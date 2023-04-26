THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Apr 26, 2023, 16:15 ET

Continued progress results in 1.02% ROAA on improved margins

HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 first quarter financial results.

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Loans held for investment grew $105.8 million to $3.21 billion, or 3.4%, over the $3.11 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 and 31.3% over the $2.45 billion reported as of March 31, 2022.
  • Deposits reached $3.32 billion, an increase of $86.4 million, or 2.7%, over the $3.24 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 and 28.4% over the $2.59 billion reported as of March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.6% of total deposits compared to 15.0% as of December 31, 2022.
  • Total assets reached $3.86 billion, an increase of $86.5 million, or 2.3%, over the $3.77 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 and 26.9% over the $3.04 billion reported as of March 31, 2022.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $9.2 million compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $23.63 and $22.22, respectively, as of March 31, 2023 compared to $23.32 and $21.90, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 and to $22.40 and $20.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.02% annualized for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.84% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.32% annualized for the first quarter of 2022.

"Third Coast's first quarter performance underscores the many positive trends from the preceding fourth quarter," said, Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The industry wide liquidity crisis gave us the opportunity to reach out to both customers and prospects, which resulted in deposit growth of $86.4 million for the quarter with $30.8 million being noninterest bearing demand. We had no need to take on brokered deposits, or public funds. At March 31, 2023, our uninsured deposits were $932 million, or 28% of total deposits, well below industry average. 

_____________________________

(1)  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

"While no one is immune from market headwinds, Third Coast is well positioned and is focused on improving performance. For the quarter our net interest margin improved 4 basis points to 3.79% and our noninterest expense was down $583,000. Non-performing assets declined 16.3% and we delivered net recoveries of $364,000. We were especially pleased to report $9.2 million in net income, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the quarter, representing a 25% increase from the sequential fourth quarter.

"As we start the second quarter, we are optimistic regarding our deposit opportunities. We expect another quarter of similar loan growth as we navigate an increasingly uncertain environment. We also expect our net interest margin to continue to improve in the second quarter due to a recently purchased pay fixed SWAP. We will continue to be prudent in our lending practices from a risk return standpoint, conservative in our expenditures, and poised and ready to take advantage of future growth opportunities," Caraway concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.21 billion, an increase of $105.8 million, or 3.4%, from $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, and an increase of $765.4 million, or 31.3%, from $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022. We believe the loan growth was well diversified with real estate loans up $57.2 million and commercial loans up $53.7 million from December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the first quarter of 2023 with non-performing assets decreasing to $10.3 million as of March 31, 2023, or 16.3%, from $12.3 million as of December 31, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASC 326"), such that the allowance calculation is based on current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL") and recorded an increase of $4.0 million to the allowance for credit losses for the cumulative effect of adopting ASC 326 for its loans held for investment portfolio. In addition, the provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.2 million and related to provisioning for new loans. The entries combined served to increase the allowance to $35.9 million, or 1.12% of the $3.21 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.32%, a decrease from 0.39% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.44% as of March 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded net recoveries of $364,000 and $17,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.32 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 2.7% from $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022, and an increase of 28.4% from $2.59 billion as of March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $486.1 million as of December 31, 2022 to $516.9 million as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 15.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023, up from 15.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $32.0 million, or 1.3%, time deposits increased $23.1 million, or 10.7%, and savings accounts increased $525,000, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2022.

The average cost of deposits was 2.92% for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 75 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 259 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.79% compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.09% for the first quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2023 was 6.90% compared to 6.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.90% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate.

Net interest income totaled $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.1% from $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.2% from $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $5.8 million, or 12.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased $27.2 million, or 102.1%, from the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.5 million, or 29.2% from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $22.6 million, or 1,143.6%, from $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth and increases in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, down from $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses related to additional employees hired in 2022 and administrative expenses related to opening of four branches during 2022. The employee headcount increased from 339 as of March 31, 2022 to 370 as of March 31, 2023.

The efficiency ratio improved to 63.47% for the first quarter of 2023, from 66.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 75.09% for the first quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans while maintaining noninterest expense consistent with prior quarters.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.60 per share and $0.55 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.45 per share and $0.44 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss 2023 first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 4, 2023, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13735405#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

309,153

$

329,864

$

216,623

$

317,462

$

369,782

Federal funds sold

1,789


2,150


1,225


2,741


1,538

Total cash and cash equivalents

310,942


332,014


217,848


320,203


371,320
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

-


-


132


132


132

Investment securities available-for-sale

180,376


176,067


160,437


157,261


126,218

Loans held for investment

3,213,326


3,107,551


2,972,852


2,749,177


2,447,945

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(35,915)


(30,351)


(29,109)


(26,666)


(23,312)

Loans, net

3,177,411


3,077,200


2,943,743


2,722,511


2,424,633

Accrued interest receivable

19,026


18,340


16,246


12,568


12,648

Premises and equipment, net

28,504


28,662


25,449


22,888


20,846

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


1,666

Bank-owned life insurance

64,235


60,761


60,263


51,919


26,671

Non-marketable securities, at cost

14,751


15,405


27,136


15,213


11,327

Deferred tax asset, net

7,146


6,303


8,097


7,179


4,258

Fair value hedge assets

8,793


9,213


11,508


6,892


3,873

Right-of-use assets

19,328


17,872


18,266


12,648


10,697

Core Deposit Intangible, net

1,090


1,131


1,171


1,211


1,252

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

10,021


12,146


8,515


9,403


6,813

Total assets

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

516,909

$

486,114

$

517,265

$

519,614

$

931,622

Interest bearing

2,805,624


2,750,032


2,467,049


2,378,650


1,655,547

Total deposits

3,322,533


3,236,146


2,984,314


2,898,264


2,587,169
















Accrued interest payable

1,636


2,545


2,925


1,683


387

Fair value hedge liabilities

7,271


9,221


11,514


6,912


3,909

Lease liability - operating leases

19,845


18,209


18,407


12,650


10,629

Other liabilities

10,054


14,024


12,158


7,344


5,584

FHLB advances

-


-


-


18,000


50,000

Note payable - Line of Credit - Senior Debt

30,875


30,875


30,875


30,875


1,000

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,399


80,348


80,298


80,367


80,507

Total liabilities

3,472,613


3,391,368


3,140,491


3,056,095


2,739,185
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


-


-

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,658


13,610


13,600


13,543


13,524

Additional paid-in capital

318,350


318,033


317,798


250,413


249,775

Retained earnings

58,182


53,270


47,163


40,393


38,116

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,116)


(2,103)


(1,177)


(1,283)


887

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

387,044


381,780


376,354


301,967


301,203

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2023

2022

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31





















INTEREST INCOME:


















Loans, including fees

$

53,911

$

48,081

$

40,498

$

31,164

$

26,682

$

146,425

Investment securities available-for-sale

1,548


1,388


1,367


894


276


3,925

Federal funds sold and deposits in other banks

1,920


1,682


1,237


451


226


3,596

Total interest income

57,379


51,151


43,102


32,509


27,184


153,946





















INTEREST EXPENSE:


















Deposit accounts

22,092


15,682


9,727


3,443


1,844


30,696

FHLB advances and notes payable

2,457


3,318


2,020


1,328


130


6,796

Total interest expense

24,549


19,000


11,747


4,771


1,974


37,492





















Net interest income

32,830


32,151


31,355


27,738


25,210


116,454





















Provision for credit losses

1,200


1,950


2,900


3,350


4,000


12,200





















Net interest income after credit loss expense

31,630


30,201


28,455


24,388


21,210


104,254





















NONINTEREST INCOME:


















Service charges and fees

779


706


772


617


619


2,714

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


123


729


98


-


950

Gain on sale of securities

97


-


-


-


-


-

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

475


497


424


248


143


1,312

Derivative fees

(1)


117


313


123


706


1,259

Other

552


310


300


180


198


988

Total noninterest income

1,902


1,753


2,538


1,266


1,666


7,223





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:


















Salaries and employee benefits

13,712


14,473


14,719


13,994


13,324


56,510

Data processing and network expense

1,203


837


1,256


932


922


3,947

Occupancy and equipment expense

2,633


2,591


2,232


1,830


1,873


8,526

Legal and professional

1,930


1,887


1,353


2,001


1,746


6,987

Loan operations and other real estate owned

(35)


144


284


282


278


988

Advertising and marketing

686


580


438


467


427


1,912

Telephone and communications

139


175


122


99


100


496

Software purchases and maintenance

352


295


318


201


198


1,012

Regulatory assessments

666


863


1,000


956


645


3,464

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


-


-


350


-


350

Other

758


782


1,006


1,661


668


4,117

Total noninterest expense

22,044


22,627


22,728


22,773


20,181


88,309





















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

11,488


9,327


8,265


2,881


2,695


23,168





















Income tax expense

2,245


1,802


1,495


604


608


4,509





















NET INCOME

9,243


7,525


6,770


2,277


2,087


18,659





















Preferred stock dividends declared

1,171


1,418


-


-


-


1,418





















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

8,072

$

6,107

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

17,241





















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:


















Basic earnings per share

$

0.60

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

1.28

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.55

$

0.44

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

1.25

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2023

2022

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and
per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



















Earnings per share, basic

$

0.60

$

0.45

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

1.28

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.55

$

0.44

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

1.25

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

16.88

$

20.44

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

20.44



















Return on average assets (A)

1.02

%

0.84

%

0.78

%

0.29

%

0.32

%

0.58

%

Return on average common equity (A)

10.28

%

7.69

%

8.74

%

3.01

%

2.81

%

5.62

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

10.93

%

8.19

%

9.32

%

3.22

%

3.00

%

6.00

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.79

%

3.75

%

3.77

%

3.77

%

4.09

%

3.82

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

63.47

%

66.74

%

67.06

%

78.52

%

75.09

%

71.40

%



















Capital Ratios

















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):

















Total common equity to total assets

8.31

%

8.36

%

8.82

%

8.99

%

9.91

%

8.36

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
         assets (B)

7.86

%

7.90

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

9.33

%

7.90

%

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

7.89

%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

9.61

%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.63

%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

10.14

%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



















Third Coast Bank, SSB:

















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

12.32

%

12.95

%

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.95

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.32

%

12.95

%

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.95

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.25

%

13.79

%

13.87

%

12.40

%

13.17

%

13.79

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.00

%

13.11

%

13.29

%

12.47

%

13.66

%

13.11

%



















Other Data

















Weighted average shares:

















Basic

13,532,545


13,528,504


13,490,680


13,454,423


13,385,324


13,465,196

Diluted

16,801,815


13,760,076


13,678,962


13,822,522


13,755,026


13,754,610

Period end shares outstanding

13,579,498


13,531,736


13,521,826


13,464,093


13,445,782


13,531,736

Book value per share

$

23.63

$

23.32

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

23.32

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

22.22

$

21.90

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

21.90

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

(B)

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this
News Release.

(C)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D)

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

























Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

178,197

$

1,548

3.52 %

$

170,463

$

1,388

3.23 %

$

28,170

$

276

3.97 %

Loans, gross

3,170,828


53,911

6.90 %

3,041,923


48,081

6.27 %

2,208,462


26,682

4.90 %

Federal funds sold and other
interest-earning assets

167,694


1,920

4.64 %

185,887


1,682

3.59 %

260,275


226

0.35 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,516,719


57,379

6.62 %

3,398,273


51,151

5.97 %

2,496,907


27,184

4.42 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(34,879)







(29,563)







(20,395)





Total interest-earning assets,
net of allowance

3,481,840







3,368,710







2,476,512





Noninterest-earning assets

182,869







203,834







150,871





Total assets

$

3,664,709






$

3,572,544






$

2,627,383






























Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,595,750

$

22,092

3.45 %

$

2,354,990

$

15,682

2.64 %

$

1,640,273

$

1,844

0.46 %

Notes payable

111,250


1,814

6.61 %

111,199


1,761

6.28 %

1,891


23

4.93 %

FHLB advances

52,803


643

4.94 %

166,783


1,557

3.70 %

50,000


107

0.87 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,759,803


24,549

3.61 %

2,632,972


19,000

2.86 %

1,692,164


1,974

0.47 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

477,706







517,075







620,900





Other liabilities

42,406







41,226







12,782





Total liabilities

3,279,915







3,191,273







2,325,846





Shareholders' equity

384,794







381,271







301,537





Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

3,664,709






$

3,572,544






$

2,627,383





Net interest income



$

32,830






$

32,151






$

25,210


Net interest spread (1)






3.01 %






3.11 %






3.95 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.79 %






3.75 %






4.09 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended



2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

508,936

$

493,791

$

529,046

$

508,864

$

477,573

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

511,546


506,012


490,503


464,530


463,618

Residential

286,358


308,775


283,432


273,415


225,649

Construction, development & other

627,143


567,851


500,879


440,925


414,653

Farmland

22,512


22,820


22,770


23,895


13,467

Commercial & industrial

1,112,638


1,058,910


1,029,231


914,845


756,005

Consumer

3,280


3,872


3,728


3,706


3,304

Municipal and other

140,913


145,520


113,263


118,997


93,676

Total loans

$

3,213,326

$

3,107,551

$

2,972,852

$

2,749,177

$

2,447,945


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

9,482

$

10,963

$

9,439

$

9,806

$

9,896

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

-


518


98


387


40

Restructured loans--accruing

780


780


781


785


790

Total nonperforming loans

$

10,262

$

12,261

$

10,318

$

10,978

$

10,726

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


1,666

Total nonperforming assets

$

10,262

$

12,261

$

10,318

$

10,978

$

12,392


















QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(364)

$

708

$

457

$

(4)

$

(17)


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

855

$

1,699

$

921

$

964

$

986

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

282


296


309


323


334

Residential

506


513


111


116


121

Construction, development & other

39


40


227


232


238

Commercial & industrial

7,800


8,390


7,846


8,165


8,210

Consumer

-


20


20


-


-

Purchased credit impaired

-


5


5


6


7

Total nonaccrual loans

$

9,482

$

10,963

$

9,439

$

9,806

$

9,896


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.27

%

0.32

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

0.41

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.32

%

0.39

%

0.35

%

0.40

%

0.44

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.12

%

0.98

%

0.98

%

0.97

%

0.95

%

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

(0.05)

%

0.09

%

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2023

2022

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



















Tangible Common Equity:

















Total shareholders' equity

$

387,044

$

381,780

$

376,354

$

301,967

$

301,203

$

381,780

Less:  Preferred stock including additional paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,273


-


-


66,225

Total common equity

320,819


315,555


310,081


301,967


301,203


315,555

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,124


19,165


19,205


19,245


19,286


19,165

Tangible common equity

$

301,695

$

296,390

$

290,876

$

282,722

$

281,917

$

296,390



















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,579,498


13,531,736


13,521,826


13,464,093


13,445,782


13,531,736



















Book Value Per Share

$

23.63

$

23.32

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

23.32

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

22.22

$

21.90

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

21.90






































Tangible Assets:

















Total assets

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

3,773,148

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,124


19,165


19,205


19,245


19,286


19,165

Tangible assets

$

3,840,533

$

3,753,983

$

3,497,640

$

3,338,817

$

3,021,102

$

3,753,983



















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.31

%

8.36

%

8.82

%

8.99

%

9.91

%

8.36

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.86

%

7.90

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

9.33

%

7.90

%






































Average Tangible Common Equity:

















Average shareholders' equity

$

384,794

$

381,271

$

308,092

$

303,135

$

301,537

$

323,685

Less:  Average preferred stock including additional paid in capital

66,225


66,329


720


-


-


16,900

Average common equity

318,569


314,942


307,372


303,135


301,537


306,785

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,149


19,184


19,225


19,265


19,306


19,245

Average tangible common equity

$

299,420

$

295,758

$

288,147

$

283,870

$

282,231

$

287,540



















Net Income

$

9,243

$

7,525

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

18,659

Less: Dividends paid on preferred stock

1,171


1,418


-


-


-


1,418

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

8,072

$

6,107

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

17,241



















Return on Average Common Equity

10.28

%

7.69

%

8.74

%

3.01

%

2.81

%

5.62

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

10.93

%

8.19

%

9.32

%

3.22

%

3.00

%

6.00

%

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

Also from this source

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on its 6.75% Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics