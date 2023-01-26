THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Jan 26, 2023, 16:15 ET

Gross Loans, Deposits and Total Assets grew over 50% for full year 2022 compared to full year 2021 results

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Loans held for investment grew $134.7 million to $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, or 4.5%, over the $2.97 billion reported as of September 30, 2022.
  • Deposits reached $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $251.8 million, or 8.4%, over the $2.98 billion reported as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total assets reached $3.77 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $256.3 million, or 7.3%, over the $3.52 billion reported as of September 30, 2022.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 totaled $7.5 million compared to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $23.32 and $21.90, respectively, at December 31, 2022 compared to $22.93 and $21.51, respectively, at September 30, 2022.
  • Opened a branch location in San Antonio, Texas.

2022 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Loans held for investment grew $1.04 billion to $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, or 50.2%, over the $2.07 billion reported as of December 31, 2021.
  • Deposits reached $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.09 billion, or 51.1%, over the $2.14 billion reported as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total assets reached $3.77 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.27 billion, or 51.0%, more than the $2.50 billion reported as of December 31, 2021.
  • Net income totaled $18.7 million and $11.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of 63.3%.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $23.32 and $21.90, respectively, at December 31, 2022 compared to $22.31 and $20.87, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • Opened four locations during 2022, including in Fort Worth, Georgetown, Kingwood, and San Antonio, Texas, totaling 16 branch locations.





(1)  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

"A little over one year ago, on November 9, 2021, we marked an important milestone in our Company's history by successfully completing our initial public offering," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am delighted to report that we have had a remarkable first full year as a public company; Third Coast reported over 50% growth in gross loans, deposits and total assets in 2022 when compared to 2021. We focused on driving revenue higher while keeping expenses low throughout the year, which resulted in improved operational leverage.

"Additionally, we exceeded our internal margin, return on asset and earnings expectations during the fourth quarter and continue to be very confident about our future. Our asset quality remains strong and our earning metrics continue to improve. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on operating performance and executing the Company's profitable business strategy," concluded Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $134.7 million, or 4.5%, from $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.04 billion, or 50.2%, from $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021. The loan growth was well diversified with real estate loans up $72.6 million and commercial loans up $29.7 million from September 30, 2022. On a full year basis, real estate loans grew by $526.5 million and commercial loans grew by $447.6 million from 2021.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved year-over-year with non-performing assets decreasing to $12.3 million as of December 31, 2022, or 29.0%, from $17.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 increased $1.9 million, or 18.8%, from $10.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million, which served to increase the allowance to $30.4 million, or 0.98% of the $3.11 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2022. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.

As of December 31, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.39%, which increased slightly from 0.35% as of September 30, 2022 and decreased from 0.75% as of December 31, 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net charge-offs were  $708,000 and $2.4 million, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $1.1 million and $2.6 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 8.4% from $2.98 billion as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of 51.1% from $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $517.3 million as of September 30, 2022 to $486.1 million as of December 31, 2022, and decreased $45.3 million, or 8.5%, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 15.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, down from 17.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022, and 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $270.1 million, or 12.1%, and time deposits increased $14.5 million, or 7.2%, from September 30, 2022. The increase in fourth quarter deposits was offset by a decrease in savings accounts of $1.6 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2022.

The average cost of deposits was 2.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 86 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2022 and a 177 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.75% compared to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2022 and 4.78% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 6.27% compared to 5.59% for the third quarter of 2022 and 5.86% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in yield on loans during the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate.

Net interest income totaled $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.5% from $31.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.7% from $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $7.6 million, or 18.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, and increased $21.9 million, or 83.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021.  Interest expense was $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.3 million, or 61.7% from $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $17.0 million, or 830.9% from $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth and increases in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts and FHLB advances. The increase in interest expense from the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth, issuance of subordinated debt in March 2022, and increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, FHLB advances, and line of credit advances.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gains on the sales of guaranteed portions of SBA loans decreased from $729,000 for the third quarter of 2022 to $123,000 for the fourth quarter 2022. In addition, derivative fees decreased from $313,000 for the third quarter of 2022 to $117,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 down from $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and up from $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses related to additional employees hired in 2022 and administrative expenses related to opening of four branches during 2022. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 368 as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the year-over-year increase in legal and professional fees related to increased regulatory requirements resulting in additional audit, consulting and legal expenses and increase in regulatory assessment expense related to increased assessment rates and total asset growth.

The efficiency ratio was 66.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 67.06% for the third quarter of 2022, and 75.31% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans while maintaining noninterest expense consistent with prior quarters.   

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $6.1 million for the fourth quarter. Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock issued on September 30, 2022 totaled $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of  2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.45 per share and $0.44 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.50 per share and $0.49 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 3, 2023, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13735402#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly  after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennad Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)






2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


















ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents:















Cash and due from banks

$

329,864

$

216,623

$

317,462

$

369,782

$

326,733

Federal funds sold

2,150


1,225


2,741


1,538


292

Total cash and cash equivalents

332,014


217,848


320,203


371,320


327,025


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

-


132


132


132


131

Investment securities available-for-sale

176,067


160,437


157,261


126,218


26,432

Loans held for investment

3,107,551


2,972,852


2,749,177


2,447,945


2,068,724

Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss

(30,351)


(29,109)


(26,666)


(23,312)


(19,295)

Loans, net

3,077,200


2,943,743


2,722,511


2,424,633


2,049,429

Accrued interest receivable

18,340


16,246


12,568


12,648


10,228

Premises and equipment, net

28,662


25,449


22,888


20,846


19,045

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


1,666


1,676

Bank-owned life insurance

60,761


60,263


51,919


26,671


26,528

Non-marketable securities, at cost

15,405


27,136


15,213


11,327


7,527

Deferred tax asset, net

6,303


8,097


7,179


4,258


4,123

Fair value hedge assets

9,213


11,508


6,892


3,873


389

Right-of-use assets

17,872


18,266


12,648


10,697


-

Core Deposit Intangible, net

1,131


1,171


1,211


1,252


1,292

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

12,146


8,515


9,403


6,813


7,553

Total assets

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412


















LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest bearing

$

486,114

$

517,265

$

519,614

$

931,622

$

531,401

Interest bearing

2,750,032


2,467,049


2,378,650


1,655,547


1,609,798

Total deposits

3,236,146


2,984,314


2,898,264


2,587,169


2,141,199


















Accrued interest payable

2,545


2,925


1,683


387


437

Fair value hedge liabilities

9,221


11,514


6,912


3,909


389

Lease liability - operating leases

18,209


18,407


12,650


10,629


-

Other liabilities

14,024


12,158


7,344


5,584


7,380

FHLB advances

-


-


18,000


50,000


50,000

Note payable - Line of Credit - Senior Debt

30,875


30,875


30,875


1,000


1,000

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,348


80,298


80,367


80,507


-

Total liabilities

3,391,368


3,140,491


3,056,095


2,739,185


2,200,405


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


-


-


-

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,610


13,600


13,543


13,524


13,482

Additional paid-in capital

318,033


317,798


250,413


249,775


249,202

Retained earnings

53,270


47,163


40,393


38,116


36,029

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,103)


(1,177)


(1,283)


887


1,393

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

381,780


376,354


301,967


301,203


299,007

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2022

2021

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31
























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

48,081

$

40,498

$

31,164

$

26,682

$

26,226

$

146,425

$

98,886

Investment securities available-for-sale

1,388


1,367


894


276


265


3,925


1,043

Federal funds sold and deposits in other banks

1,682


1,237


451


226


169


3,596


686

Total interest income

51,151


43,102


32,509


27,184


26,660


153,946


100,615
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

15,682


9,727


3,443


1,844


1,913


30,696


8,526

FHLB advances and notes payable

3,318


2,020


1,328


130


128


6,796


1,536

Total interest expense

19,000


11,747


4,771


1,974


2,041


37,492


10,062
























Net interest income

32,151


31,355


27,738


25,210


24,619


116,454


90,553
























Provision for loan losses

1,950


2,900


3,350


4,000


6,100


12,200


9,923
























Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,201


28,455


24,388


21,210


18,519


104,254


80,630
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

706


772


617


619


566


2,714


2,367

Gain on sale of SBA loans

123


729


98


-


411


950


586

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

497


424


248


143


146


1,312


567

Derivative fees

117


313


123


706


820


1,259


820

Other

310


300


180


198


112


988


538

Total noninterest income

1,753


2,538


1,266


1,666


2,055


7,223


4,878
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

14,473


14,719


13,994


13,324


14,029


56,510


48,642

Data processing and network expense

837


1,256


932


922


786


3,947


3,060

Occupancy and equipment expense

2,591


2,232


1,830


1,873


1,557


8,526


5,367

Legal and professional

1,887


1,353


2,001


1,746


1,450


6,987


5,293

Loan operations and other real estate owned

144


284


282


278


275


988


1,963

Advertising and marketing

580


438


467


427


657


1,912


1,889

Telephone and communications

175


122


99


100


115


496


595

Software purchases and maintenance

295


318


201


198


248


1,012


852

Regulatory assessments

863


1,000


956


645


506


3,464


1,101

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


-


350


-


-


350


344

Other

782


1,006


1,661


668


464


4,117


1,919

Total noninterest expense

22,627


22,728


22,773


20,181


20,087


88,309


71,025
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

9,327


8,265


2,881


2,695


487


23,168


14,483
























Income tax expense

1,802


1,495


604


608


133


4,509


3,059
























NET INCOME

$

7,525

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

18,659

$

11,424
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

1.28

$

1.45

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

1.25

$

1.40

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31






















Earnings per share, basic

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

1.28

$

1.45

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.44

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

1.25

$

1.40

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock

$

20.44

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

20.44

$

-






















Return on average assets (A)

0.84

%

0.78

%

0.29

%

0.32

%

0.06

%

0.58

%

0.55

%

Return on average common equity (A)

7.69

%

8.74

%

3.01

%

2.81

%

0.55

%

5.62

%

6.70

%

Return on average tangible common equity (A) (B)

8.19

%

9.32

%

3.22

%

3.00

%

0.59

%

6.00

%

7.55

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.75

%

3.77

%

3.77

%

4.09

%

4.78

%

3.82

%

4.65

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

66.74

%

67.06

%

78.52

%

75.09

%

75.31

%

71.40

%

74.43

%






















Capital Ratios




















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):




















Total common equity to total assets

8.36

%

8.82

%

8.99

%

9.91

%

11.96

%

8.36

%

11.96

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)

7.90

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

9.33

%

11.28

%

7.90

%

11.28

%






















Third Coast Bank, SSB:




















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

12.95

%

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.63

%

12.95

%

12.63

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.95

%

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.63

%

12.95

%

12.63

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.79

%

13.87

%

12.40

%

13.17

%

13.54

%

13.79

%

13.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.11

%

13.29

%

12.47

%

13.66

%

12.27

%

13.11

%

12.27

%






















Other Data




















Weighted average shares:




















Basic

13,528,504


13,490,680


13,454,423


13,385,324


10,724,545


13,465,196


7,874,110

Diluted

13,760,076


13,678,962


13,822,522


13,755,026


11,156,037


13,754,610


8,138,824

Period end shares outstanding

13,531,736


13,521,826


13,464,093


13,445,782


13,403,324


13,531,736


13,403,324

Book value per share

$

23.32

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

23.32

$

22.31

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

21.90

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

21.90

$

20.87







(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

























Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

170,463

$

1,388

3.23 %

$

180,701

$

1,367

3.00 %

$

42,677

$

265

2.46 %

Loans, gross

3,041,923


48,081

6.27 %

2,874,857


40,498

5.59 %

1,774,294


26,226

5.86 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

185,887


1,682

3.59 %

243,471


1,237

2.02 %

226,197


169

0.30 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,398,273


51,151

5.97 %

3,299,029


43,102

5.18 %

2,043,168


26,660

5.18 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(29,563)







(27,504)







(17,130)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

3,368,710







3,271,525







2,026,038





Noninterest-earning assets

203,834







184,514







187,770





Total assets

$

3,572,544






$

3,456,039






$

2,213,808






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,354,990

$

15,682

2.64 %

$

2,446,443

$

9,727

1.58 %

$

1,485,059

$

1,913

0.51 %

Notes payable

111,199


1,761

6.28 %

111,213


1,617

5.77 %

1,126


11

3.88 %

FHLB advances

166,783


1,557

3.70 %

60,176


403

2.66 %

66,315


117

0.70 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,632,972


19,000

2.86 %

2,617,832


11,747

1.78 %

1,552,500


2,041

0.52 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

517,075







498,408







392,955





Other liabilities

41,226







31,707







10,770





Total liabilities

3,191,273







3,147,947







1,956,225





Shareholders' equity

381,271







308,092







257,583





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,572,544






$

3,456,039






$

2,213,808





Net interest income



$

32,151






$

31,355






$

24,619


Net interest spread (1)






3.11 %






3.40 %






4.66 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.75 %






3.77 %






4.78 %







(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Year Ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

















Assets















Interest-earnings assets:















Investment securities

$

129,507

$

3,925

3.03 %

$

31,251

$

1,043

3.34 %

Loans, gross

2,694,428


146,425

5.43 %

1,646,591


98,886

6.01 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

223,781


3,596

1.61 %

267,983


686

0.26 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,047,716


153,946

5.05 %

1,945,825


100,615

5.17 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(25,600)







(14,198)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

3,022,116







1,931,627





Noninterest-earning assets

178,135







132,825





Total assets

$

3,200,251






$

2,064,452






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,377,079

$

30,696

1.29 %

$

1,421,757

$

8,526

0.60 %

Notes payable

77,317


4,605

5.96 %

22,329


1,091

4.89 %

FHLB advances

81,083


2,191

2.70 %

56,442


445

0.79 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,535,479


37,492

1.48 %

1,500,528


10,062

0.67 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

313,972







383,747





Other liabilities

27,115







9,547





Total liabilities

2,876,566







1,893,822





Shareholders' equity

323,685







170,630





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,200,251






$

2,064,452





Net interest income



$

116,454






$

90,553


Net interest spread (1)






3.57 %






4.50 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.82 %






4.65 %







(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended






2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

493,791

$

529,046

$

508,864

$

477,573

$

383,941

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

506,012


490,503


464,530


463,618


445,308

Residential

308,775


283,432


273,415


225,649


213,264

Construction, development & other

567,851


500,879


440,925


414,653


320,335

Farmland

22,820


22,770


23,895


13,467


9,934

Commercial & industrial

1,058,910


1,029,231


914,845


756,005


611,348

Consumer

3,872


3,728


3,706


3,304


4,001

Municipal and other

145,520


113,263


118,997


93,676


80,593

Total loans

$

3,107,551

$

2,972,852

$

2,749,177

$

2,447,945

$

2,068,724


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

10,963

$

9,439

$

9,806

$

9,896

$

10,030

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

518


98


387


40


278

Restructured loans--accruing

780


781


785


790


5,295

Total nonperforming loans

$

12,261

$

10,318

$

10,978

$

10,726

$

15,603

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


1,666


1,676

Total nonperforming assets

$

12,261

$

10,318

$

10,978

$

12,392

$

17,279


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

708

$

457

$

(4)

$

(17)

$

2,376


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

1,699

$

921

$

964

$

986

$

1,008

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

296


309


323


334


346

Residential

513


111


116


121


127

Construction, development & other

40


227


232


238


244

Commercial & industrial

8,390


7,846


8,165


8,210


8,297

Consumer

20


20


-


-


-

Purchased credit impaired

5


5


6


7


8

Total nonaccrual loans

$

10,963

$

9,439

$

9,806

$

9,896

$

10,030


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.32

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

0.41

%

0.69

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.39

%

0.35

%

0.40

%

0.44

%

0.75

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.98

%

0.98

%

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.09

%

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.53

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31






















Tangible Common Equity:




















Total shareholders' equity

$

381,780

$

376,354

$

301,967

$

301,203

$

299,007

$

381,780

$

299,007

Less:  Preferred stock including additional paid in capital

66,225


66,273


-


-


-


66,225


-

Total common equity

315,555


310,081


301,967


301,203


299,007


315,555


299,007

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,165


19,205


19,245


19,286


19,326


19,165


19,326

Tangible common equity

$

296,390

$

290,876

$

282,722

$

281,917

$

279,681

$

296,390

$

279,681






















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,531,736


13,521,826


13,464,093


13,445,782


13,403,324


13,531,736


13,403,324






















Book Value Per Share

$

23.32

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

23.32

$

22.31

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

21.90

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

21.90

$

20.87












































Tangible Assets:




















Total assets

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

3,773,148

$

2,499,412

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,165


19,205


19,245


19,286


19,326


19,165


19,326

Tangible assets

$

3,753,983

$

3,497,640

$

3,338,817

$

3,021,102

$

2,480,086

$

3,753,983

$

2,480,086






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.36

%

8.82

%

8.99

%

9.91

%

11.96

%

8.36

%

11.96

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.90

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

9.33

%

11.28

%

7.90

%

11.28

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:




















Average shareholders' equity

$

381,271

$

308,092

$

303,135

$

301,537

$

257,583

$

323,685

$

170,630

Less:  Average preferred stock including additional paid in capital

66,329


720


-


-


-


16,900


-

Average common equity

314,942


307,372


303,135


301,537


257,583


306,785


170,630

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,184


19,225


19,265


19,306


19,343


19,245


19,404

Average tangible common equity

$

295,758

$

288,147

$

283,870

$

282,231

$

238,240

$

287,540

$

151,226






















Net Income

$

7,525

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

18,659

$

11,424

Less: Dividends paid on preferred stock

1,418


-


-


-


-


1,418


-

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

6,107

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

17,241

$

11,424






















Return on Average Common Equity

7.69

%

8.74

%

3.01

%

2.81

%

0.55

%

5.62

%

6.70

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

8.19

%

9.32

%

3.22

%

3.00

%

0.59

%

6.00

%

7.55

%

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

Also from this source

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on its 6.75% Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics