912

Lease liability - operating leases



22,439





19,845





18,209





18,407





12,650

Other liabilities



12,792





10,054





14,024





12,158





7,344

FHLB advances



-





-





-





-





18,000

Line of credit - Senior Debt



30,875





30,875





30,875





30,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,451





80,399





80,348





80,298





80,367

Total liabilities



3,567,537





3,472,613





3,391,368





3,140,491





3,056,095

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





-

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,688





13,658





13,610





13,600





13,543

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



318,769





318,350





318,033





317,798





250,413

Retained earnings



65,889





58,182





53,270





47,163





40,393

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,371)





(2,116)





(2,103)





(1,177)





(1,283)

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



395,945





387,044





381,780





376,354





301,967

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







2023



2022



2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 59,295



$ 53,911



$ 48,081



$ 40,498



$ 31,164



$ 113,206



$ 57,846



Investment securities available-for-sale



2,029





1,548





1,388





1,367





894





3,577





1,170



Federal funds sold and other



1,389





1,920





1,682





1,237





451





3,309





677



Total interest income



62,713





57,379





51,151





43,102





32,509





120,092





59,693

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



24,936





22,092





15,682





9,727





3,443





47,028





5,287



FHLB advances and notes payable



3,681





2,457





3,318





2,020





1,328





6,138





1,458



Total interest expense



28,617





24,549





19,000





11,747





4,771





53,166





6,745

















































Net interest income



34,096





32,830





32,151





31,355





27,738





66,926





52,948

















































Provision for credit losses



1,400





1,200





1,950





2,900





3,350





2,600





7,350

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



32,696





31,630





30,201





28,455





24,388





64,326





45,598

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



720





779





706





772





617





1,499





1,236



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





-





123





729





98





-





98



Gain on sale of securities



-





97





-





-





-





97





-



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



526





475





497





424





248





1,001





391



Derivative fees



247





(1)





117





313





123





246





829



Other



787





552





310





300





180





1,339





378



Total noninterest income



2,280





1,902





1,753





2,538





1,266





4,182





2,932

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



15,033





13,712





14,473





14,719





13,994





28,745





27,318



Data processing and network expense



1,261





1,203





837





1,256





932





2,464





1,854



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,852





2,633





2,591





2,232





1,830





5,485





3,703



Legal and professional



1,547





1,930





1,887





1,353





2,001





3,477





3,747



Loan operations and other real estate owned



302





(35)





144





284





282





267





560



Advertising and marketing



812





686





580





438





467





1,498





894



Telephone and communications



129





139





175





122





99





268





199



Software purchases and maintenance



455





352





295





318





201





807





399



Regulatory assessments



458





666





863





1,000





956





1,124





1,601



Loss on sale of other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





350





-





350



Other



986





758





782





1,006





1,661





1,744





2,329



Total noninterest expense



23,835





22,044





22,627





22,728





22,773





45,879





42,954

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



11,141





11,488





9,327





8,265





2,881





22,629





5,576

















































Income tax expense



2,250





2,245





1,802





1,495





604





4,495





1,212

















































NET INCOME



8,891





9,243





7,525





6,770





2,277





18,134





4,364

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,184





1,171





1,418





-





-





2,355





-

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 15,779



$ 4,364

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 0.17



$ 1.16



$ 0.33



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 0.16



$ 1.08



$ 0.32





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2023



2022



2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per

share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30













































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 0.17



$ 1.16



$ 0.33

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 0.16



$ 1.08



$ 0.32

Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 20.44



$ -



$ -



$ 33.94



$ -













































Return on average assets (A)



0.96 %



1.02 %



0.84 %



0.78 %



0.29 %



0.99 %



0.31 % Return on average common equity (A)



9.44 %



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.74 %



3.01 %



9.85 %



2.91 % Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



10.02 %



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.32 %



3.22 %



10.47 %



3.11 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.82 %



3.79 %



3.75 %



3.77 %



3.77 %



3.80 %



3.90 % Efficiency ratio (D)



65.52 %



63.47 %



66.74 %



67.06 %



78.52 %



64.52 %



76.87 %











































Capital Ratios









































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):









































Total common equity to total assets



8.32 %



8.31 %



8.36 %



8.82 %



8.99 %



8.32 %



8.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.90 %



8.32 %



8.47 %



7.88 %



8.47 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



7.75 %



7.89 %

N/A



N/A



N/A





7.75 %

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.39 %



9.61 %

N/A



N/A



N/A





9.39 %

N/A

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.31 %



12.63 %

N/A



N/A



N/A





12.31 %

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



10.17 %



10.14 %

N/A



N/A



N/A





10.17 %

N/A













































Third Coast Bank, SSB:









































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.95 %



13.04 %



11.60 %



12.06 %



11.60 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.95 %



13.04 %



11.60 %



12.06 %



11.60 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.99 %



13.25 %



13.79 %



13.87 %



12.40 %



12.99 %



12.40 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



13.06 %



13.00 %



13.11 %



13.29 %



12.47 %



13.06 %



12.47 %











































Other Data









































Weighted average shares:









































Basic



13,588,747





13,532,545





13,528,504





13,490,680





13,454,423





13,560,802





13,420,065

Diluted



16,855,822





16,801,815





13,760,076





13,678,962





13,822,522





16,828,974





13,788,965

Period end shares outstanding



13,609,697





13,579,498





13,531,736





13,521,826





13,464,093





13,609,697





13,464,093

Book value per share

$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 22.43



$ 24.23



$ 22.43

Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 21.00



$ 22.82



$ 21.00



___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 208,980



$ 2,029



3.89 %

$ 178,197



$ 1,548



3.52 %

$ 112,793



$ 894



3.18 % Loans, gross



3,262,804





59,295



7.29 %



3,170,828





53,911



6.90 %



2,641,330





31,164



4.73 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



112,239





1,389



4.96 %



167,694





1,920



4.64 %



200,801





451



0.90 % Total interest-earning assets



3,584,023





62,713



7.02 %



3,516,719





57,379



6.62 %



2,954,924





32,509



4.41 % Less allowance for loan losses



(36,381)















(34,879)















(24,818)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



3,547,642















3,481,840















2,930,106











Noninterest-earning assets



185,705















182,869















201,734











Total assets

$ 3,733,347













$ 3,664,709













$ 3,131,840





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,581,560



$ 24,936



3.87 %

$ 2,595,750



$ 22,092



3.45 %

$ 2,222,677



$ 3,443



0.62 % Notes payable



111,301





1,858



6.70 %



111,250





1,814



6.61 %



83,390





1,208



5.81 % FHLB advances



135,826





1,823



5.38 %



52,803





643



4.94 %



46,319





120



1.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,828,687





28,617



4.06 %



2,759,803





24,549



3.61 %



2,352,386





4,771



0.81 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



470,564















477,706















453,936











Other liabilities



40,323















42,406















22,383











Total liabilities



3,339,574















3,279,915















2,828,705











Shareholders' equity



393,773















384,794















303,135











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 3,733,347













$ 3,664,709













$ 3,131,840











Net interest income







$ 34,096













$ 32,830













$ 27,738





Net interest spread (1)













2.96 %













3.01 %













3.60 % Net interest margin (2)













3.82 %













3.79 %













3.77 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Investment securities

$ 193,674



$ 3,577



3.72 %

$ 82,668



$ 1,170



2.85 % Loans, gross



3,217,070





113,206



7.10 %



2,426,092





57,846



4.81 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



139,813





3,309



4.77 %



227,388





677



0.60 % Total interest-earning assets



3,550,557





120,092



6.82 %



2,736,148





59,693



4.40 % Less allowance for loan losses



(35,634)















(22,619)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



3,514,923















2,713,529











Noninterest-earning assets



184,294















167,476











Total assets

$ 3,699,217













$ 2,881,005













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,588,616



$ 47,028



3.66 %

$ 1,933,083



$ 5,287



0.55 % Notes payable



111,275





3,672



6.65 %



42,866





1,231



5.79 % FHLB advances



94,544





2,466



5.26 %



48,149





227



0.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,794,435





53,166



3.84 %



2,024,098





6,745



0.67 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



474,115















536,958











Other liabilities



41,359















17,609











Total liabilities



3,309,909















2,578,665











Shareholders' equity



389,308















302,340











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,699,217













$ 2,881,005











Net interest income







$ 66,926













$ 52,948





Net interest spread (1)













2.98 %













3.73 % Net interest margin (2)













3.80 %













3.90 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 513,934



$ 508,936



$ 493,791



$ 529,046



$ 508,864



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



547,120





511,546





506,012





490,503





464,530



Residential



310,842





286,358





308,775





283,432





273,415



Construction, development & other



595,601





627,143





567,851





500,879





440,925



Farmland



24,219





22,512





22,820





22,770





23,895



Commercial & industrial



1,164,624





1,112,638





1,058,910





1,029,231





914,845



Consumer



2,891





3,280





3,872





3,728





3,706



Municipal and other



175,046





140,913





145,520





113,263





118,997



Total loans

$ 3,334,277



$ 3,213,326



$ 3,107,551



$ 2,972,852



$ 2,749,177





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 10,963



$ 9,439



$ 9,806



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



-





-





518





98





387



Restructured loans--accruing



-





-





780





781





785



Total nonperforming loans



9,968





9,482





12,261





10,318





10,978



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 12,261



$ 10,318



$ 10,978





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 72



$ (364)



$ 708



$ 457



$ (4)





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 832



$ 855



$ 1,699



$ 921



$ 964



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



1,417





282





296





309





323



Residential



494





506





513





111





116



Construction, development & other



36





39





45





232





238



Commercial & industrial



7,189





7,800





8,390





7,846





8,165



Consumer



-





-





20





20





-



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 10,963



$ 9,439



$ 9,806





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.32 %



0.29 %



0.33 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.30 %



0.30 %



0.39 %



0.35 %



0.40 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.12 %



1.12 %



0.98 %



0.98 %



0.97 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.01 %



(0.05) %



0.09 %



0.06 %



0.00 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2023



2022



2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per

share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 395,945



$ 387,044



$ 381,780



$ 376,354



$ 301,967



$ 395,945



$ 301,967

Less: Preferred stock including additional paid in

capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,273





-





66,225





-

Total common equity



329,720





320,819





315,555





310,081





301,967





329,720





301,967

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,084





19,124





19,165





19,205





19,245





19,084





19,245

Tangible common equity

$ 310,636



$ 301,695



$ 296,390



$ 290,876



$ 282,722



$ 310,636



$ 282,722













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,609,697





13,579,498





13,531,736





13,521,826





13,464,093





13,609,697





13,464,093













































Book Value Per Share

$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 22.43



$ 24.23



$ 22.43

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 21.00



$ 22.82



$ 21.00

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,358,062

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



19,084





19,124





19,165





19,205





19,245





19,084





19,245

Tangible assets

$ 3,944,398



$ 3,840,533



$ 3,753,983



$ 3,497,640



$ 3,338,817



$ 3,944,398



$ 3,338,817













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.32 %



8.31 %



8.36 %



8.82 %



8.99 %



8.32 %



8.99 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.90 %



8.32 %



8.47 %



7.88 %



8.47 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 393,773



$ 384,794



$ 381,271



$ 308,092



$ 303,135



$ 389,308



$ 302,340

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,329





720





-





66,225





-

Average common equity



327,548





318,569





314,942





307,372





303,135





323,083





302,340

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



19,108





19,149





19,184





19,225





19,265





19,128





19,286

Average tangible common equity

$ 308,440



$ 299,420



$ 295,758



$ 288,147



$ 283,870



$ 303,955



$ 283,054













































Net Income

$ 8,891



$ 9,243



$ 7,525



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 18,134



$ 4,364

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,184





1,171





1,418





-





-





2,355





-

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 15,779



$ 4,364













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



9.44 %



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.74 %



3.01 %



9.85 %



2.91 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



10.02 %



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.32 %



3.22 %



10.47 %



3.11 %

___________ (A) Interim periods annualized.

