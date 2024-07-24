THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2024 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Jul 24, 2024, 16:15 ET

Record EPS of $0.70 and Diluted EPS of $0.63 in Latest Quarterly Results

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 second quarter financial results.

2024 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $10.8 million, or $0.70 and $0.63 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.68 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets of 0.97% annualized for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 0.95% annualized for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.96% annualized for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio continues to improve from 64.11% for the first quarter of 2024 to 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross loans grew $12.0 million to $3.76 billion as of June 30, 2024, 0.3% more than the $3.75 billion reported as of March 31, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $40.5 million, or 9.5%, from $424.0 million as of March 31, 2024, to $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024 and represented 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, compared to 10.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $26.99 and $25.60, respectively, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $26.18 and $24.79, respectively, as of March 31, 2024.
  • Opened our 17th and 18th branch locations during the second quarter of 2024 with de novo branches located in Austin, Texas and The Woodlands, Texas.

"Third Coast's second quarter performance highlights our commitment to improving profitability through operational efficiencies," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast.  "The Company's focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence has played a key role in driving positive results. Through strategic process refinement and the adoption of advanced technologies, we have streamlined operations, optimized resource management, and fostered a stronger team dynamic.  These efforts have resulted in improved metrics, including increased margins, stabilized expenses, and a more favorable deposit mix, as reported in the efficiency ratio and pre-provision net revenue results.

"Moving forward, we remain dedicated to investing in internal initiatives that drive long-term value creation. We appreciate the continued support from our shareholders and are determined to build upon this positive momentum through 2024. Together, we will deliver sustainable growth, improve efficiencies, and strive towards even greater profitability," Mr. Caraway concluded.

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher rates on loans, an increase in noninterest income, and continued savings on noninterest expenses related to the implementation of cost reduction initiatives in prior quarters. The increase in net income was partially offset by a slightly higher provision for credit losses for the quarter. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.70 per share and $0.63 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.68 per share and $0.61 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.57 per share and $0.53 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.62%, compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.82% for the second quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2024 was 7.86%, compared to 7.75% for the first quarter of 2024 and 7.29% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.0% from $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 14.0% from $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.0% from $78.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 29.5% from $62.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and increased $13.8 million, or 23.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense was $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.8%, from $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $13.8 million, or 48.0%, from $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to the increase in Small Business Investment Company income.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, down from $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and up from $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to decreased salary and employee benefit expenses resulting from operating efficiencies and continued cost reduction measures.

The efficiency ratio was 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 64.11% for the first quarter of 2024 and 65.52% for the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.76 billion, a slight increase of $12.0 million, or 0.3%, from $3.75 billion as of March 31, 2024, and an increase of $423.9 million, or 12.7%, from $3.33 billion as of June 30, 2023. Commercial and industrial and real estate loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the second quarter of 2024, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $11.1 million and real estate loans increasing $40.0 million from March 31, 2024. The increases were offset slightly by a decrease in municipal loans of $39.0 million from March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $24.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $21.7 million at March 31, 2024, and $10.0 million at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.65%, compared to 0.58% as of March 31, 2024, and 0.30% as of June 30, 2023. The net increase in nonaccrual loans from quarter-to-quarter of $5.8 million was primarily the result of one commercial real estate loan relationship consisting of five loans totaling $7.9 million being placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2024. The loan to value on the real estate supporting this relationship is 69% and management does not anticipate a loss on these loans. In addition, the increase in nonaccrual loans was partially offset by nonaccrual loan charge-offs of $2.1 million during the quarter. The decrease in loans over 90 days and still accruing was primarily the result of a $2.9 million commercial real estate loan that matured and was pending renewal at the end of the first quarter which was renewed during the second quarter.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million and the allowance for credit losses of $38.2 million represented 1.02% of the $3.76 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.8 million and $72,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. 

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 4.8% from $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, and an increase of 13.1% from $3.41 billion as of June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $424.0 million as of March 31, 2024, to $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024 and represented 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, compared to 10.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $218.1 million, or 7.1%, time deposits decreased $9.9 million, or 2.0%, and savings accounts decreased $7.6 million, or 18.6%, respectively, from March 31, 2024.

The average cost of deposits was 4.22% for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 13-basis point increase from the first quarter of 2024 and a 94-basis point increase from the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 1, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13746566#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 18 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

241,809

$

367,831

$

296,926

$

142,122

$

244,813

Federal funds sold

12,088


130,429


114,919


144,408


23,206

Total cash and cash equivalents

253,897


498,260


411,845


286,530


268,019
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

350


-


-


-


-

Investment securities available-for-sale

286,167


246,291


178,087


201,035


194,467

Loans held for investment

3,758,159


3,746,178


3,638,788


3,559,953


3,334,277

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(38,211)


(38,140)


(37,022)


(38,067)


(37,243)

Loans, net

3,719,948


3,708,038


3,601,766


3,521,886


3,297,034

Accrued interest receivable

27,518


25,769


23,120


22,821


19,579

Premises and equipment, net

27,626


26,844


28,554


29,010


28,720

Bank-owned life insurance

67,030


66,443


65,861


65,303


64,762

Non-marketable securities, at cost

16,147


16,095


16,041


15,799


20,687

Deferred tax asset, net

8,972


8,712


9,227


8,335


7,808

Derivative assets

7,799


11,015


8,828


10,889


9,372

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

20,944


20,729


21,439


21,192


21,778

Goodwill and other intangible assets

18,922


18,963


19,003


19,043


19,084

Other assets

18,799


13,244


12,303


13,949


12,172

Total assets

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

464,498

$

424,019

$

459,553

$

500,187

$

529,474

Interest bearing

3,391,093


3,626,653


3,343,595


3,146,635


2,878,807

Total deposits

3,855,591


4,050,672


3,803,148


3,646,822


3,408,281
















Accrued interest payable

5,668


3,927


4,794


4,318


3,522

Derivative liabilities

7,626


8,253


10,687


10,519


9,177

Lease liability - operating leases

21,919


21,647


22,280


21,958


22,439

Other liabilities

30,786


27,806


23,763


15,467


12,792

Line of credit - Senior Debt

36,875


43,875


38,875


35,875


30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,656


80,605


80,553


80,502


80,451

  Total liabilities

4,039,121


4,236,785


3,984,100


3,815,461


3,567,537
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,744


13,731


13,683


13,679


13,688

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

320,496


320,077


319,613


319,134


318,769

Retained earnings

97,582


87,971


78,775


70,283


65,889

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

4,206


2,869


933


(1,735)


(1,371)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

434,998


423,618


411,974


400,331


395,945

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



2024

2023

2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

March 31

December
31

September
30

June 30

June 30

June 30
























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

73,103

$

70,671

$

70,325

$

65,380

$

59,295

$

143,774

$

113,206

Investment securities available-for-sale

4,491


3,093


2,746


1,990


2,029


7,584


3,577

Federal funds sold and other

3,631


5,112


3,996


2,015


1,389


8,743


3,309

Total interest income

81,225


78,876


77,067


69,385


62,713


160,101


120,092
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

40,410


38,698


37,671


30,345


24,936


79,108


47,028

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,957


2,099


2,065


3,772


3,681


4,056


6,138

Total interest expense

42,367


40,797


39,736


34,117


28,617


83,164


53,166
























Net interest income

38,858


38,079


37,331


35,268


34,096


76,937


66,926
























Provision for credit losses

1,900


1,560


1,100


2,620


1,400


3,460


2,600
























Net interest income after credit loss expense

36,958


36,519


36,231


32,648


32,696


73,477


64,326
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

1,515


1,505


850


884


720


3,020


1,499

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

587


582


559


541


526


1,169


1,001

Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

123


157


21


364


-


280


97

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


30


326


114


-


30


-

Derivative fees

28


66


358


159


247


94


246

Other

635


3


43


(196)


787


638


1,339

Total noninterest income

2,888


2,343


2,157


1,866


2,280


5,231


4,182
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

15,917


16,502


16,119


17,353


15,033


32,419


28,745

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,146


3,045


2,875


2,925


2,852


6,191


5,485

Legal and professional

1,621


1,385


2,305


2,001


1,547


3,006


3,477

Data processing and network expense

1,046


1,418


987


1,284


1,261


2,464


2,464

Regulatory assessments

1,005


980


942


532


458


1,985


1,124

Advertising and marketing

406


355


614


515


812


761


1,498

Software purchases and maintenance

828


817


839


729


455


1,645


807

Loan operations

262


226


134


272


302


488


267

Telephone and communications

141


134


125


117


129


275


268

Other

1,257


1,052


1,474


1,777


986


2,309


1,744

Total noninterest expense

25,629


25,914


26,414


27,505


23,835


51,543


45,879
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE

14,217


12,948


11,974


7,009


11,141


27,165


22,629
























Income tax expense

3,421


2,581


2,285


1,431


2,250


6,002


4,495
























NET INCOME

10,796


10,367


9,689


5,578


8,891


21,163


18,134
























Preferred stock dividends declared

1,184


1,171


1,197


1,184


1,184


2,355


2,355
























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS

$

9,612

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

7,707

$

18,808

$

15,779
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

0.57

$

1.38

$

1.16

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.63

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.53

$

1.25

$

1.08

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



2024

2023

2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30

March 31

December
31

September
30

June 30

June 30

June 30
























Earnings per share, basic

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

0.57

$

1.38

$

1.16

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.63

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.53

$

1.25

$

1.08

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

17.06

$

33.94

$

33.94
























Return on average assets (A)

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.90

%

0.56

%

0.96

%

0.96

%

0.99

%

Return on average common equity (A)

10.53

%

10.44

%

9.86

%

5.19

%

9.44

%

10.48

%

9.85

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

11.10

%

11.03

%

10.44

%

5.50

%

10.02

%

11.06

%

10.47

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.62

%

3.60

%

3.61

%

3.71

%

3.82

%

3.61

%

3.80

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

61.39

%

64.11

%

66.89

%

74.07

%

65.52

%

62.73

%

64.52

%























Capital Ratios





















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):





















Total common equity to total assets

8.24

%

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.32

%

8.24

%

8.32

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
         assets (B)

7.85

%

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.88

%

7.85

%

7.88

%

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

8.29

%

7.97

%

8.06

%

8.01

%

7.75

%

8.29

%

7.75

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

9.88

%

9.54

%

9.70

%

9.68

%

9.39

%

9.88

%

9.39

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.78

%

12.41

%

12.66

%

12.72

%

12.31

%

12.78

%

12.31

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.24

%

9.15

%

9.23

%

9.79

%

10.17

%

9.24

%

10.17

%























Third Coast Bank:





















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.52

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.06

%

12.52

%

12.06

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.52

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.06

%

12.52

%

12.06

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.49

%

13.28

%

13.49

%

13.49

%

12.99

%

13.49

%

12.99

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

11.71

%

11.81

%

11.91

%

12.62

%

13.06

%

11.71

%

13.06

%























Other Data





















Weighted average shares:





















Basic

13,657,223


13,606,256


13,603,149


13,608,718


13,588,747


13,631,740


13,560,802

Diluted

17,018,680


16,936,003


16,890,381


13,873,187


16,855,822


16,977,342


16,828,974

Period end shares outstanding

13,665,505


13,652,888


13,604,665


13,600,211


13,609,697


13,665,505


13,609,697

Book value per share

$

26.99

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

24.23

$

26.99

$

24.23

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

25.60

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

22.82

$

25.60

$

22.82

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

























Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

297,653

$

4,491

6.07 %

$

202,277

$

3,093

6.15 %

$

208,980

$

2,029

3.89 %

Loans, gross

3,740,544


73,103

7.86 %

3,665,378


70,671

7.75 %

3,262,804


59,295

7.29 %

Federal funds sold and other
        interest-earning assets

277,144


3,631

5.27 %

383,929


5,112

5.36 %

112,239


1,389

4.96 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,315,341


81,225

7.57 %

4,251,584


78,876

7.46 %

3,584,023


62,713

7.02 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(38,429)







(37,278)







(36,381)





Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance

4,276,912







4,214,306







3,547,642





Noninterest-earning assets

195,193







193,070







185,705





Total assets

$

4,472,105






$

4,407,376






$

3,733,347






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,411,592

$

40,410

4.76 %

$

3,346,847

$

38,698

4.65 %

$

2,581,560

$

24,936

3.87 %

Note payable and line of credit

121,275


1,957

6.49 %

120,884


2,099

6.98 %

111,301


1,858

6.70 %

FHLB advances












135,826


1,823

5.38 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,532,867


42,367

4.82 %

3,467,731


40,797

4.73 %

2,828,687


28,617

4.06 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

442,672







457,054







470,564





Other liabilities

63,056







61,945







40,323





Total liabilities

4,038,595







3,986,730







3,339,574





Shareholders' equity

433,510







420,646







393,773





Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity

$

4,472,105






$

4,407,376






$

3,733,347





Net interest income



$

38,858






$

38,079






$

34,096


Net interest spread (1)






2.75 %






2.73 %






2.96 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.62 %






3.60 %






3.82 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended


June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

















Assets















Interest-earnings assets:















   Investment securities

$

249,965

$

7,584

6.10 %

$

193,674

$

3,577

3.72 %

   Loans, gross

3,702,960


143,774

7.81 %

3,217,070


113,206

7.10 %

   Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
           assets

330,536


8,743

5.32 %

139,813


3,309

4.77 %

      Total interest-earning assets

4,283,461


160,101

7.52 %

3,550,557


120,092

6.82 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(37,853)







(35,634)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

4,245,608







3,514,923





Noninterest-earning assets

194,133







184,294





      Total assets

$

4,439,741






$

3,699,217






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest-bearing liabilities:















   Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,379,219

$

79,108

4.71 %

$

2,588,616

$

47,028

3.66 %

   Note payable and line of credit

121,080


4,056

6.74 %

111,275


3,672

6.65 %

   FHLB advances and other







94,544


2,466

5.26 %

      Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,500,299


83,164

4.78 %

2,794,435


53,166

3.84 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

449,863







474,115





Other liabilities

62,501







41,359





      Total liabilities

4,012,663







3,309,909





Shareholders' equity

427,078







389,308





      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,439,741






$

3,699,217





Net interest income



$

76,937






$

66,926


Net interest spread (1)






2.74 %






2.98 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.61 %






3.80 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

499,941

$

510,266

$

520,822

$

517,917

$

513,934

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

612,268


598,311


586,626


566,973


547,120

Residential

349,461


345,890


342,589


326,354


310,842

Construction, development & other

756,646


725,176


693,553


655,822


595,601

Farmland

31,049


29,706


30,396


30,646


24,219

Commercial & industrial

1,361,401


1,350,289


1,263,077


1,288,320


1,164,624

Consumer

2,216


2,382


2,555


2,665


2,891

Municipal and other

145,177


184,158


199,170


171,256


175,046

Total loans

$

3,758,159

$

3,746,178

$

3,638,788

$

3,559,953

$

3,334,277


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

23,910

$

18,130

$

16,649

$

13,963

$

9,968

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

507


3,614


670


2,442


-

Total nonperforming loans

24,417


21,744


17,319


16,405


9,968

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$

24,417

$

21,744

$

17,319

$

16,405

$

9,968


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

1,829

$

742

$

1,505

$

24

$

72


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

10,051

$

2,369

$

1,211

$

978

$

832

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

74


1,225


1,235


1,235


1,417

Residential

2,767


2,837


2,938


3,058


494

Construction, development & other

301


406


247


567


36

Commercial & industrial

10,717


11,293


11,018


8,125


7,189

Total nonaccrual loans

$

23,910

$

18,130

$

16,649

$

13,963

$

9,968


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.55

%

0.47

%

0.39

%

0.39

%

0.25

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.65

%

0.58

%

0.48

%

0.46

%

0.30

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.07

%

1.12

%

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
        (annualized)

0.20

%

0.08

%

0.17

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


2024

2023

2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30

March 31

December
31

September
30

June 30

June 30

June 30






















Tangible Common Equity:




















Total shareholders' equity

$

434,998

$

423,618

$

411,974

$

400,331

$

395,945

$

434,998

$

395,945

Less:  Preferred stock including additional
        paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225

Total common equity

368,773


357,393


345,749


334,106


329,720


368,773


329,720

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
        net

18,922


18,963


19,003


19,043


19,084


18,922


19,084

Tangible common equity

$

349,851

$

338,430

$

326,746

$

315,063

$

310,636

$

349,851

$

310,636






















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,665,505


13,652,888


13,604,665


13,600,211


13,609,697


13,665,505


13,609,697






















Book Value Per Share

$

26.99

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

24.23

$

26.99

$

24.23

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

25.60

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

22.82

$

25.60

$

22.82












































Tangible Assets:




















Total assets

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

$

4,474,119

$

3,963,482

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

18,922


18,963


19,003


19,043


19,084


18,922


19,084

Tangible assets

$

4,455,197

$

4,641,440

$

4,377,071

$

4,196,749

$

3,944,398

$

4,455,197

$

3,944,398






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.24

%

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.32

%

8.24

%

8.32

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.85

%

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.88

%

7.85

%

7.88

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:




















Average shareholders' equity

$

433,510

$

420,646

$

407,972

$

402,049

$

393,773

$

427,078

$

389,308

Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225

Average common equity

367,285


354,421


341,747


335,824


327,548


360,853


323,083

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

18,946


18,987


19,027


19,068


19,108


18,967


19,128

Average tangible common equity

$

348,339

$

335,434

$

322,720

$

316,756

$

308,440

$

341,886

$

303,955






















Net Income

$

10,796

$

10,367

$

9,689

$

5,578

$

8,891

$

21,163

$

18,134

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,184


1,171


1,197


1,184


1,184


2,355


2,355

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

9,612

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

7,707

$

18,808

$

15,779






















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

10.53

%

10.44

%

9.86

%

5.19

%

9.44

%

10.48

%

9.85

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)

11.10

%

11.03

%

10.44

%

5.50

%

10.02

%

11.06

%

10.47

%

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

Also from this source

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that it will report its 2024...

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on its 6.75% Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics