THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2024 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Record EPS of $0.70 and Diluted EPS of $0.63 in Latest Quarterly Results

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 second quarter financial results.

2024 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $10.8 million , or $0.70 and $0.63 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $10.4 million , or $0.68 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets of 0.97% annualized for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 0.95% annualized for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.96% annualized for the second quarter of 2023.

Efficiency Ratio continues to improve from 64.11% for the first quarter of 2024 to 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024.

Gross loans grew $12.0 million to $3.76 billion as of June 30, 2024 , 0.3% more than the $3.75 billion reported as of March 31, 2024 .

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $40.5 million , or 9.5%, from $424.0 million as of March 31, 2024 , to $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024 and represented 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024 , compared to 10.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024 .

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $26.99 and $25.60 , respectively, as of June 30, 2024 , compared to $26.18 and $24.79 , respectively, as of March 31, 2024 .

Opened our 17th and 18th branch locations during the second quarter of 2024 with de novo branches located in Austin, Texas and The Woodlands, Texas .

"Third Coast's second quarter performance highlights our commitment to improving profitability through operational efficiencies," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "The Company's focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence has played a key role in driving positive results. Through strategic process refinement and the adoption of advanced technologies, we have streamlined operations, optimized resource management, and fostered a stronger team dynamic. These efforts have resulted in improved metrics, including increased margins, stabilized expenses, and a more favorable deposit mix, as reported in the efficiency ratio and pre-provision net revenue results.

"Moving forward, we remain dedicated to investing in internal initiatives that drive long-term value creation. We appreciate the continued support from our shareholders and are determined to build upon this positive momentum through 2024. Together, we will deliver sustainable growth, improve efficiencies, and strive towards even greater profitability," Mr. Caraway concluded.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher rates on loans, an increase in noninterest income, and continued savings on noninterest expenses related to the implementation of cost reduction initiatives in prior quarters. The increase in net income was partially offset by a slightly higher provision for credit losses for the quarter. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.70 per share and $0.63 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.68 per share and $0.61 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.57 per share and $0.53 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.62%, compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.82% for the second quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2024 was 7.86%, compared to 7.75% for the first quarter of 2024 and 7.29% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.0% from $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 14.0% from $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.0% from $78.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 29.5% from $62.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and increased $13.8 million, or 23.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense was $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.8%, from $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $13.8 million, or 48.0%, from $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to the increase in Small Business Investment Company income.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, down from $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and up from $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to decreased salary and employee benefit expenses resulting from operating efficiencies and continued cost reduction measures.

The efficiency ratio was 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 64.11% for the first quarter of 2024 and 65.52% for the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.76 billion, a slight increase of $12.0 million, or 0.3%, from $3.75 billion as of March 31, 2024, and an increase of $423.9 million, or 12.7%, from $3.33 billion as of June 30, 2023. Commercial and industrial and real estate loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the second quarter of 2024, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $11.1 million and real estate loans increasing $40.0 million from March 31, 2024. The increases were offset slightly by a decrease in municipal loans of $39.0 million from March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $24.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $21.7 million at March 31, 2024, and $10.0 million at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.65%, compared to 0.58% as of March 31, 2024, and 0.30% as of June 30, 2023. The net increase in nonaccrual loans from quarter-to-quarter of $5.8 million was primarily the result of one commercial real estate loan relationship consisting of five loans totaling $7.9 million being placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2024. The loan to value on the real estate supporting this relationship is 69% and management does not anticipate a loss on these loans. In addition, the increase in nonaccrual loans was partially offset by nonaccrual loan charge-offs of $2.1 million during the quarter. The decrease in loans over 90 days and still accruing was primarily the result of a $2.9 million commercial real estate loan that matured and was pending renewal at the end of the first quarter which was renewed during the second quarter.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million and the allowance for credit losses of $38.2 million represented 1.02% of the $3.76 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.8 million and $72,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 4.8% from $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, and an increase of 13.1% from $3.41 billion as of June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $424.0 million as of March 31, 2024, to $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024 and represented 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, compared to 10.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $218.1 million, or 7.1%, time deposits decreased $9.9 million, or 2.0%, and savings accounts decreased $7.6 million, or 18.6%, respectively, from March 31, 2024.

The average cost of deposits was 4.22% for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 13-basis point increase from the first quarter of 2024 and a 94-basis point increase from the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 1, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13746566#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 18 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 241,809



$ 367,831



$ 296,926



$ 142,122



$ 244,813

Federal funds sold



12,088





130,429





114,919





144,408





23,206

Total cash and cash equivalents



253,897





498,260





411,845





286,530





268,019

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



350





-





-





-





-

Investment securities available-for-sale



286,167





246,291





178,087





201,035





194,467

Loans held for investment



3,758,159





3,746,178





3,638,788





3,559,953





3,334,277

Less: allowance for credit losses



(38,211)





(38,140)





(37,022)





(38,067)





(37,243)

Loans, net



3,719,948





3,708,038





3,601,766





3,521,886





3,297,034

Accrued interest receivable



27,518





25,769





23,120





22,821





19,579

Premises and equipment, net



27,626





26,844





28,554





29,010





28,720

Bank-owned life insurance



67,030





66,443





65,861





65,303





64,762

Non-marketable securities, at cost



16,147





16,095





16,041





15,799





20,687

Deferred tax asset, net



8,972





8,712





9,227





8,335





7,808

Derivative assets



7,799





11,015





8,828





10,889





9,372

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



20,944





20,729





21,439





21,192





21,778

Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,922





18,963





19,003





19,043





19,084

Other assets



18,799





13,244





12,303





13,949





12,172

Total assets

$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 464,498



$ 424,019



$ 459,553



$ 500,187



$ 529,474

Interest bearing



3,391,093





3,626,653





3,343,595





3,146,635





2,878,807

Total deposits



3,855,591





4,050,672





3,803,148





3,646,822





3,408,281

































Accrued interest payable



5,668





3,927





4,794





4,318





3,522

Derivative liabilities



7,626





8,253





10,687





10,519





9,177

Lease liability - operating leases



21,919





21,647





22,280





21,958





22,439

Other liabilities



30,786





27,806





23,763





15,467





12,792

Line of credit - Senior Debt



36,875





43,875





38,875





35,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,656





80,605





80,553





80,502





80,451

Total liabilities



4,039,121





4,236,785





3,984,100





3,815,461





3,567,537

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,744





13,731





13,683





13,679





13,688

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



320,496





320,077





319,613





319,134





318,769

Retained earnings



97,582





87,971





78,775





70,283





65,889

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



4,206





2,869





933





(1,735)





(1,371)

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



434,998





423,618





411,974





400,331





395,945

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 73,103



$ 70,671



$ 70,325



$ 65,380



$ 59,295



$ 143,774



$ 113,206



Investment securities available-for-sale



4,491





3,093





2,746





1,990





2,029





7,584





3,577



Federal funds sold and other



3,631





5,112





3,996





2,015





1,389





8,743





3,309



Total interest income



81,225





78,876





77,067





69,385





62,713





160,101





120,092

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



40,410





38,698





37,671





30,345





24,936





79,108





47,028



FHLB advances and other borrowings



1,957





2,099





2,065





3,772





3,681





4,056





6,138



Total interest expense



42,367





40,797





39,736





34,117





28,617





83,164





53,166

















































Net interest income



38,858





38,079





37,331





35,268





34,096





76,937





66,926

















































Provision for credit losses



1,900





1,560





1,100





2,620





1,400





3,460





2,600

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



36,958





36,519





36,231





32,648





32,696





73,477





64,326

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



1,515





1,505





850





884





720





3,020





1,499



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



587





582





559





541





526





1,169





1,001



Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



123





157





21





364





-





280





97



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





30





326





114





-





30





-



Derivative fees



28





66





358





159





247





94





246



Other



635





3





43





(196)





787





638





1,339



Total noninterest income



2,888





2,343





2,157





1,866





2,280





5,231





4,182

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



15,917





16,502





16,119





17,353





15,033





32,419





28,745



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,146





3,045





2,875





2,925





2,852





6,191





5,485



Legal and professional



1,621





1,385





2,305





2,001





1,547





3,006





3,477



Data processing and network expense



1,046





1,418





987





1,284





1,261





2,464





2,464



Regulatory assessments



1,005





980





942





532





458





1,985





1,124



Advertising and marketing



406





355





614





515





812





761





1,498



Software purchases and maintenance



828





817





839





729





455





1,645





807



Loan operations



262





226





134





272





302





488





267



Telephone and communications



141





134





125





117





129





275





268



Other



1,257





1,052





1,474





1,777





986





2,309





1,744



Total noninterest expense



25,629





25,914





26,414





27,505





23,835





51,543





45,879

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



14,217





12,948





11,974





7,009





11,141





27,165





22,629

















































Income tax expense



3,421





2,581





2,285





1,431





2,250





6,002





4,495

















































NET INCOME



10,796





10,367





9,689





5,578





8,891





21,163





18,134

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,184





1,171





1,197





1,184





1,184





2,355





2,355

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 9,612



$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 18,808



$ 15,779

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 1.38



$ 1.16



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 1.25



$ 1.08





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30

















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 1.38



$ 1.16



Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 1.25



$ 1.08



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 17.06



$ 33.94



$ 33.94

















































Return on average assets (A)



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.90 %



0.56 %



0.96 %



0.96 %



0.99 %

Return on average common equity (A)



10.53 %



10.44 %



9.86 %



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.48 %



9.85 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



11.10 %



11.03 %



10.44 %



5.50 %



10.02 %



11.06 %



10.47 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.62 %



3.60 %



3.61 %



3.71 %



3.82 %



3.61 %



3.80 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



61.39 %



64.11 %



66.89 %



74.07 %



65.52 %



62.73 %



64.52 %















































Capital Ratios











































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):











































Total common equity to total assets



8.24 %



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.24 %



8.32 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.85 %



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.85 %



7.88 %

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



8.29 %



7.97 %



8.06 %



8.01 %



7.75 %



8.29 %



7.75 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.88 %



9.54 %



9.70 %



9.68 %



9.39 %



9.88 %



9.39 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.78 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.72 %



12.31 %



12.78 %



12.31 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.24 %



9.15 %



9.23 %



9.79 %



10.17 %



9.24 %



10.17 %















































Third Coast Bank:











































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



12.52 %



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.52 %



12.06 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.52 %



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.52 %



12.06 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.49 %



13.28 %



13.49 %



13.49 %



12.99 %



13.49 %



12.99 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.71 %



11.81 %



11.91 %



12.62 %



13.06 %



11.71 %



13.06 %















































Other Data











































Weighted average shares:











































Basic



13,657,223





13,606,256





13,603,149





13,608,718





13,588,747





13,631,740





13,560,802



Diluted



17,018,680





16,936,003





16,890,381





13,873,187





16,855,822





16,977,342





16,828,974



Period end shares outstanding



13,665,505





13,652,888





13,604,665





13,600,211





13,609,697





13,665,505





13,609,697



Book value per share

$ 26.99



$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 26.99



$ 24.23



Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 25.60



$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 25.60



$ 22.82





___________

(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 297,653



$ 4,491



6.07 %

$ 202,277



$ 3,093



6.15 %

$ 208,980



$ 2,029



3.89 % Loans, gross



3,740,544





73,103



7.86 %



3,665,378





70,671



7.75 %



3,262,804





59,295



7.29 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



277,144





3,631



5.27 %



383,929





5,112



5.36 %



112,239





1,389



4.96 % Total interest-earning assets



4,315,341





81,225



7.57 %



4,251,584





78,876



7.46 %



3,584,023





62,713



7.02 % Less allowance for loan losses



(38,429)















(37,278)















(36,381)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



4,276,912















4,214,306















3,547,642











Noninterest-earning assets



195,193















193,070















185,705











Total assets

$ 4,472,105













$ 4,407,376













$ 3,733,347





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,411,592



$ 40,410



4.76 %

$ 3,346,847



$ 38,698



4.65 %

$ 2,581,560



$ 24,936



3.87 % Note payable and line of credit



121,275





1,957



6.49 %



120,884





2,099



6.98 %



111,301





1,858



6.70 % FHLB advances

—



—



—

—



—



—



135,826





1,823



5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,532,867





42,367



4.82 %



3,467,731





40,797



4.73 %



2,828,687





28,617



4.06 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



442,672















457,054















470,564











Other liabilities



63,056















61,945















40,323











Total liabilities



4,038,595















3,986,730















3,339,574











Shareholders' equity



433,510















420,646















393,773











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 4,472,105













$ 4,407,376













$ 3,733,347











Net interest income







$ 38,858













$ 38,079













$ 34,096





Net interest spread (1)













2.75 %













2.73 %













2.96 % Net interest margin (2)













3.62 %













3.60 %













3.82 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Investment securities

$ 249,965



$ 7,584



6.10 %

$ 193,674



$ 3,577



3.72 % Loans, gross



3,702,960





143,774



7.81 %



3,217,070





113,206



7.10 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



330,536





8,743



5.32 %



139,813





3,309



4.77 % Total interest-earning assets



4,283,461





160,101



7.52 %



3,550,557





120,092



6.82 % Less allowance for loan losses



(37,853)















(35,634)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,245,608















3,514,923











Noninterest-earning assets



194,133















184,294











Total assets

$ 4,439,741













$ 3,699,217













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,379,219



$ 79,108



4.71 %

$ 2,588,616



$ 47,028



3.66 % Note payable and line of credit



121,080





4,056



6.74 %



111,275





3,672



6.65 % FHLB advances and other

—



—



—



94,544





2,466



5.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,500,299





83,164



4.78 %



2,794,435





53,166



3.84 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



449,863















474,115











Other liabilities



62,501















41,359











Total liabilities



4,012,663















3,309,909











Shareholders' equity



427,078















389,308











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,439,741













$ 3,699,217











Net interest income







$ 76,937













$ 66,926





Net interest spread (1)













2.74 %













2.98 % Net interest margin (2)













3.61 %













3.80 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)

June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 499,941



$ 510,266



$ 520,822



$ 517,917



$ 513,934



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



612,268





598,311





586,626





566,973





547,120



Residential



349,461





345,890





342,589





326,354





310,842



Construction, development & other



756,646





725,176





693,553





655,822





595,601



Farmland



31,049





29,706





30,396





30,646





24,219



Commercial & industrial



1,361,401





1,350,289





1,263,077





1,288,320





1,164,624



Consumer



2,216





2,382





2,555





2,665





2,891



Municipal and other



145,177





184,158





199,170





171,256





175,046



Total loans

$ 3,758,159



$ 3,746,178



$ 3,638,788



$ 3,559,953



$ 3,334,277





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 23,910



$ 18,130



$ 16,649



$ 13,963



$ 9,968



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



507





3,614





670





2,442





-



Total nonperforming loans



24,417





21,744





17,319





16,405





9,968



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,417



$ 21,744



$ 17,319



$ 16,405



$ 9,968





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1,829



$ 742



$ 1,505



$ 24



$ 72





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 10,051



$ 2,369



$ 1,211



$ 978



$ 832



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



74





1,225





1,235





1,235





1,417



Residential



2,767





2,837





2,938





3,058





494



Construction, development & other



301





406





247





567





36



Commercial & industrial



10,717





11,293





11,018





8,125





7,189



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 23,910



$ 18,130



$ 16,649



$ 13,963



$ 9,968





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.55 %



0.47 %



0.39 %



0.39 %



0.25 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.65 %



0.58 %



0.48 %



0.46 %



0.30 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.07 %



1.12 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.20 %



0.08 %



0.17 %



0.00 %



0.01 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



June 30



June 30



June 30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 434,998



$ 423,618



$ 411,974



$ 400,331



$ 395,945



$ 434,998



$ 395,945

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225

Total common equity



368,773





357,393





345,749





334,106





329,720





368,773





329,720

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



18,922





18,963





19,003





19,043





19,084





18,922





19,084

Tangible common equity

$ 349,851



$ 338,430



$ 326,746



$ 315,063



$ 310,636



$ 349,851



$ 310,636













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,665,505





13,652,888





13,604,665





13,600,211





13,609,697





13,665,505





13,609,697













































Book Value Per Share

$ 26.99



$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 26.99



$ 24.23

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 25.60



$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 25.60



$ 22.82

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 4,474,119



$ 3,963,482

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,922





18,963





19,003





19,043





19,084





18,922





19,084

Tangible assets

$ 4,455,197



$ 4,641,440



$ 4,377,071



$ 4,196,749



$ 3,944,398



$ 4,455,197



$ 3,944,398













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.24 %



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.24 %



8.32 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.85 %



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.85 %



7.88 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 433,510



$ 420,646



$ 407,972



$ 402,049



$ 393,773



$ 427,078



$ 389,308

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225

Average common equity



367,285





354,421





341,747





335,824





327,548





360,853





323,083

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,946





18,987





19,027





19,068





19,108





18,967





19,128

Average tangible common equity

$ 348,339



$ 335,434



$ 322,720



$ 316,756



$ 308,440



$ 341,886



$ 303,955













































Net Income

$ 10,796



$ 10,367



$ 9,689



$ 5,578



$ 8,891



$ 21,163



$ 18,134

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,184





1,171





1,197





1,184





1,184





2,355





2,355

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 9,612



$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 18,808



$ 15,779













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



10.53 %



10.44 %



9.86 %



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.48 %



9.85 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



11.10 %



11.03 %



10.44 %



5.50 %



10.02 %



11.06 %



10.47 %

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

