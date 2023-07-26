THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Book Value grows 2.5% and Tangible Book Value(1) grows 2.7% in second quarter 2023
Total assets reached $3.96 billion

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 second quarter financial results.

Financial Highlights

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $24.23 and $22.82, respectively, as of June 30, 2023 compared to $23.63 and $22.22, respectively, as of March 31, 2023 and to $22.43 and $21.00, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Return on average assets remained strong at 0.96% annualized for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1.02% annualized for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.29% annualized for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total assets reached $3.96 billion, an increase of $103.8 million, or 2.7%, over the $3.86 billion reported as of March 31, 2023 and 18.0% over the $3.36 billion reported as of June 30, 2022.
  • Loans held for investment grew $121.0 million to $3.33 billion, or 3.8%, over the $3.21 billion reported as of March 31, 2023 and 21.3% over the $2.75 billion reported as of June 30, 2022.
  • Deposits reached $3.41 billion, an increase of $85.7 million, or 2.6%, over the $3.32 billion reported as of March 31, 2023 and 17.6% over the $2.90 billion reported as of June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.5% of total deposits compared to 15.6% as of March 31, 2023.

Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast, announced a 2.5% growth in Book Value and 2.7% growth in Tangible Book Value for the second quarter. Mr. Caraway stated "this is great news for investors and reflects positively on the overall financial health of the Company. Third Coast remains well-capitalized, which allows us to continue our commitment to customer satisfaction while preparing for future market fluctuations.

"Third Coast has seen strong performance, with total assets increasing by $103.8 million, or 2.7%, loans held for investment growing by $121 million, or 3.8%, and deposits increasing by $85.7 million, or 2.6%. I believe that Third Coast is uniquely positioned to weather market turmoil for the remainder of the year, thanks to excellent leadership, strong credit quality, and a focus on maintaining performance," Mr. Caraway concluded.

____________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023. No shares of our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock were outstanding during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.57 per share and $0.53 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.60 per share and $0.55 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.17 per share and $0.16 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.82% compared to 3.79% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.77% for the second quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 7.29% compared to 6.90% for the first quarter of 2023 and 4.73% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate.

Net interest income totaled $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.9% from $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 22.9% from $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $62.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.3% from $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of 92.9% from $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $5.4 million, or 10.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, and increased $28.1 million, or 90.3%, from the second quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.1 million, or 16.6% from $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of $23.8 million, or 499.8%, from $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, up from $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up from $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased salary expenses related to additional employees. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses related to additional employees and administrative expenses related to opening new branches and administrative offices. The employee headcount increased from 353 as of June 30, 2022 and 370 as of March 31, 2023 to 377 as of June 30, 2023.

The efficiency ratio was 65.52% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 63.47% for the first quarter of 2023 and 78.52% for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.33 billion, an increase of $121.0 million, or 3.8%, from $3.21 billion as of March 31, 2023, and an increase of $585.1 million, or 21.3%, from $2.75 billion as of June 30, 2022. We believe the loan growth was well diversified with real estate loans up $35.2 million, commercial loans up $52.0 million and other loans up $34.1 million from March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $10.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $9.5 million at March 31, 2023 and $11.0 million at June 30, 2022. The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million and related to provisioning for new loans. The allowance for credit losses increased to $37.2 million, or 1.12% of the $3.33 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.30%, compared to 0.30% as of March 31, 2023 and 0.40% as of June 30, 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $72,000 and net recoveries of $4,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.41 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 2.6% from $3.32 billion as of March 31, 2023, and an increase of 17.6% from $2.90 billion as of June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $516.9 million as of March 31, 2023 to $529.5 million as of June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 15.5% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, compared to 15.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $178.6 million, or 7.1%, time deposits increased $261.5 million, or 109.4%, and savings accounts decreased $9.7 million, or 26.9%, from March 31, 2023.

The average cost of deposits was 3.28% for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 36 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023 and a 276 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to time deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss 2023 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 3, 2023, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13735407#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.                                                                                                                                                                                                 

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

244,813

$

309,153

$

329,864

$

216,623

$

317,462

Federal funds sold

23,206


1,789


2,150


1,225


2,741

Total cash and cash equivalents

268,019


310,942


332,014


217,848


320,203
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

-


-


-


132


132

Investment securities available-for-sale

194,467


180,376


176,067


160,437


157,261

Loans held for investment

3,334,277


3,213,326


3,107,551


2,972,852


2,749,177

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(37,243)


(35,915)


(30,351)


(29,109)


(26,666)

Loans, net

3,297,034


3,177,411


3,077,200


2,943,743


2,722,511

Accrued interest receivable

19,579


19,026


18,340


16,246


12,568

Premises and equipment, net

28,720


28,504


28,662


25,449


22,888

Bank-owned life insurance

64,762


64,235


60,761


60,263


51,919

Non-marketable securities, at cost

20,687


14,751


14,618


27,136


15,213

Deferred tax asset, net

7,808


7,146


6,303


8,097


7,179

Fair value hedge assets

9,372


8,793


9,213


11,508


6,892

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

21,778


19,328


17,872


18,266


12,648

Core Deposit Intangible, net

1,050


1,090


1,131


1,171


1,211

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

12,172


10,021


12,933


8,515


9,403

Total assets

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

529,474

$

516,909

$

486,114

$

517,265

$

519,614

Interest bearing

2,878,807


2,805,624


2,750,032


2,467,049


2,378,650

Total deposits

3,408,281


3,322,533


3,236,146


2,984,314


2,898,264
















Accrued interest payable

3,522


1,636


2,545


2,925


1,683

Fair value hedge liabilities

9,177


7,271


9,221


11,514


6,912

Lease liability - operating leases

22,439


19,845


18,209


18,407


12,650

Other liabilities

12,792


10,054


14,024


12,158


7,344

FHLB advances

-


-


-


-


18,000

Line of credit - Senior Debt

30,875


30,875


30,875


30,875


30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,451


80,399


80,348


80,298


80,367

  Total liabilities

3,567,537


3,472,613


3,391,368


3,140,491


3,056,095
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


-

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,688


13,658


13,610


13,600


13,543

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

318,769


318,350


318,033


317,798


250,413

Retained earnings

65,889


58,182


53,270


47,163


40,393

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,371)


(2,116)


(2,103)


(1,177)


(1,283)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

395,945


387,044


381,780


376,354


301,967

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

March 31

December
31

September
30

June 30

June 30

June 30
























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

59,295

$

53,911

$

48,081

$

40,498

$

31,164

$

113,206

$

57,846

Investment securities available-for-sale

2,029


1,548


1,388


1,367


894


3,577


1,170

Federal funds sold and other

1,389


1,920


1,682


1,237


451


3,309


677

Total interest income

62,713


57,379


51,151


43,102


32,509


120,092


59,693
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

24,936


22,092


15,682


9,727


3,443


47,028


5,287

FHLB advances and notes payable

3,681


2,457


3,318


2,020


1,328


6,138


1,458

Total interest expense

28,617


24,549


19,000


11,747


4,771


53,166


6,745
























Net interest income

34,096


32,830


32,151


31,355


27,738


66,926


52,948
























Provision for credit losses

1,400


1,200


1,950


2,900


3,350


2,600


7,350
























Net interest income after credit loss expense

32,696


31,630


30,201


28,455


24,388


64,326


45,598
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

720


779


706


772


617


1,499


1,236

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


123


729


98


-


98

Gain on sale of securities

-


97


-


-


-


97


-

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

526


475


497


424


248


1,001


391

Derivative fees

247


(1)


117


313


123


246


829

Other

787


552


310


300


180


1,339


378

Total noninterest income

2,280


1,902


1,753


2,538


1,266


4,182


2,932
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

15,033


13,712


14,473


14,719


13,994


28,745


27,318

Data processing and network expense

1,261


1,203


837


1,256


932


2,464


1,854

Occupancy and equipment expense

2,852


2,633


2,591


2,232


1,830


5,485


3,703

Legal and professional

1,547


1,930


1,887


1,353


2,001


3,477


3,747

Loan operations and other real estate owned

302


(35)


144


284


282


267


560

Advertising and marketing

812


686


580


438


467


1,498


894

Telephone and communications

129


139


175


122


99


268


199

Software purchases and maintenance

455


352


295


318


201


807


399

Regulatory assessments

458


666


863


1,000


956


1,124


1,601

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


350


-


350

Other

986


758


782


1,006


1,661


1,744


2,329

Total noninterest expense

23,835


22,044


22,627


22,728


22,773


45,879


42,954
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE

11,141


11,488


9,327


8,265


2,881


22,629


5,576
























Income tax expense

2,250


2,245


1,802


1,495


604


4,495


1,212
























NET INCOME

8,891


9,243


7,525


6,770


2,277


18,134


4,364
























Preferred stock dividends declared

1,184


1,171


1,418


-


-


2,355


-
























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS

$

7,707

$

8,072

$

6,107

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

15,779

$

4,364
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

1.16

$

0.33

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.53

$

0.55

$

0.44

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

1.08

$

0.32

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per
share data)

June 30

March 31

December
31

September
30

June 30

June 30

June 30






















Earnings per share, basic

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

1.16

$

0.33

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.53

$

0.55

$

0.44

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

1.08

$

0.32

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

20.44

$

-

$

-

$

33.94

$

-






















Return on average assets (A)

0.96

%

1.02

%

0.84

%

0.78

%

0.29

%

0.99

%

0.31

%

Return on average common equity (A)

9.44

%

10.28

%

7.69

%

8.74

%

3.01

%

9.85

%

2.91

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

10.02

%

10.93

%

8.19

%

9.32

%

3.22

%

10.47

%

3.11

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.82

%

3.79

%

3.75

%

3.77

%

3.77

%

3.80

%

3.90

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

65.52

%

63.47

%

66.74

%

67.06

%

78.52

%

64.52

%

76.87

%






















Capital Ratios




















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):




















Total common equity to total assets

8.32

%

8.31

%

8.36

%

8.82

%

8.99

%

8.32

%

8.99

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
         assets (B)

7.88

%

7.86

%

7.90

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

7.88

%

8.47

%

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

7.75

%

7.89

%

N/A

N/A

N/A


7.75

%

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

9.39

%

9.61

%

N/A

N/A

N/A


9.39

%

N/A

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.31

%

12.63

%

N/A

N/A

N/A


12.31

%

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

10.17

%

10.14

%

N/A

N/A

N/A


10.17

%

N/A






















Third Coast Bank, SSB:




















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.06

%

12.32

%

12.95

%

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.06

%

11.60

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.06

%

12.32

%

12.95

%

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.06

%

11.60

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.99

%

13.25

%

13.79

%

13.87

%

12.40

%

12.99

%

12.40

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.06

%

13.00

%

13.11

%

13.29

%

12.47

%

13.06

%

12.47

%






















Other Data




















Weighted average shares:




















Basic

13,588,747


13,532,545


13,528,504


13,490,680


13,454,423


13,560,802


13,420,065

Diluted

16,855,822


16,801,815


13,760,076


13,678,962


13,822,522


16,828,974


13,788,965

Period end shares outstanding

13,609,697


13,579,498


13,531,736


13,521,826


13,464,093


13,609,697


13,464,093

Book value per share

$

24.23

$

23.63

$

23.32

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

24.23

$

22.43

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

22.82

$

22.22

$

21.90

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

22.82

$

21.00

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

(B)

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this News Release.

(C)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D)

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

























Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

208,980

$

2,029

3.89 %

$

178,197

$

1,548

3.52 %

$

112,793

$

894

3.18 %

Loans, gross

3,262,804


59,295

7.29 %

3,170,828


53,911

6.90 %

2,641,330


31,164

4.73 %

Federal funds sold and other
        interest-earning assets

112,239


1,389

4.96 %

167,694


1,920

4.64 %

200,801


451

0.90 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,584,023


62,713

7.02 %

3,516,719


57,379

6.62 %

2,954,924


32,509

4.41 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(36,381)







(34,879)







(24,818)





Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance

3,547,642







3,481,840







2,930,106





Noninterest-earning assets

185,705







182,869







201,734





Total assets

$

3,733,347






$

3,664,709






$

3,131,840






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,581,560

$

24,936

3.87 %

$

2,595,750

$

22,092

3.45 %

$

2,222,677

$

3,443

0.62 %

Notes payable

111,301


1,858

6.70 %

111,250


1,814

6.61 %

83,390


1,208

5.81 %

FHLB advances

135,826


1,823

5.38 %

52,803


643

4.94 %

46,319


120

1.04 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,828,687


28,617

4.06 %

2,759,803


24,549

3.61 %

2,352,386


4,771

0.81 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

470,564







477,706







453,936





Other liabilities

40,323







42,406







22,383





Total liabilities

3,339,574







3,279,915







2,828,705





Shareholders' equity

393,773







384,794







303,135





Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity

$

3,733,347






$

3,664,709






$

3,131,840





Net interest income



$

34,096






$

32,830






$

27,738


Net interest spread (1)






2.96 %






3.01 %






3.60 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.82 %






3.79 %






3.77 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

















Assets















Interest-earnings assets:















   Investment securities

$

193,674

$

3,577

3.72 %

$

82,668

$

1,170

2.85 %

   Loans, gross

3,217,070


113,206

7.10 %

2,426,092


57,846

4.81 %

   Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
           assets

139,813


3,309

4.77 %

227,388


677

0.60 %

      Total interest-earning assets

3,550,557


120,092

6.82 %

2,736,148


59,693

4.40 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(35,634)







(22,619)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

3,514,923







2,713,529





Noninterest-earning assets

184,294







167,476





      Total assets

$

3,699,217






$

2,881,005






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest-bearing liabilities:















   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,588,616

$

47,028

3.66 %

$

1,933,083

$

5,287

0.55 %

   Notes payable

111,275


3,672

6.65 %

42,866


1,231

5.79 %

   FHLB advances

94,544


2,466

5.26 %

48,149


227

0.95 %

      Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,794,435


53,166

3.84 %

2,024,098


6,745

0.67 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

474,115







536,958





Other liabilities

41,359







17,609





      Total liabilities

3,309,909







2,578,665





Shareholders' equity

389,308







302,340





      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,699,217






$

2,881,005





Net interest income



$

66,926






$

52,948


Net interest spread (1)






2.98 %






3.73 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.80 %






3.90 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

513,934

$

508,936

$

493,791

$

529,046

$

508,864

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

547,120


511,546


506,012


490,503


464,530

Residential

310,842


286,358


308,775


283,432


273,415

Construction, development & other

595,601


627,143


567,851


500,879


440,925

Farmland

24,219


22,512


22,820


22,770


23,895

Commercial & industrial

1,164,624


1,112,638


1,058,910


1,029,231


914,845

Consumer

2,891


3,280


3,872


3,728


3,706

Municipal and other

175,046


140,913


145,520


113,263


118,997

Total loans

$

3,334,277

$

3,213,326

$

3,107,551

$

2,972,852

$

2,749,177


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

9,968

$

9,482

$

10,963

$

9,439

$

9,806

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

-


-


518


98


387

Restructured loans--accruing

-


-


780


781


785

Total nonperforming loans

9,968


9,482


12,261


10,318


10,978

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$

9,968

$

9,482

$

12,261

$

10,318

$

10,978


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

72

$

(364)

$

708

$

457

$

(4)


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

832

$

855

$

1,699

$

921

$

964

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

1,417


282


296


309


323

Residential

494


506


513


111


116

Construction, development & other

36


39


45


232


238

Commercial & industrial

7,189


7,800


8,390


7,846


8,165

Consumer

-


-


20


20


-

Total nonaccrual loans

$

9,968

$

9,482

$

10,963

$

9,439

$

9,806


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.32

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.30

%

0.30

%

0.39

%

0.35

%

0.40

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.12

%

1.12

%

0.98

%

0.98

%

0.97

%

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
        (annualized)

0.01

%

(0.05)

%

0.09

%

0.06

%

0.00

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per
share data)

June 30

March 31

December
31

September
30

June 30

June 30

June 30






















Tangible Common Equity:




















Total shareholders' equity

$

395,945

$

387,044

$

381,780

$

376,354

$

301,967

$

395,945

$

301,967

Less:  Preferred stock including additional paid in
        capital

66,225


66,225


66,225


66,273


-


66,225


-

Total common equity

329,720


320,819


315,555


310,081


301,967


329,720


301,967

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,084


19,124


19,165


19,205


19,245


19,084


19,245

Tangible common equity

$

310,636

$

301,695

$

296,390

$

290,876

$

282,722

$

310,636

$

282,722






















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,609,697


13,579,498


13,531,736


13,521,826


13,464,093


13,609,697


13,464,093






















Book Value Per Share

$

24.23

$

23.63

$

23.32

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

24.23

$

22.43

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

22.82

$

22.22

$

21.90

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

22.82

$

21.00












































Tangible Assets:




















Total assets

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,963,482

$

3,358,062

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

19,084


19,124


19,165


19,205


19,245


19,084


19,245

Tangible assets

$

3,944,398

$

3,840,533

$

3,753,983

$

3,497,640

$

3,338,817

$

3,944,398

$

3,338,817






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.32

%

8.31

%

8.36

%

8.82

%

8.99

%

8.32

%

8.99

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.88

%

7.86

%

7.90

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

7.88

%

8.47

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:




















Average shareholders' equity

$

393,773

$

384,794

$

381,271

$

308,092

$

303,135

$

389,308

$

302,340

Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,329


720


-


66,225


-

Average common equity

327,548


318,569


314,942


307,372


303,135


323,083


302,340

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

19,108


19,149


19,184


19,225


19,265


19,128


19,286

Average tangible common equity

$

308,440

$

299,420

$

295,758

$

288,147

$

283,870

$

303,955

$

283,054






















Net Income

$

8,891

$

9,243

$

7,525

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

18,134

$

4,364

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,184


1,171


1,418


-


-


2,355


-

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

7,707

$

8,072

$

6,107

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

15,779

$

4,364






















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

9.44

%

10.28

%

7.69

%

8.74

%

3.01

%

9.85

%

2.91

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)

10.02

%

10.93

%

8.19

%

9.32

%

3.22

%

10.47

%

3.11

%

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

