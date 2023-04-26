THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Continued progress results in 1.02% ROAA on improved margins



HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 first quarter financial results.

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Loans held for investment grew $105.8 million to $3.21 billion , or 3.4%, over the $3.11 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 and 31.3% over the $2.45 billion reported as of March 31, 2022 .

to , or 3.4%, over the reported as of and 31.3% over the reported as of . Deposits reached $3.32 billion , an increase of $86.4 million , or 2.7%, over the $3.24 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 and 28.4% over the $2.59 billion reported as of March 31, 2022 . Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.6% of total deposits compared to 15.0% as of December 31, 2022 .

, an increase of , or 2.7%, over the reported as of and 28.4% over the reported as of . Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.6% of total deposits compared to 15.0% as of . Total assets reached $3.86 billion , an increase of $86.5 million , or 2.3%, over the $3.77 billion reported as of December 31, 2022 and 26.9% over the $3.04 billion reported as of March 31, 2022 .

, an increase of , or 2.3%, over the reported as of and 26.9% over the reported as of . Net income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $9.2 million compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

compared to for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the first quarter of 2022. Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $23.63 and $22.22 , respectively, as of March 31, 2023 compared to $23.32 and $21.90 , respectively, as of December 31, 2022 and to $22.40 and $20.97 , respectively, as of March 31, 2022 .

increased to and , respectively, as of compared to and , respectively, as of and to and , respectively, as of . Return on average assets increased to 1.02% annualized for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.84% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.32% annualized for the first quarter of 2022.

"Third Coast's first quarter performance underscores the many positive trends from the preceding fourth quarter," said, Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The industry wide liquidity crisis gave us the opportunity to reach out to both customers and prospects, which resulted in deposit growth of $86.4 million for the quarter with $30.8 million being noninterest bearing demand. We had no need to take on brokered deposits, or public funds. At March 31, 2023, our uninsured deposits were $932 million, or 28% of total deposits, well below industry average.

_____________________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.



"While no one is immune from market headwinds, Third Coast is well positioned and is focused on improving performance. For the quarter our net interest margin improved 4 basis points to 3.79% and our noninterest expense was down $583,000. Non-performing assets declined 16.3% and we delivered net recoveries of $364,000. We were especially pleased to report $9.2 million in net income, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the quarter, representing a 25% increase from the sequential fourth quarter.

"As we start the second quarter, we are optimistic regarding our deposit opportunities. We expect another quarter of similar loan growth as we navigate an increasingly uncertain environment. We also expect our net interest margin to continue to improve in the second quarter due to a recently purchased pay fixed SWAP. We will continue to be prudent in our lending practices from a risk return standpoint, conservative in our expenditures, and poised and ready to take advantage of future growth opportunities," Caraway concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.21 billion, an increase of $105.8 million, or 3.4%, from $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, and an increase of $765.4 million, or 31.3%, from $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022. We believe the loan growth was well diversified with real estate loans up $57.2 million and commercial loans up $53.7 million from December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the first quarter of 2023 with non-performing assets decreasing to $10.3 million as of March 31, 2023, or 16.3%, from $12.3 million as of December 31, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASC 326"), such that the allowance calculation is based on current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL") and recorded an increase of $4.0 million to the allowance for credit losses for the cumulative effect of adopting ASC 326 for its loans held for investment portfolio. In addition, the provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.2 million and related to provisioning for new loans. The entries combined served to increase the allowance to $35.9 million, or 1.12% of the $3.21 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.32%, a decrease from 0.39% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.44% as of March 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded net recoveries of $364,000 and $17,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.32 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 2.7% from $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022, and an increase of 28.4% from $2.59 billion as of March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $486.1 million as of December 31, 2022 to $516.9 million as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 15.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023, up from 15.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $32.0 million, or 1.3%, time deposits increased $23.1 million, or 10.7%, and savings accounts increased $525,000, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2022.

The average cost of deposits was 2.92% for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 75 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 259 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.79% compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.09% for the first quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2023 was 6.90% compared to 6.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.90% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate.

Net interest income totaled $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.1% from $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.2% from $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $5.8 million, or 12.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased $27.2 million, or 102.1%, from the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.5 million, or 29.2% from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $22.6 million, or 1,143.6%, from $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth and increases in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, down from $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses related to additional employees hired in 2022 and administrative expenses related to opening of four branches during 2022. The employee headcount increased from 339 as of March 31, 2022 to 370 as of March 31, 2023.

The efficiency ratio improved to 63.47% for the first quarter of 2023, from 66.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 75.09% for the first quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans while maintaining noninterest expense consistent with prior quarters.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.60 per share and $0.55 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.45 per share and $0.44 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 309,153



$ 329,864



$ 216,623



$ 317,462



$ 369,782

Federal funds sold



1,789





2,150





1,225





2,741





1,538

Total cash and cash equivalents



310,942





332,014





217,848





320,203





371,320

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



-





-





132





132





132

Investment securities available-for-sale



180,376





176,067





160,437





157,261





126,218

Loans held for investment



3,213,326





3,107,551





2,972,852





2,749,177





2,447,945

Less: allowance for credit losses



(35,915)





(30,351)





(29,109)





(26,666)





(23,312)

Loans, net



3,177,411





3,077,200





2,943,743





2,722,511





2,424,633

Accrued interest receivable



19,026





18,340





16,246





12,568





12,648

Premises and equipment, net



28,504





28,662





25,449





22,888





20,846

Other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





1,666

Bank-owned life insurance



64,235





60,761





60,263





51,919





26,671

Non-marketable securities, at cost



14,751





15,405





27,136





15,213





11,327

Deferred tax asset, net



7,146





6,303





8,097





7,179





4,258

Fair value hedge assets



8,793





9,213





11,508





6,892





3,873

Right-of-use assets



19,328





17,872





18,266





12,648





10,697

Core Deposit Intangible, net



1,090





1,131





1,171





1,211





1,252

Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



10,021





12,146





8,515





9,403





6,813

Total assets

$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 516,909



$ 486,114



$ 517,265



$ 519,614



$ 931,622

Interest bearing



2,805,624





2,750,032





2,467,049





2,378,650





1,655,547

Total deposits



3,322,533





3,236,146





2,984,314





2,898,264





2,587,169

































Accrued interest payable



1,636





2,545





2,925





1,683





387

Fair value hedge liabilities



7,271





9,221





11,514





6,912





3,909

Lease liability - operating leases



19,845





18,209





18,407





12,650





10,629

Other liabilities



10,054





14,024





12,158





7,344





5,584

FHLB advances



-





-





-





18,000





50,000

Note payable - Line of Credit - Senior Debt



30,875





30,875





30,875





30,875





1,000

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,399





80,348





80,298





80,367





80,507

Total liabilities



3,472,613





3,391,368





3,140,491





3,056,095





2,739,185

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





-





-

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,658





13,610





13,600





13,543





13,524

Additional paid-in capital



318,350





318,033





317,798





250,413





249,775

Retained earnings



58,182





53,270





47,163





40,393





38,116

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(2,116)





(2,103)





(1,177)





(1,283)





887

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



387,044





381,780





376,354





301,967





301,203

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Year Ended







2023



2022



2022



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31











































INTEREST INCOME:





































Loans, including fees

$ 53,911



$ 48,081



$ 40,498



$ 31,164



$ 26,682



$ 146,425



Investment securities available-for-sale



1,548





1,388





1,367





894





276





3,925



Federal funds sold and deposits in other banks



1,920





1,682





1,237





451





226





3,596



Total interest income



57,379





51,151





43,102





32,509





27,184





153,946











































INTEREST EXPENSE:





































Deposit accounts



22,092





15,682





9,727





3,443





1,844





30,696



FHLB advances and notes payable



2,457





3,318





2,020





1,328





130





6,796



Total interest expense



24,549





19,000





11,747





4,771





1,974





37,492











































Net interest income



32,830





32,151





31,355





27,738





25,210





116,454











































Provision for credit losses



1,200





1,950





2,900





3,350





4,000





12,200











































Net interest income after credit loss expense



31,630





30,201





28,455





24,388





21,210





104,254











































NONINTEREST INCOME:





































Service charges and fees



779





706





772





617





619





2,714



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





123





729





98





-





950



Gain on sale of securities



97





-





-





-





-





-



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



475





497





424





248





143





1,312



Derivative fees



(1)





117





313





123





706





1,259



Other



552





310





300





180





198





988



Total noninterest income



1,902





1,753





2,538





1,266





1,666





7,223











































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





































Salaries and employee benefits



13,712





14,473





14,719





13,994





13,324





56,510



Data processing and network expense



1,203





837





1,256





932





922





3,947



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,633





2,591





2,232





1,830





1,873





8,526



Legal and professional



1,930





1,887





1,353





2,001





1,746





6,987



Loan operations and other real estate owned



(35)





144





284





282





278





988



Advertising and marketing



686





580





438





467





427





1,912



Telephone and communications



139





175





122





99





100





496



Software purchases and maintenance



352





295





318





201





198





1,012



Regulatory assessments



666





863





1,000





956





645





3,464



Loss on sale of other real estate owned



-





-





-





350





-





350



Other



758





782





1,006





1,661





668





4,117



Total noninterest expense



22,044





22,627





22,728





22,773





20,181





88,309











































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



11,488





9,327





8,265





2,881





2,695





23,168











































Income tax expense



2,245





1,802





1,495





604





608





4,509











































NET INCOME



9,243





7,525





6,770





2,277





2,087





18,659











































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,171





1,418





-





-





-





1,418











































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 17,241











































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 1.28



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 1.25





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2023



2022



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and

per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31







































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 1.28

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 1.25

Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 16.88



$ 20.44



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 20.44







































Return on average assets (A)



1.02 %



0.84 %



0.78 %



0.29 %



0.32 %



0.58 % Return on average common equity (A)



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.74 %



3.01 %



2.81 %



5.62 % Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.32 %



3.22 %



3.00 %



6.00 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.79 %



3.75 %



3.77 %



3.77 %



4.09 %



3.82 % Efficiency ratio (D)



63.47 %



66.74 %



67.06 %



78.52 %



75.09 %



71.40 %





































Capital Ratios



































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):



































Total common equity to total assets



8.31 %



8.36 %



8.82 %



8.99 %



9.91 %



8.36 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.86 %



7.90 %



8.32 %



8.47 %



9.33 %



7.90 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)



7.89 %

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.61 %

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.63 %

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



10.14 %

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A







































Third Coast Bank, SSB:



































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)



12.32 %



12.95 %



13.04 %



11.60 %



12.36 %



12.95 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.32 %



12.95 %



13.04 %



11.60 %



12.36 %



12.95 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.25 %



13.79 %



13.87 %



12.40 %



13.17 %



13.79 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



13.00 %



13.11 %



13.29 %



12.47 %



13.66 %



13.11 %





































Other Data



































Weighted average shares:



































Basic



13,532,545





13,528,504





13,490,680





13,454,423





13,385,324





13,465,196

Diluted



16,801,815





13,760,076





13,678,962





13,822,522





13,755,026





13,754,610

Period end shares outstanding



13,579,498





13,531,736





13,521,826





13,464,093





13,445,782





13,531,736

Book value per share

$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 22.43



$ 22.40



$ 23.32

Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 21.00



$ 20.97



$ 21.90



___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this

News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 178,197



$ 1,548



3.52 %

$ 170,463



$ 1,388



3.23 %

$ 28,170



$ 276



3.97 % Loans, gross



3,170,828





53,911



6.90 %



3,041,923





48,081



6.27 %



2,208,462





26,682



4.90 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



167,694





1,920



4.64 %



185,887





1,682



3.59 %



260,275





226



0.35 % Total interest-earning assets



3,516,719





57,379



6.62 %



3,398,273





51,151



5.97 %



2,496,907





27,184



4.42 % Less allowance for loan losses



(34,879)















(29,563)















(20,395)











Total interest-earning assets,

net of allowance



3,481,840















3,368,710















2,476,512











Noninterest-earning assets



182,869















203,834















150,871











Total assets

$ 3,664,709













$ 3,572,544













$ 2,627,383





























































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,595,750



$ 22,092



3.45 %

$ 2,354,990



$ 15,682



2.64 %

$ 1,640,273



$ 1,844



0.46 % Notes payable



111,250





1,814



6.61 %



111,199





1,761



6.28 %



1,891





23



4.93 % FHLB advances



52,803





643



4.94 %



166,783





1,557



3.70 %



50,000





107



0.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,759,803





24,549



3.61 %



2,632,972





19,000



2.86 %



1,692,164





1,974



0.47 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



477,706















517,075















620,900











Other liabilities



42,406















41,226















12,782











Total liabilities



3,279,915















3,191,273















2,325,846











Shareholders' equity



384,794















381,271















301,537











Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$ 3,664,709













$ 3,572,544













$ 2,627,383











Net interest income







$ 32,830













$ 32,151













$ 25,210





Net interest spread (1)













3.01 %













3.11 %













3.95 % Net interest margin (2)













3.79 %













3.75 %













4.09 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)













Three Months Ended







2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 508,936



$ 493,791



$ 529,046



$ 508,864



$ 477,573



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



511,546





506,012





490,503





464,530





463,618



Residential



286,358





308,775





283,432





273,415





225,649



Construction, development & other



627,143





567,851





500,879





440,925





414,653



Farmland



22,512





22,820





22,770





23,895





13,467



Commercial & industrial



1,112,638





1,058,910





1,029,231





914,845





756,005



Consumer



3,280





3,872





3,728





3,706





3,304



Municipal and other



140,913





145,520





113,263





118,997





93,676



Total loans

$ 3,213,326



$ 3,107,551



$ 2,972,852



$ 2,749,177



$ 2,447,945





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 9,482



$ 10,963



$ 9,439



$ 9,806



$ 9,896



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



-





518





98





387





40



Restructured loans--accruing



780





780





781





785





790



Total nonperforming loans

$ 10,262



$ 12,261



$ 10,318



$ 10,978



$ 10,726



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





1,666



Total nonperforming assets

$ 10,262



$ 12,261



$ 10,318



$ 10,978



$ 12,392





































QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$ (364)



$ 708



$ 457



$ (4)



$ (17)





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 855



$ 1,699



$ 921



$ 964



$ 986



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



282





296





309





323





334



Residential



506





513





111





116





121



Construction, development & other



39





40





227





232





238



Commercial & industrial



7,800





8,390





7,846





8,165





8,210



Consumer



-





20





20





-





-



Purchased credit impaired



-





5





5





6





7



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 9,482



$ 10,963



$ 9,439



$ 9,806



$ 9,896





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.27 %



0.32 %



0.29 %



0.33 %



0.41 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.32 %



0.39 %



0.35 %



0.40 %



0.44 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.12 %



0.98 %



0.98 %



0.97 %



0.95 %

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



(0.05) %



0.09 %



0.06 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





2023



2022



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31







































Tangible Common Equity:



































Total shareholders' equity

$ 387,044



$ 381,780



$ 376,354



$ 301,967



$ 301,203



$ 381,780

Less: Preferred stock including additional paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,273





-





-





66,225

Total common equity



320,819





315,555





310,081





301,967





301,203





315,555

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,124





19,165





19,205





19,245





19,286





19,165

Tangible common equity

$ 301,695



$ 296,390



$ 290,876



$ 282,722



$ 281,917



$ 296,390







































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,579,498





13,531,736





13,521,826





13,464,093





13,445,782





13,531,736







































Book Value Per Share

$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 22.43



$ 22.40



$ 23.32

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 21.00



$ 20.97



$ 21.90













































































Tangible Assets:



































Total assets

$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 3,358,062



$ 3,040,388



$ 3,773,148

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,124





19,165





19,205





19,245





19,286





19,165

Tangible assets

$ 3,840,533



$ 3,753,983



$ 3,497,640



$ 3,338,817



$ 3,021,102



$ 3,753,983







































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.31 %



8.36 %



8.82 %



8.99 %



9.91 %



8.36 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.86 %



7.90 %



8.32 %



8.47 %



9.33 %



7.90 %











































































Average Tangible Common Equity:



































Average shareholders' equity

$ 384,794



$ 381,271



$ 308,092



$ 303,135



$ 301,537



$ 323,685

Less: Average preferred stock including additional paid in capital



66,225





66,329





720





-





-





16,900

Average common equity



318,569





314,942





307,372





303,135





301,537





306,785

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,149





19,184





19,225





19,265





19,306





19,245

Average tangible common equity

$ 299,420



$ 295,758



$ 288,147



$ 283,870



$ 282,231



$ 287,540







































Net Income

$ 9,243



$ 7,525



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 18,659

Less: Dividends paid on preferred stock



1,171





1,418





-





-





-





1,418

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 6,770



$ 2,277



$ 2,087



$ 17,241







































Return on Average Common Equity



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.74 %



3.01 %



2.81 %



5.62 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.32 %



3.22 %



3.00 %



6.00 %

