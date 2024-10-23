THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2024 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Record Basic EPS of $0.85 and Diluted EPS of $0.74

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 third quarter financial results.

2024 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income totaled $12.8 million , or $0.85 and $0.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $10.8 million , or $0.70 and $0.63 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.





, or and per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to , or and per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. Return on average assets increased to 1.14% annualized compared to 0.97% annualized for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.56% annualized for the third quarter of 2023.





Efficiency Ratio improved to 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024 from 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024.





Gross loans grew $131.7 million to $3.89 billion , 3.5% more than the $3.76 billion reported as of June 30, 2024 .





to , 3.5% more than the reported as of . Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $25.3 million , or 5.5%, to $489.8 million from $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024 , and represented 12.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024 , compared to 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024 .





, or 5.5%, to from as of , and represented 12.3% of total deposits as of , compared to 12.0% of total deposits as of . Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $28.13 and $26.75 , respectively, compared to $26.99 and $25.60 , respectively, as of June 30, 2024 .





increased to and , respectively, compared to and , respectively, as of . Opened our 19th branch location with a de novo branch located in Houston, Texas .

"We are pleased to report another quarter of record-setting earnings, with diluted earnings per share reaching 74 cents," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. "This performance reflects our continued execution of our strategic plan, resulting in significant improvements across key metrics, including improving our loan and deposit mix, expanding our net interest margin, and achieving our goal of bringing the efficiency ratio below 60% ahead of schedule. Our team's efforts have led to an impressive 13 consecutive quarters of net interest income growth, demonstrating the sustainability of our approach. Finally, our results highlight our ability to successfully manage expenses while driving revenue growth, all while maintaining strong asset quality.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver high-performing results. Our 1% improvement initiative continues to enhance operational efficiency, positioning us well to navigate the evolving interest rate environment. With our robust Texas markets and the right team in place, we are focused on maintaining this momentum and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, resulting from loan growth and higher rates on loans, and a slightly lower provision for credit loss during the third quarter of 2024. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.85 per share and $0.74 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.70 per share and $0.63 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.32 per share for both basic and diluted in the third quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.71% for the third quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2024 was 7.90%, compared to 7.86% for the second quarter of 2024 and 7.57% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.9% from $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 14.5% from $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.8% from $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 19.2% from $69.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.4 million, or 3.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased $10.1 million, or 15.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 remained consistent with the second quarter of 2024 at $42.3 million and $42.4 million, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The sequential decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to losses recorded on the sale of a corporate bond and two mortgage-backed securities during the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense remained consistent at $25.6 million for the second and third quarters of 2024, and down from $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio improved to 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024 and 74.07% for the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.89 billion, an increase of $131.7 million, or 3.5%, from $3.76 billion as of June 30, 2024, and an increase of $329.9 million, or 9.3%, from $3.56 billion as of September 30, 2023. Commercial and industrial and real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the third quarter of 2024, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $137.9 million and real estate loans increasing $33.0 million from the second quarter of 2024. The growth was partially offset by a $39.0 million decrease in municipal loans from June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024 were comparable to June 30, 2024 at $24.0 million and $24.4 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.62%, compared to 0.65% as of June 30, 2024.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million and the allowance for credit losses of $39.7 million represented 1.02% of the $3.89 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $57,000 and net charge-offs of $24,000 for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.99 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 3.6% from $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2024, and an increase of 9.5% from $3.65 billion as of September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024, to $489.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and represented 12.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024, compared to 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $62.3 million, or 2.2%, time deposits increased $177.9 million, or 36.2%, and savings accounts decreased $2.1 million, or 6.2%, respectively, from June 30, 2024.

The average cost of deposits was 4.18% for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 4-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024 and a 45-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 258,191



$ 241,809



$ 367,831



$ 296,926



$ 142,122

Federal funds sold



12,265





12,088





130,429





114,919





144,408

Total cash and cash equivalents



270,456





253,897





498,260





411,845





286,530

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



353





350





-





-





-

Investment securities available-for-sale



292,104





286,167





246,291





178,087





201,035

Loans held for investment



3,889,831





3,758,159





3,746,178





3,638,788





3,559,953

Less: allowance for credit losses



(39,683)





(38,211)





(38,140)





(37,022)





(38,067)

Loans, net



3,850,148





3,719,948





3,708,038





3,601,766





3,521,886

Accrued interest receivable



26,111





27,518





25,769





23,120





22,821

Premises and equipment, net



26,696





27,626





26,844





28,554





29,010

Other real estate owned



283





-





-





-





-

Bank-owned life insurance



67,679





67,030





66,443





65,861





65,303

Non-marketable securities, at cost



24,328





16,147





16,095





16,041





15,799

Deferred tax asset, net



8,654





8,972





8,712





9,227





8,335

Derivative assets



5,786





7,799





11,015





8,828





10,889

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



20,397





20,944





20,729





21,439





21,192

Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,882





18,922





18,963





19,003





19,043

Other assets



15,893





18,799





13,244





12,303





13,949

Total assets

$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 489,822



$ 464,498



$ 424,019



$ 459,553



$ 500,187

Interest bearing



3,504,616





3,391,093





3,626,653





3,343,595





3,146,635

Total deposits



3,994,438





3,855,591





4,050,672





3,803,148





3,646,822

































Accrued interest payable



7,283





5,668





3,927





4,794





4,318

Derivative liabilities



6,874





7,626





8,253





10,687





10,519

Lease liability - operating leases



21,412





21,919





21,647





22,280





21,958

Other liabilities



34,632





30,786





27,806





23,763





15,467

Line of credit - Senior Debt



31,875





36,875





43,875





38,875





35,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,708





80,656





80,605





80,553





80,502

Total liabilities



4,177,222





4,039,121





4,236,785





3,984,100





3,815,461

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,746





13,744





13,731





13,683





13,679

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



320,871





320,496





320,077





319,613





319,134

Retained earnings



109,160





97,583





87,971





78,775





70,283

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



7,801





4,205





2,869





933





(1,735)

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



450,548





434,998





423,618





411,974





400,331

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 75,468



$ 73,103



$ 70,671



$ 70,325



$ 65,380



$ 219,242



$ 178,586



Investment securities available-for-sale



4,532





4,491





3,093





2,746





1,990





12,116





5,567



Federal funds sold and other



2,719





3,631





5,112





3,996





2,015





11,462





5,324



Total interest income



82,719





81,225





78,876





77,067





69,385





242,820





189,477

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



40,407





40,410





38,698





37,671





30,345





119,515





77,373



FHLB advances and other borrowings



1,929





1,957





2,099





2,065





3,772





5,985





9,910



Total interest expense



42,336





42,367





40,797





39,736





34,117





125,500





87,283

















































Net interest income



40,383





38,858





38,079





37,331





35,268





117,320





102,194

















































Provision for credit losses



1,085





1,900





1,560





1,100





2,620





4,545





5,220

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



39,298





36,958





36,519





36,231





32,648





112,775





96,974

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



2,143





1,515





1,505





850





884





5,163





2,383



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



649





587





582





559





541





1,818





1,542



(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities

available-for-sale



(480)





123





157





21





364





(200)





461



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





-





30





326





114





30





114



Derivative fees



101





28





66





358





159





195





405



Other



104





635





3





43





(196)





742





1,143



Total noninterest income



2,517





2,888





2,343





2,157





1,866





7,748





6,048

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



15,679





15,917





16,502





16,119





17,353





48,098





46,098



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,229





3,146





3,045





2,875





2,925





9,420





8,410



Legal and professional



1,037





1,621





1,385





2,305





2,001





4,043





5,478



Data processing and network expense



1,608





1,046





1,418





987





1,284





4,072





3,748



Regulatory assessments



1,249





1,005





980





942





532





3,234





1,656



Advertising and marketing



420





406





355





614





515





1,181





2,013



Software purchases and maintenance



854





828





817





839





729





2,499





1,536



Loan operations



227





262





226





134





272





715





539



Telephone and communications



166





141





134





125





117





441





385



Other



1,085





1,257





1,052





1,474





1,777





3,394





3,521



Total noninterest expense



25,554





25,629





25,914





26,414





27,505





77,097





73,384

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



16,261





14,217





12,948





11,974





7,009





43,426





29,638

















































Income tax expense



3,486





3,421





2,581





2,285





1,431





9,488





5,926

















































NET INCOME



12,775





10,796





10,367





9,689





5,578





33,938





23,712

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,198





1,184





1,171





1,197





1,184





3,553





3,539

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 11,577



$ 9,612



$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 30,385



$ 20,173

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 2.23



$ 1.49



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.74



$ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 1.99



$ 1.41





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except share

and per share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30

















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 0.32



$ 2.23



$ 1.49



Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.74



$ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 0.32



$ 1.99



$ 1.41



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 51.19



$ 51.00

















































Return on average assets (A)



1.14 %



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.90 %



0.56 %



1.02 %



0.84 %

Return on average common equity (A)



12.12 %



10.53 %



10.44 %



9.86 %



5.19 %



11.05 %



8.24 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



12.76 %



11.10 %



11.03 %



10.44 %



5.50 %



11.65 %



8.75 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.73 %



3.62 %



3.60 %



3.61 %



3.71 %



3.65 %



3.77 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



59.57 %



61.39 %



64.11 %



66.89 %



74.07 %



61.64 %



67.80 %















































Capital Ratios











































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

(consolidated):











































Total common equity to total assets



8.31 %



8.24 %



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.31 %



7.93 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.93 %



7.85 %



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.93 %



7.51 %

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



8.38 %



8.29 %



7.97 %



8.06 %



8.01 %



8.38 %



8.01 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.93 %



9.88 %



9.54 %



9.70 %



9.68 %



9.93 %



9.68 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.80 %



12.78 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.72 %



12.80 %



12.72 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.53 %



9.24 %



9.15 %



9.23 %



9.79 %



9.53 %



9.79 %















































Third Coast Bank:











































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



12.45 %



12.52 %



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.45 %



12.48 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.45 %



12.52 %



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.48 %



12.45 %



12.48 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.42 %



13.49 %



13.28 %



13.49 %



13.49 %



13.42 %



13.49 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.95 %



11.71 %



11.81 %



11.91 %



12.62 %



11.95 %



12.62 %















































Other Data











































Weighted average shares:











































Basic



13,665,400





13,657,223





13,606,256





13,603,149





13,608,718





13,643,042





13,576,949



Diluted



17,184,991





17,018,680





16,936,003





16,890,381





13,873,187





17,046,640





16,872,035



Period end shares outstanding



13,667,591





13,665,505





13,652,888





13,604,665





13,600,211





13,667,591





13,600,211



Book value per share

$ 28.13



$ 26.99



$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 28.13



$ 24.57



Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 26.75



$ 25.60



$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 26.75



$ 23.17





___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 300,969



$ 4,532



5.99 %

$ 297,653



$ 4,491



6.07 %

$ 198,305



$ 1,990



3.98 % Loans, gross



3,801,954





75,468



7.90 %



3,740,544





73,103



7.86 %



3,424,738





65,380



7.57 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



209,841





2,719



5.15 %



277,144





3,631



5.27 %



146,965





2,015



5.44 % Total interest-earning assets



4,312,764





82,719



7.63 %



4,315,341





81,225



7.57 %



3,770,008





69,385



7.30 % Less allowance for loan losses



(38,425)















(38,429)















(37,421)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



4,274,339















4,276,912















3,732,587











Noninterest-earning assets



195,681















195,193















190,670











Total assets

$ 4,470,020













$ 4,472,105













$ 3,923,257





























































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,383,897



$ 40,407



4.75 %

$ 3,411,592



$ 40,410



4.76 %

$ 2,756,305



$ 30,345



4.37 % Note payable and line of credit



113,536





1,853



6.49 %



121,275





1,957



6.49 %



112,765





1,919



6.75 % FHLB advances



5,757





76



5.25 %

—



—



—



129,585





1,853



5.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,503,190





42,336



4.81 %



3,532,867





42,367



4.82 %



2,998,655





34,117



4.51 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



457,451















442,672















473,282











Other liabilities



63,255















63,056















49,271











Total liabilities



4,023,896















4,038,595















3,521,208











Shareholders' equity



446,124















433,510















402,049











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 4,470,020













$ 4,472,105













$ 3,923,257











Net interest income







$ 40,383













$ 38,858













$ 35,268





Net interest spread (1)













2.82 %













2.75 %













2.79 % Net interest margin (2)













3.73 %













3.62 %













3.71 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Investment securities

$ 267,091



$ 12,116



6.06 %

$ 195,234



$ 5,567



3.81 % Loans, gross



3,736,200





219,242



7.84 %



3,287,053





178,586



7.26 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



290,011





11,462



5.28 %



142,224





5,324



5.00 % Total interest-earning assets



4,293,302





242,820



7.55 %



3,624,511





189,477



6.99 % Less allowance for loan losses



(38,045)















(36,236)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,255,257















3,588,275











Noninterest-earning assets



194,650















186,443











Total assets

$ 4,449,907













$ 3,774,718













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,380,790



$ 119,515



4.72 %

$ 2,645,127



$ 77,373



3.91 % Note payable and line of credit



118,547





5,909



6.66 %



111,777





5,592



6.69 % FHLB advances and other



1,933





76



5.25 %



106,353





4,318



5.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,501,270





125,500



4.79 %



2,863,257





87,283



4.08 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



452,411















473,834











Other liabilities



62,753















44,025











Total liabilities



4,016,434















3,381,116











Shareholders' equity



433,473















393,602











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,449,907













$ 3,774,718











Net interest income







$ 117,320













$ 102,194





Net interest spread (1)













2.76 %













2.91 % Net interest margin (2)













3.65 %













3.77 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 470,222



$ 499,941



$ 510,266



$ 520,822



$ 517,917



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



611,617





612,268





598,311





586,626





566,973



Residential



339,558





349,461





345,890





342,589





326,354



Construction, development & other



825,302





756,646





725,176





693,553





655,822



Farmland



35,650





31,049





29,706





30,396





30,646



Commercial & industrial



1,499,302





1,361,401





1,350,289





1,263,077





1,288,320



Consumer



2,002





2,216





2,382





2,555





2,665



Municipal and other



106,178





145,177





184,158





199,170





171,256



Total loans

$ 3,889,831



$ 3,758,159



$ 3,746,178



$ 3,638,788



$ 3,559,953





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 23,522



$ 23,910



$ 18,130



$ 16,649



$ 13,963



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



522





507





3,614





670





2,442



Total nonperforming loans



24,044





24,417





21,744





17,319





16,405



Other real estate owned



283





-





-





-





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,327



$ 24,417



$ 21,744



$ 17,319



$ 16,405





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (57)



$ 1,829



$ 742



$ 1,505



$ 24





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 9,696



$ 10,051



$ 2,369



$ 1,211



$ 978



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



68





74





1,225





1,235





1,235



Residential



2,664





2,767





2,837





2,938





3,058



Construction, development & other



1





301





406





247





567



Commercial & industrial



11,093





10,717





11,293





11,018





8,125



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 23,522



$ 23,910



$ 18,130



$ 16,649



$ 13,963





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.53 %



0.55 %



0.47 %



0.39 %



0.39 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.62 %



0.65 %



0.58 %



0.48 %



0.46 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.07 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



(0.01) %



0.20 %



0.08 %



0.17 %



0.00 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.





The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.





The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.





The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per

share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 450,548



$ 434,998



$ 423,618



$ 411,974



$ 400,331



$ 450,548



$ 400,331

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,117





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,117





66,225

Total common equity



384,431





368,773





357,393





345,749





334,106





384,431





334,106

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



18,882





18,922





18,963





19,003





19,043





18,882





19,043

Tangible common equity

$ 365,549



$ 349,851



$ 338,430



$ 326,746



$ 315,063



$ 365,549



$ 315,063













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,667,591





13,665,505





13,652,888





13,604,665





13,600,211





13,667,591





13,600,211













































Book Value Per Share

$ 28.13



$ 26.99



$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 24.57



$ 28.13



$ 24.57

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 26.75



$ 25.60



$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 23.17



$ 26.75



$ 23.17

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,215,792



$ 4,627,770



$ 4,215,792

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,882





18,922





18,963





19,003





19,043





18,882





19,043

Tangible assets

$ 4,608,888



$ 4,455,197



$ 4,641,440



$ 4,377,071



$ 4,196,749



$ 4,608,888



$ 4,196,749













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.31 %



8.24 %



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.93 %



8.31 %



7.93 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.93 %



7.85 %



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.51 %



7.93 %



7.51 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 446,124



$ 433,510



$ 420,646



$ 407,972



$ 402,049



$ 433,473



$ 393,602

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,223





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,224





66,225

Average common equity



379,901





367,285





354,421





341,747





335,824





367,249





327,377

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,906





18,946





18,987





19,027





19,068





18,946





19,108

Average tangible common equity

$ 360,995



$ 348,339



$ 335,434



$ 322,720



$ 316,756



$ 348,303



$ 308,269













































Net Income

$ 12,775



$ 10,796



$ 10,367



$ 9,689



$ 5,578



$ 33,938



$ 23,712

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,198





1,184





1,171





1,197





1,184





3,553





3,539

Net Income Available to Common

Shareholders

$ 11,577



$ 9,612



$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 4,394



$ 30,385



$ 20,173













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



12.12 %



10.53 %



10.44 %



9.86 %



5.19 %



11.05 %



8.24 % Return on Average Tangible Common

Equity(A)



12.76 %



11.10 %



11.03 %



10.44 %



5.50 %



11.65 %



8.75 %

___________ (A) Interim periods annualized.

