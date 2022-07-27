THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Jul 27, 2022, 16:15 ET

Strategic Growth Plan Includes Realignment of Production Leadership and Research and Development Initiatives

HUMBLE, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company", "Third Coast", "we", "us", or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2022 second quarter financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Loans held for investment grew $301.2 million to $2.75 billion, or 12.3%, over the first quarter of 2022, and a 77.2% increase over the $1.55 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Deposits reached $2.90 billion, an increase of $311.1 million, or 12.0%, over the first quarter of 2022, and $1.11 billion, or 62.5% over the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $412.0 million to $519.6 million and now represent 17.9% of total deposits.
  • Total assets reached $3.36 billion, a sequential increase of $317.7 million, or 10.4%, over the first quarter of 2022, and $1.34 billion, or 66.8%, more than the $2.01 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net income totaled $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.43 and $21.00, respectively, at June 30, 2022.
  • Opened 14th location in June 2022 with a de novo branch located in Georgetown, Texas.

"Third Coast is pleased to report another quarter of strong organic growth," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loans are up $1.20 billion in the last year while our asset quality has improved consistently both on a percentage and an absolute basis. We are fortunate to operate in attractive Texas markets with extraordinary bankers that are focused on serving our clients, driving these financial results.

"Beginning in the second quarter, we refocused our efforts toward our strategic growth plan to further position the Company for success, including the structured realignment of our production leadership and making investments in our future, such as the development of new products and services. As part of our leadership realignment, earlier this week we announced the promotions of Bill Bobbora and Andrew Novarini to lead our Commercial Banking group and Community Banking group, respectively. From a research and development perspective, we incurred additional expenses related to our Fintech and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) initiatives. By making these investments, we believe we will be in a much better position to grow deposit and fee income. We are excited about these potential opportunities for the Company.

"In the meantime, we remain committed to our long-term focus of serving our customers, building relationships, cultivating technological evolution, and expanding our markets. Regarding our branch network, we opened our 13th branch in Ft. Worth, Texas in the first quarter and our 14th branch in Georgetown, Texas in June. 

"Looking ahead, we believe that our strategic growth plan positions us well to leverage our existing infrastructure. We also believe our teams, particularly those that we have recruited over the past 12 months, are performing at a high level and we expect them to continue to exceed our expectations. I am confident we will continue to improve our financial performance and expand relationships with new and potential clients within the Texas business community," concluded Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the second quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $2.75 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 12.3% from $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022, and an increase of 77.2% from $1.55 billion as of June 30, 2021. PPP loans declined to $8.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $26.7 million at March 31, 2022. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio increased $319.1 million, or 13.2%, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 52.9% annualized. The loan growth was well diversified with Real Estate loans up $116.7 million and Commercial loans up $158.8 million from March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the second quarter of 2022 with non-performing assets declining $1.4 million, or 11.4%, from the first quarter of 2022. Improvement was primarily the result of the sale of the other real estate owned property. The provision for loan losses recorded for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.4 million, which served to increase the allowance to $26.7 million, or 0.97% of the $2.75 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022. Provision expense for the second quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.

As of June 30, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.40%, which decreased from 0.44% at March 31, 2022 and 0.73% at June 30, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, charge-offs and recoveries were minimal, representing a net recovery of $4,000 and a net charge-off of $77,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.90 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 12.0% from $2.59 billion as of March 31, 2022, and an increase of 62.5% from $1.78 billion as of June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $931.6 million at March 31, 2022 to $519.6 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $144.7 million, or 38.6%, from June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 17.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022, down from 36.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2022, and 21.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of June 30, 2022 increased $756.9 million, or 56.0%, from March 31, 2022 and savings accounts as of June 30, 2022 increased $3.6 million, or 10.5%, from March 31, 2022. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $37.5 million, or 13.9%.

The average cost of deposits was 0.52% for the second quarter of 2022, representing a 19 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and the movement of a group of significant customer deposit accounts from noninterest bearing to interest bearing in the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the significant increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and increased interest rates paid on deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.77%, a decrease of 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 62 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.73% compared to 4.90% at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction from the first quarter of 2022 of $310,000 in loan fees and $883,000 in PPP fees.

Net interest income totaled $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 10.0% from $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 19.6% from $27.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.5 million, or 16.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, and increased by $7.6 million, or 32.5%, from the second quarter of 2021.  Interest expense was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.8 million, or 141.7% from $2.0 million for the first of 2022 and an increase of 75.6% from $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to interest paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts and interest related to the subordinated debt issued in March 2022.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in derivative income of $583,000 in the second quarter of 2022 offset by a $98,000 gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of a SBA loan sold in the second quarter of 2022.  There were no sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 12.8% from $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to a loss on the sale of other real estate owned of $350,000, a one-time legal settlement of $900,000, and increased salary expense related to additional employees hired in the first and second quarters of 2022. We also incurred additional professional expenses related to potential new products and services and attorney fees and additional FDIC assessment expense as a result of increased rates due to bank growth. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 353 as of June 30, 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 78.52% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 75.09% in the first quarter of 2022, and 79.64% in the second quarter of 2021. The slight improvement in the efficiency ratio from the second quarter of 2021 was due to the increase in interest and fees on loans.   

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share increased slightly to $0.17 per share and $0.16 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 from $0.16 per share and $0.15 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. 

_______________________________

(1)  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 4, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13731039#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly  after the call at  https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 14 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.                                                                                                                                                                                                  

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

317,462

$

369,782

$

326,733

$

359,888

$

352,544

Federal funds sold

2,741


1,538


292


696


1,228

Total cash and cash equivalents

320,203


371,320


327,025


360,584


353,772
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

132


132


131


131


131

Investment securities available-for-sale

157,261


126,218


26,432


26,431


25,991

Loans held for investment

2,749,177


2,447,945


2,068,724


1,612,394


1,551,722

Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss

(26,666)


(23,312)


(19,295)


(15,571)


(13,394)

Loans, net

2,722,511


2,424,633


2,049,429


1,596,823


1,538,328

Accrued interest receivable

12,568


12,648


10,228


10,238


11,350

Premises and equipment, net

22,888


20,846


19,045


18,364


15,859

Other real estate owned

-


1,666


1,676


1,676


1,686

Bank-owned life insurance

51,919


26,671


26,528


26,382


26,237

Non-marketable securities, at cost

15,213


11,327


7,527


10,905


8,032

Deferred tax asset, net

7,179


4,258


4,123


4,456


3,836

Core Deposit Intangible, net

1,211


1,252


1,292


1,332


1,373

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

28,943


21,383


7,942


6,815


8,671

Total assets

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

519,614

$

931,622

$

531,401

$

364,418

$

374,942

Interest bearing

2,378,650


1,655,547


1,609,798


1,451,533


1,408,326

Total deposits

2,898,264


2,587,169


2,141,199


1,815,951


1,783,268
















Accrued interest payable

1,683


387


437


477


866

Other liabilities

26,906


20,122


7,769


8,291


7,845

FHLB advances

18,000


50,000


50,000


50,250


50,000

Note Payable - Line of Credit

30,875


1,000


1,000


1,000


20,500

Note Payable - Subordinated Debentures

80,367


80,507


-


-


13,000

Total liabilities

3,056,095


2,739,185


2,200,405


1,875,969


1,875,479
















Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares

-


-


-


2,060


1,876
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

13,543


13,524


13,482


9,387


6,647

Additional paid-in capital

250,413


249,775


249,202


160,725


97,821

Retained earnings

40,393


38,116


36,029


35,675


33,290

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,283)


887


1,393


1,394


1,042

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(979)


(979)



301,967


301,203


299,007


206,202


137,821

Less:  ESOP-owned shares

-


-


-


(2,060)


(1,876)

Total shareholders' equity

301,967


301,203


299,007


204,142


135,945

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

December 31

INTEREST INCOME:


















Loans, including fees

$

31,164

$

26,682

$

26,226

$

23,940

$

23,522

$

98,886

Investment securities available-for-sale

894


276


265


265


261


1,043

Federal funds sold and other

451


226


169


194


148


686

Total interest income

32,509


27,184


26,660


24,399


23,931


100,615





















INTEREST EXPENSE:


















Deposit accounts

3,443


1,844


1,913


2,023


2,213


8,526

FHLB advances and notes payable

1,328


130


128


374


504


1,536

Total interest expense

4,771


1,974


2,041


2,397


2,717


10,062





















Net interest income

27,738


25,210


24,619


22,002


21,214


90,553





















Provision for loan losses

3,350


4,000


6,100


2,323


-


9,923





















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

24,388


21,210


18,519


19,679


21,214


80,630





















NONINTEREST INCOME:


















Service charges and fees

617


619


566


559


770


2,367

Gain on sale of SBA loans

98


-


411


175


-


586

Other

551


1,047


1,078


230


339


1,925

Total noninterest income

1,266


1,666


2,055


964


1,109


4,878





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:


















Salaries and employee benefits

13,994


13,324


14,029


12,138


12,512


48,642

Data processing and network expense

932


922


786


844


820


3,060

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,830


1,873


1,557


1,419


1,195


5,367

Legal and professional

2,001


1,746


1,450


1,164


1,564


5,293

Loan operations and other real estate owned expense

282


278


275


495


170


1,963

Advertising and marketing

467


427


657


422


406


1,889

Telephone and communications

99


100


115


119


168


595

Software purchases and maintenance

201


198


248


261


192


852

Regulatory assessments

956


645


506


252


294


1,101

Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned

350


-


-


-


(31)


344

Other

1,661


668


464


527


489


1,919

Total noninterest expense

22,773


20,181


20,087


17,641


17,779


71,025





















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

2,881


2,695


487


3,002


4,544


14,483





















Income tax expense

604


608


133


617


955


3,059





















NET INCOME

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

2,385

$

3,589

$

11,424





















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:


















Basic earnings per share

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

0.57

$

1.45

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

0.55

$

1.40

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

December 31

Net Income

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

2,385

$

3,589

$

11,424






































Earnings per share, basic

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

0.57

$

1.45

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

0.55

$

1.40

Dividends per share

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-



















Return on average assets (A)

0.29

%

0.32

%

0.06

%

0.46

%

0.71

%

0.55

%

Return on average equity (A)

3.01

%

2.81

%

0.55

%

5.41

%

11.45

%

6.70

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.77

%

4.09

%

4.78

%

4.49

%

4.39

%

4.65

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

78.52

%

75.09

%

75.31

%

76.81

%

79.64

%

74.43

%



















Capital Ratios

















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.99

%

9.91

%

11.96

%

9.90

%

6.85

%

11.96

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)

8.47

%

9.33

%

11.28

%

9.06

%

5.94

%

11.28

%



















Third Coast Bank, SSB:

















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.63

%

11.89

%

11.24

%

12.63

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.63

%

11.89

%

11.24

%

12.63

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.40

%

13.17

%

13.54

%

12.96

%

12.32

%

13.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

12.47

%

13.66

%

12.27

%

8.39

%

6.93

%

12.27

%



















Other Data

















Weighted average shares:

















Basic

13,454,423


13,385,324


10,724,545


8,099,878


6,339,850


7,874,110

Diluted

13,822,522


13,755,026


11,156,037


8,448,112


6,535,163


8,138,824

Period end shares outstanding

13,464,093


13,445,782


13,403,324


9,313,929


6,573,684


13,403,324

Book value per share

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

22.14

$

20.97

$

22.31

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

20.06

$

18.01

$

20.87

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets


























Interest-earnings assets:


























Investment securities

$

112,793

$

894


3.18

%

$

42,677

$

265


2.46

%

$

25,361

$

261


4.13

%

Loans, gross

2,641,330


31,164


4.73

%

1,774,294


26,226


5.86

%

1,653,012


23,522


5.71

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

200,801


451


0.90

%

226,197


169


0.30

%

257,991


148


0.23

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,954,924


32,509


4.41

%

2,043,168


26,660


5.18

%

1,936,364


23,931


4.96

%

Less allowance for loan losses

(24,818)








(17,130)








(13,531)






Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

2,930,106








2,026,038








1,922,833






Noninterest-earning assets

201,734








187,770








103,389






Total assets

$

3,131,840







$

2,213,808







$

2,026,222


































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


























Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,222,677

$

3,443


0.62

%

$

1,485,059

$

1,913


0.51

%

$

1,420,239

$

2,213


0.62

%

Notes payable and fed funds sold

83,390


1,208


5.81

%

1,126


11


3.88

%

33,500


396


4.74

%

FHLB advances

46,319


120


1.04

%

66,315


117


0.70

%

50,000


108


0.87

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,352,386


4,771


0.81

%

1,552,500


2,041


0.52

%

1,503,739


2,717


0.72

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

453,936








392,955








386,593






Other liabilities

22,383








10,770








10,219






Total liabilities

2,828,705








1,956,225








1,900,551






Shareholders' equity

303,135








257,583








125,671






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,131,840







$

2,213,808







$

2,026,222






Net interest income



$

27,738







$

24,619







$

21,214



Net interest spread (1)







3.60

%







4.66

%







4.24

%

Net interest margin (2)







3.77

%







4.78

%







4.39

%

____________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights




Three Months Ended


2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

Period-end Loan Portfolio:














Real estate loans:














Commercial real estate:














Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

508,864

$

477,573

$

383,941

$

361,467

$

361,217

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

464,530


463,618


445,308


345,360


286,533

Residential

273,415


225,649


213,264


179,971


165,890

Construction, development & other

440,925


414,653


320,335


124,548


80,400

Farmland

23,895


13,467


9,934


8,309


6,011

Commercial & industrial

914,845


756,005


611,348


538,551


612,306

Consumer

3,706


3,304


4,001


4,417


4,499

Other

118,997


93,676


80,593


49,771


34,866

Total loans

$

2,749,177

$

2,447,945

$

2,068,724

$

1,612,394

$

1,551,722
















Asset Quality:














Nonaccrual loans

$

9,806

$

9,896

$

10,030

$

11,077

$

5,158

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

387


40


278


561


184

Restructured loans--accruing

785


790


5,295


5,319


5,924

Total nonperforming loans

$

10,978

$

10,726

$

15,603

$

16,957

$

11,266

Other real estate owned

-


1,666


1,676


1,676


1,686

Total nonperforming assets

$

10,978

$

12,392

$

17,279

$

18,633

$

12,952
















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(4)

$

(17)

$

2,376

$

146

$

77
















Nonaccrual loans:














Real estate loans:














Commercial real estate:














Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

964

$

986

$

1,008

$

1,032

$

1,058

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

323


334


346


353


365

Residential

116


121


127


133


76

Construction, development & other

232


238


244


251


257

Farmland

-


-


-


-


-

Commercial & industrial

8,165


8,210


8,297


9,162


3,227

Consumer

-


-


-


-


-

Other

-


-


-


-


-

Purchased credit impaired

6


7


8


146


175

Total nonaccrual loans

$

9,806

$

9,896

$

10,030

$

11,077

$

5,158
















Asset Quality Ratios:














Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33

%

0.41

%

0.69

%

0.89

%

0.64

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.40

%

0.44

%

0.75

%

1.05

%

0.73

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

0.97

%

0.86

%

QTD Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.53

%

0.04

%

0.02

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

 The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

December 31

Tangible Common Equity:

















Total shareholders' equity

$

301,967

$

301,203

$

299,007

$

206,202

$

137,821

$

299,007

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,245


19,286


19,326


19,366


19,407


19,326

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

282,722

$

281,917

$

279,681

$

186,836

$

118,414

$

279,681



















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,464,093


13,445,782


13,403,324


9,313,929


6,573,684


13,403,324

Book Value Per Share

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

22.14

$

20.97

$

22.31

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

20.06

$

18.01

$

20.87






































Tangible Assets:

















Total assets

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

$

2,499,412

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,245


19,286


19,326


19,366


19,407


19,326

Tangible assets

$

3,338,817

$

3,021,102

$

2,480,086

$

2,062,805

$

1,993,893

$

2,480,086



















Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

8.99

%

9.91

%

11.96

%

9.90

%

6.85

%

11.96

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.47

%

9.33

%

11.28

%

9.06

%

5.94

%

11.28

%

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares