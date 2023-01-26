THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Gross Loans, Deposits and Total Assets grew over 50% for full year 2022 compared to full year 2021 results



HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

Loans held for investment grew $134.7 million to $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022 , or 4.5%, over the $2.97 billion reported as of September 30, 2022 .

to as of , or 4.5%, over the reported as of . Deposits reached $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of $251.8 million , or 8.4%, over the $2.98 billion reported as of September 30, 2022 .

as of , an increase of , or 8.4%, over the reported as of . Total assets reached $3.77 billion as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of $256.3 million , or 7.3%, over the $3.52 billion reported as of September 30, 2022 .

as of , an increase of , or 7.3%, over the reported as of . Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 totaled $7.5 million compared to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

compared to for the third quarter of 2022. Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $23.32 and $21.90 , respectively, at December 31, 2022 compared to $22.93 and $21.51 , respectively, at September 30, 2022 .

increased to and , respectively, at compared to and , respectively, at . Opened a branch location in San Antonio, Texas .

2022 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

Loans held for investment grew $1.04 billion to $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022 , or 50.2%, over the $2.07 billion reported as of December 31, 2021 .

to as of , or 50.2%, over the reported as of . Deposits reached $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of $1.09 billion , or 51.1%, over the $2.14 billion reported as of December 31, 2021 .

as of , an increase of , or 51.1%, over the reported as of . Total assets reached $3.77 billion as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of $1.27 billion , or 51.0%, more than the $2.50 billion reported as of December 31, 2021 .

as of , an increase of , or 51.0%, more than the reported as of . Net income totaled $18.7 million and $11.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of 63.3%.

and for the years ended and 2021, respectively, an increase of 63.3%. Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $23.32 and $21.90 , respectively, at December 31, 2022 compared to $22.31 and $20.87 , respectively, at December 31, 2021 .

increased to and , respectively, at compared to and , respectively, at . Opened four locations during 2022, including in Fort Worth , Georgetown , Kingwood , and San Antonio, Texas , totaling 16 branch locations.















Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

"A little over one year ago, on November 9, 2021, we marked an important milestone in our Company's history by successfully completing our initial public offering," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am delighted to report that we have had a remarkable first full year as a public company; Third Coast reported over 50% growth in gross loans, deposits and total assets in 2022 when compared to 2021. We focused on driving revenue higher while keeping expenses low throughout the year, which resulted in improved operational leverage.

"Additionally, we exceeded our internal margin, return on asset and earnings expectations during the fourth quarter and continue to be very confident about our future. Our asset quality remains strong and our earning metrics continue to improve. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on operating performance and executing the Company's profitable business strategy," concluded Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $134.7 million, or 4.5%, from $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.04 billion, or 50.2%, from $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021. The loan growth was well diversified with real estate loans up $72.6 million and commercial loans up $29.7 million from September 30, 2022. On a full year basis, real estate loans grew by $526.5 million and commercial loans grew by $447.6 million from 2021.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved year-over-year with non-performing assets decreasing to $12.3 million as of December 31, 2022, or 29.0%, from $17.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 increased $1.9 million, or 18.8%, from $10.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million, which served to increase the allowance to $30.4 million, or 0.98% of the $3.11 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2022. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.

As of December 31, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.39%, which increased slightly from 0.35% as of September 30, 2022 and decreased from 0.75% as of December 31, 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net charge-offs were $708,000 and $2.4 million, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $1.1 million and $2.6 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 8.4% from $2.98 billion as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of 51.1% from $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $517.3 million as of September 30, 2022 to $486.1 million as of December 31, 2022, and decreased $45.3 million, or 8.5%, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 15.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, down from 17.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022, and 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $270.1 million, or 12.1%, and time deposits increased $14.5 million, or 7.2%, from September 30, 2022. The increase in fourth quarter deposits was offset by a decrease in savings accounts of $1.6 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2022.

The average cost of deposits was 2.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 86 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2022 and a 177 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.75% compared to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2022 and 4.78% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 6.27% compared to 5.59% for the third quarter of 2022 and 5.86% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in yield on loans during the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate.

Net interest income totaled $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.5% from $31.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.7% from $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $7.6 million, or 18.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, and increased $21.9 million, or 83.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense was $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.3 million, or 61.7% from $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $17.0 million, or 830.9% from $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth and increases in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts and FHLB advances. The increase in interest expense from the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth, issuance of subordinated debt in March 2022, and increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, FHLB advances, and line of credit advances.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gains on the sales of guaranteed portions of SBA loans decreased from $729,000 for the third quarter of 2022 to $123,000 for the fourth quarter 2022. In addition, derivative fees decreased from $313,000 for the third quarter of 2022 to $117,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 down from $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and up from $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses related to additional employees hired in 2022 and administrative expenses related to opening of four branches during 2022. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 368 as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the year-over-year increase in legal and professional fees related to increased regulatory requirements resulting in additional audit, consulting and legal expenses and increase in regulatory assessment expense related to increased assessment rates and total asset growth.

The efficiency ratio was 66.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 67.06% for the third quarter of 2022, and 75.31% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans while maintaining noninterest expense consistent with prior quarters.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $6.1 million for the fourth quarter. Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock issued on September 30, 2022 totaled $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.45 per share and $0.44 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.50 per share and $0.49 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 3, 2023, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13735402#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)













2022



2021



(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31





































ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents:































Cash and due from banks

$ 329,864



$ 216,623



$ 317,462



$ 369,782



$ 326,733



Federal funds sold



2,150





1,225





2,741





1,538





292



Total cash and cash equivalents



332,014





217,848





320,203





371,320





327,025





































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



-





132





132





132





131



Investment securities available-for-sale



176,067





160,437





157,261





126,218





26,432



Loans held for investment



3,107,551





2,972,852





2,749,177





2,447,945





2,068,724



Less: allowance for loan and lease loss



(30,351)





(29,109)





(26,666)





(23,312)





(19,295)



Loans, net



3,077,200





2,943,743





2,722,511





2,424,633





2,049,429



Accrued interest receivable



18,340





16,246





12,568





12,648





10,228



Premises and equipment, net



28,662





25,449





22,888





20,846





19,045



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





1,666





1,676



Bank-owned life insurance



60,761





60,263





51,919





26,671





26,528



Non-marketable securities, at cost



15,405





27,136





15,213





11,327





7,527



Deferred tax asset, net



6,303





8,097





7,179





4,258





4,123



Fair value hedge assets



9,213





11,508





6,892





3,873





389



Right-of-use assets



17,872





18,266





12,648





10,697





-



Core Deposit Intangible, net



1,131





1,171





1,211





1,252





1,292



Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034



Other assets



12,146





8,515





9,403





6,813





7,553



Total assets

$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



$ 2,499,412





































LIABILITIES































Deposits:































Noninterest bearing

$ 486,114



$ 517,265



$ 519,614



$ 931,622



$ 531,401



Interest bearing



2,750,032





2,467,049





2,378,650





1,655,547





1,609,798



Total deposits



3,236,146





2,984,314





2,898,264





2,587,169





2,141,199





































Accrued interest payable



2,545





2,925





1,683





387





437



Fair value hedge liabilities



9,221





11,514





6,912





3,909





389



Lease liability - operating leases



18,209





18,407





12,650





10,629





-



Other liabilities



14,024





12,158





7,344





5,584





7,380



FHLB advances



-





-





18,000





50,000





50,000



Note payable - Line of Credit - Senior Debt



30,875





30,875





30,875





1,000





1,000



Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,348





80,298





80,367





80,507





-



Total liabilities



3,391,368





3,140,491





3,056,095





2,739,185





2,200,405





































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





-





-





-



Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-



Common stock



13,610





13,600





13,543





13,524





13,482



Additional paid-in capital



318,033





317,798





250,413





249,775





249,202



Retained earnings



53,270





47,163





40,393





38,116





36,029



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(2,103)





(1,177)





(1,283)





887





1,393



Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)



Total shareholders' equity



381,780





376,354





301,967





301,203





299,007



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



$ 2,499,412





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Year Ended







2022



2021



2022



2021



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 48,081



$ 40,498



$ 31,164



$ 26,682



$ 26,226



$ 146,425



$ 98,886



Investment securities available-for-sale



1,388





1,367





894





276





265





3,925





1,043



Federal funds sold and deposits in other banks



1,682





1,237





451





226





169





3,596





686



Total interest income



51,151





43,102





32,509





27,184





26,660





153,946





100,615

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



15,682





9,727





3,443





1,844





1,913





30,696





8,526



FHLB advances and notes payable



3,318





2,020





1,328





130





128





6,796





1,536



Total interest expense



19,000





11,747





4,771





1,974





2,041





37,492





10,062

















































Net interest income



32,151





31,355





27,738





25,210





24,619





116,454





90,553

















































Provision for loan losses



1,950





2,900





3,350





4,000





6,100





12,200





9,923

















































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



30,201





28,455





24,388





21,210





18,519





104,254





80,630

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



706





772





617





619





566





2,714





2,367



Gain on sale of SBA loans



123





729





98





-





411





950





586



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



497





424





248





143





146





1,312





567



Derivative fees



117





313





123





706





820





1,259





820



Other



310





300





180





198





112





988





538



Total noninterest income



1,753





2,538





1,266





1,666





2,055





7,223





4,878

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



14,473





14,719





13,994





13,324





14,029





56,510





48,642



Data processing and network expense



837





1,256





932





922





786





3,947





3,060



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,591





2,232





1,830





1,873





1,557





8,526





5,367



Legal and professional



1,887





1,353





2,001





1,746





1,450





6,987





5,293



Loan operations and other real estate owned



144





284





282





278





275





988





1,963



Advertising and marketing



580





438





467





427





657





1,912





1,889



Telephone and communications



175





122





99





100





115





496





595



Software purchases and maintenance



295





318





201





198





248





1,012





852



Regulatory assessments



863





1,000





956





645





506





3,464





1,101



Loss on sale of other real estate owned



-





-





350





-





-





350





344



Other



782





1,006





1,661





668





464





4,117





1,919



Total noninterest expense



22,627





22,728





22,773





20,181





20,087





88,309





71,025

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



9,327





8,265





2,881





2,695





487





23,168





14,483

















































Income tax expense



1,802





1,495





604





608





133





4,509





3,059

















































NET INCOME

$ 7,525



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 354



$ 18,659



$ 11,424

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.03



$ 1.28



$ 1.45



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 0.03



$ 1.25



$ 1.40





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2022



2021



2022



2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31













































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.03



$ 1.28



$ 1.45

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 0.03



$ 1.25



$ 1.40

Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock

$ 20.44



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 20.44



$ -













































Return on average assets (A)



0.84 %



0.78 %



0.29 %



0.32 %



0.06 %



0.58 %



0.55 % Return on average common equity (A)



7.69 %



8.74 %



3.01 %



2.81 %



0.55 %



5.62 %



6.70 % Return on average tangible common equity (A) (B)



8.19 %



9.32 %



3.22 %



3.00 %



0.59 %



6.00 %



7.55 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.75 %



3.77 %



3.77 %



4.09 %



4.78 %



3.82 %



4.65 % Efficiency ratio (D)



66.74 %



67.06 %



78.52 %



75.09 %



75.31 %



71.40 %



74.43 %











































Capital Ratios









































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):









































Total common equity to total assets



8.36 %



8.82 %



8.99 %



9.91 %



11.96 %



8.36 %



11.96 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)



7.90 %



8.32 %



8.47 %



9.33 %



11.28 %



7.90 %



11.28 %











































Third Coast Bank, SSB:









































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)



12.95 %



13.04 %



11.60 %



12.36 %



12.63 %



12.95 %



12.63 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.95 %



13.04 %



11.60 %



12.36 %



12.63 %



12.95 %



12.63 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.79 %



13.87 %



12.40 %



13.17 %



13.54 %



13.79 %



13.54 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



13.11 %



13.29 %



12.47 %



13.66 %



12.27 %



13.11 %



12.27 %











































Other Data









































Weighted average shares:









































Basic



13,528,504





13,490,680





13,454,423





13,385,324





10,724,545





13,465,196





7,874,110

Diluted



13,760,076





13,678,962





13,822,522





13,755,026





11,156,037





13,754,610





8,138,824

Period end shares outstanding



13,531,736





13,521,826





13,464,093





13,445,782





13,403,324





13,531,736





13,403,324

Book value per share

$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 22.43



$ 22.40



$ 22.31



$ 23.32



$ 22.31

Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 21.00



$ 20.97



$ 20.87



$ 21.90



$ 20.87

















(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 170,463



$ 1,388



3.23 %

$ 180,701



$ 1,367



3.00 %

$ 42,677



$ 265



2.46 % Loans, gross



3,041,923





48,081



6.27 %



2,874,857





40,498



5.59 %



1,774,294





26,226



5.86 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



185,887





1,682



3.59 %



243,471





1,237



2.02 %



226,197





169



0.30 % Total interest-earning assets



3,398,273





51,151



5.97 %



3,299,029





43,102



5.18 %



2,043,168





26,660



5.18 % Less allowance for loan losses



(29,563)















(27,504)















(17,130)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



3,368,710















3,271,525















2,026,038











Noninterest-earning assets



203,834















184,514















187,770











Total assets

$ 3,572,544













$ 3,456,039













$ 2,213,808





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,354,990



$ 15,682



2.64 %

$ 2,446,443



$ 9,727



1.58 %

$ 1,485,059



$ 1,913



0.51 % Notes payable



111,199





1,761



6.28 %



111,213





1,617



5.77 %



1,126





11



3.88 % FHLB advances



166,783





1,557



3.70 %



60,176





403



2.66 %



66,315





117



0.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,632,972





19,000



2.86 %



2,617,832





11,747



1.78 %



1,552,500





2,041



0.52 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



517,075















498,408















392,955











Other liabilities



41,226















31,707















10,770











Total liabilities



3,191,273















3,147,947















1,956,225











Shareholders' equity



381,271















308,092















257,583











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,572,544













$ 3,456,039













$ 2,213,808











Net interest income







$ 32,151













$ 31,355













$ 24,619





Net interest spread (1)













3.11 %













3.40 %













4.66 % Net interest margin (2)













3.75 %













3.77 %













4.78 %















(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Investment securities

$ 129,507



$ 3,925



3.03 %

$ 31,251



$ 1,043



3.34 % Loans, gross



2,694,428





146,425



5.43 %



1,646,591





98,886



6.01 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



223,781





3,596



1.61 %



267,983





686



0.26 % Total interest-earning assets



3,047,716





153,946



5.05 %



1,945,825





100,615



5.17 % Less allowance for loan losses



(25,600)















(14,198)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



3,022,116















1,931,627











Noninterest-earning assets



178,135















132,825











Total assets

$ 3,200,251













$ 2,064,452













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,377,079



$ 30,696



1.29 %

$ 1,421,757



$ 8,526



0.60 % Notes payable



77,317





4,605



5.96 %



22,329





1,091



4.89 % FHLB advances



81,083





2,191



2.70 %



56,442





445



0.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,535,479





37,492



1.48 %



1,500,528





10,062



0.67 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



313,972















383,747











Other liabilities



27,115















9,547











Total liabilities



2,876,566















1,893,822











Shareholders' equity



323,685















170,630











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,200,251













$ 2,064,452











Net interest income







$ 116,454













$ 90,553





Net interest spread (1)













3.57 %













4.50 % Net interest margin (2)













3.82 %













4.65 %















(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended













2022



2021



(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 493,791



$ 529,046



$ 508,864



$ 477,573



$ 383,941



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



506,012





490,503





464,530





463,618





445,308



Residential



308,775





283,432





273,415





225,649





213,264



Construction, development & other



567,851





500,879





440,925





414,653





320,335



Farmland



22,820





22,770





23,895





13,467





9,934



Commercial & industrial



1,058,910





1,029,231





914,845





756,005





611,348



Consumer



3,872





3,728





3,706





3,304





4,001



Municipal and other



145,520





113,263





118,997





93,676





80,593



Total loans

$ 3,107,551



$ 2,972,852



$ 2,749,177



$ 2,447,945



$ 2,068,724





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,963



$ 9,439



$ 9,806



$ 9,896



$ 10,030



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



518





98





387





40





278



Restructured loans--accruing



780





781





785





790





5,295



Total nonperforming loans

$ 12,261



$ 10,318



$ 10,978



$ 10,726



$ 15,603



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





1,666





1,676



Total nonperforming assets

$ 12,261



$ 10,318



$ 10,978



$ 12,392



$ 17,279





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 708



$ 457



$ (4)



$ (17)



$ 2,376





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 1,699



$ 921



$ 964



$ 986



$ 1,008



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



296





309





323





334





346



Residential



513





111





116





121





127



Construction, development & other



40





227





232





238





244



Commercial & industrial



8,390





7,846





8,165





8,210





8,297



Consumer



20





20





-





-





-



Purchased credit impaired



5





5





6





7





8



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 10,963



$ 9,439



$ 9,806



$ 9,896



$ 10,030





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.32 %



0.29 %



0.33 %



0.41 %



0.69 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.39 %



0.35 %



0.40 %



0.44 %



0.75 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.98 %



0.98 %



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.93 %

QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



0.09 %



0.06 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.53 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2022



2021



2022



2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 381,780



$ 376,354



$ 301,967



$ 301,203



$ 299,007



$ 381,780



$ 299,007

Less: Preferred stock including additional paid in capital



66,225





66,273





-





-





-





66,225





-

Total common equity



315,555





310,081





301,967





301,203





299,007





315,555





299,007

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,165





19,205





19,245





19,286





19,326





19,165





19,326

Tangible common equity

$ 296,390



$ 290,876



$ 282,722



$ 281,917



$ 279,681



$ 296,390



$ 279,681













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,531,736





13,521,826





13,464,093





13,445,782





13,403,324





13,531,736





13,403,324













































Book Value Per Share

$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 22.43



$ 22.40



$ 22.31



$ 23.32



$ 22.31

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 21.00



$ 20.97



$ 20.87



$ 21.90



$ 20.87

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



$ 2,499,412



$ 3,773,148



$ 2,499,412

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,165





19,205





19,245





19,286





19,326





19,165





19,326

Tangible assets

$ 3,753,983



$ 3,497,640



$ 3,338,817



$ 3,021,102



$ 2,480,086



$ 3,753,983



$ 2,480,086













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.36 %



8.82 %



8.99 %



9.91 %



11.96 %



8.36 %



11.96 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.90 %



8.32 %



8.47 %



9.33 %



11.28 %



7.90 %



11.28 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 381,271



$ 308,092



$ 303,135



$ 301,537



$ 257,583



$ 323,685



$ 170,630

Less: Average preferred stock including additional paid in capital



66,329





720





-





-





-





16,900





-

Average common equity



314,942





307,372





303,135





301,537





257,583





306,785





170,630

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,184





19,225





19,265





19,306





19,343





19,245





19,404

Average tangible common equity

$ 295,758



$ 288,147



$ 283,870



$ 282,231



$ 238,240



$ 287,540



$ 151,226













































Net Income

$ 7,525



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 354



$ 18,659



$ 11,424

Less: Dividends paid on preferred stock



1,418





-





-





-





-





1,418





-

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 6,107



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 354



$ 17,241



$ 11,424













































Return on Average Common Equity



7.69 %



8.74 %



3.01 %



2.81 %



0.55 %



5.62 %



6.70 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity



8.19 %



9.32 %



3.22 %



3.00 %



0.59 %



6.00 %



7.55 %

