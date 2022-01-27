THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS STRONG 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS
Completed successful IPO on November 12, 2021
Robust Fourth Quarter Loan Growth Exceeds Plan
Jan 27, 2022, 16:15 ET
HUMBLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Completed successful initial public offering on November 12, 2021.
- Loans held for investment increased $456.3 million, 28.3% from quarter to quarter, or 113.2% annualized, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%. The net interest margin was increased by 48 basis points from the accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.39 and $20.94, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021.
- Due to the robust loan growth in the fourth quarter described above, a provision for loan loss of $6.1 million was recorded for the quarter resulting in an 110 basis point reduction in the return on average assets for the fourth quarter. Return on average assets was 0.06% for the fourth quarter on an annualized basis.
"I would like to congratulate our Third Coast team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results represent significantly improved organic growth primarily due to the exceptional performance of our legacy producers, the hiring of approximately 50 financial professionals and the addition of new product lines during the second half of 2021. Due in part to our commitment to serving our communities through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with our recruiting efforts during the year 2021, we have continued to attract additional high quality producing talent in 2022, which we believe will translate into continued outsized organic growth.
"We believe we are well positioned to continue to gain market share through our robust organic loan growth as we develop relationships with prospects, deepen relationships with existing customers, and advance our internal platform and processes in anticipation of the future. We are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate through the added scale that continues to be our focus in 2022," added Mr. Caraway.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 28.3% from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 32.9% from $1.56 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loans declined to $81.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.3 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $546.0 million, or 37.9% from quarter to quarter, or 151.5% annualized, from September 30, 2021. Strong loan demand has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels.
Asset Quality
Asset quality improved during the fourth quarter of 2021 with non-performing loans declining $1.4 million, or 8.0%, from the third quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve despite lingering inflationary pressures, including supply chain and labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million, which served to increase the allowance to $19.3 million, or 0.9% of the $2.07 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning for new loans.
As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.75%, which decreased from 1.05% at September 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.80% as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were 16 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 26 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Deposits and Composition
Deposits totaled $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9% from $1.82 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 31.1% from $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $204.0 million, or 62.3%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 20.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and 20.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of December 31, 2021 increased $176.9 million, or 15.8%, from September 30, 2021 and savings accounts as of December 31, 2021 increased $3.4 million, or 11.2%, from September 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $22.0 million, or 7.35%. The average cost of deposits was 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 24 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%, an increase of 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Approximately $2.06 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.86% compared to 6.11% at September 30, 2021.
Net interest income totaled $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.9% from $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.3% from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased by $4.1 million, or 18.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.9% from $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 35.9% from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $964,000 for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a $820,000 increase in other non-loan related fee income.
Noninterest expense totaled $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% from $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.
The efficiency ratio was 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.81% in the third quarter of 2021, and 58.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by the accelerated accretion of deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Net income totaled $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share each decreased to $0.03 per share from $0.29 per share and $0.28 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases are primarily due to the $6.1 million provision for loan loss expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 relating to our robust loan growth during the quarter.
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our prospectus, dated November 8, 2021, filed pursuant to Rule 424, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
326,733
|
$
|
359,888
|
$
|
352,544
|
$
|
238,107
|
$
|
201,270
|
Federal funds sold
|
292
|
696
|
1,228
|
741
|
2,290
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
327,025
|
360,584
|
353,772
|
238,848
|
203,560
|
Interest bearing time deposits in other banks
|
131
|
131
|
131
|
131
|
129
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
26,432
|
26,431
|
25,991
|
24,680
|
25,595
|
Loans held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,345
|
Loans held for investment
|
2,068,724
|
1,612,394
|
1,551,722
|
1,692,806
|
1,556,092
|
Less: allowance for loan and lease loss
|
(19,295)
|
(15,571)
|
(13,394)
|
(13,471)
|
(11,979)
|
Loans, net
|
2,049,429
|
1,596,823
|
1,538,328
|
1,679,335
|
1,544,113
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
10,228
|
10,238
|
11,350
|
13,375
|
13,676
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
19,045
|
18,364
|
15,859
|
15,154
|
15,156
|
Other real estate owned
|
1,676
|
1,676
|
1,686
|
3,066
|
3,367
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
26,528
|
26,382
|
26,237
|
26,088
|
25,961
|
Non-marketable securities, at cost
|
7,527
|
10,905
|
8,032
|
4,424
|
4,407
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
4,088
|
4,456
|
3,836
|
3,903
|
4,039
|
Core Deposit Intangible, net
|
1,292
|
1,332
|
1,373
|
1,413
|
1,454
|
Goodwill
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
18,034
|
Other assets
|
7,977
|
6,815
|
8,671
|
5,365
|
5,457
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,499,412
|
$
|
2,082,171
|
$
|
2,013,300
|
$
|
2,033,816
|
$
|
1,867,293
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest bearing
|
$
|
531,401
|
$
|
364,418
|
$
|
374,942
|
$
|
412,932
|
$
|
327,361
|
Interest bearing
|
1,609,798
|
1,451,533
|
1,408,326
|
1,400,262
|
1,306,470
|
Total deposits
|
2,141,199
|
1,815,951
|
1,783,268
|
1,813,194
|
1,633,831
|
Accrued interest payable
|
437
|
477
|
866
|
896
|
1,215
|
Other liabilities
|
7,769
|
8,291
|
7,845
|
8,056
|
6,654
|
FHLB advances
|
50,000
|
50,250
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
70,000
|
Note Payable - Senior Debt
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
20,500
|
20,500
|
20,875
|
Note Payable - Subordinated Debt
|
-
|
-
|
13,000
|
13,000
|
13,000
|
Total liabilities
|
2,200,405
|
1,875,969
|
1,875,479
|
1,905,646
|
1,745,575
|
Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares
|
-
|
2,060
|
1,876
|
1,778
|
1,302
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
13,432
|
9,387
|
6,647
|
6,402
|
6,350
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
249,252
|
160,725
|
97,821
|
92,254
|
91,462
|
Retained earnings
|
36,029
|
35,675
|
33,290
|
29,701
|
24,605
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,394
|
1,394
|
1,042
|
792
|
280
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(1,100)
|
(979)
|
(979)
|
(979)
|
(979)
|
299,007
|
206,202
|
137,821
|
128,170
|
121,718
|
Less: ESOP-owned shares
|
-
|
(2,060)
|
(1,876)
|
(1,778)
|
(1,302)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
299,007
|
204,142
|
135,945
|
126,392
|
120,416
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,499,412
|
$
|
2,082,171
|
$
|
2,013,300
|
$
|
2,033,816
|
$
|
1,867,293
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
26,226
|
$
|
23,940
|
$
|
23,522
|
$
|
25,198
|
$
|
22,162
|
$
|
98,886
|
$
|
80,791
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
265
|
265
|
261
|
252
|
229
|
1,043
|
297
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
169
|
194
|
148
|
175
|
463
|
686
|
1,153
|
Total interest income
|
26,660
|
24,399
|
23,931
|
25,625
|
22,854
|
100,615
|
82,241
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Deposit accounts
|
1,913
|
2,023
|
2,213
|
2,377
|
2,616
|
8,526
|
12,302
|
FHLB advances and notes payable
|
128
|
374
|
504
|
530
|
566
|
1,536
|
2,058
|
Total interest expense
|
2,041
|
2,397
|
2,717
|
2,907
|
3,182
|
10,062
|
14,360
|
Net interest income
|
24,619
|
22,002
|
21,214
|
22,718
|
19,672
|
90,553
|
67,881
|
Provision for loan losses
|
6,100
|
2,323
|
-
|
1,500
|
5,000
|
9,923
|
7,550
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
18,519
|
19,679
|
21,214
|
21,218
|
14,672
|
80,630
|
60,331
|
NONINTEREST INCOME:
|
Service charges and fees
|
566
|
559
|
770
|
472
|
507
|
2,367
|
1,709
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|
411
|
175
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
586
|
266
|
Other
|
1,078
|
230
|
339
|
278
|
72
|
1,925
|
707
|
Total noninterest income
|
2,055
|
964
|
1,109
|
750
|
579
|
4,878
|
2,682
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
14,029
|
12,138
|
12,512
|
9,963
|
7,125
|
48,642
|
29,262
|
Data processing and network expense
|
786
|
844
|
820
|
610
|
688
|
3,060
|
3,184
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
1,557
|
1,419
|
1,195
|
1,196
|
1,105
|
5,367
|
4,127
|
Legal and professional
|
1,450
|
1,164
|
1,564
|
1,115
|
914
|
5,293
|
3,962
|
Loan operations and other real estate owned expense
|
275
|
495
|
170
|
1,023
|
208
|
1,963
|
1,369
|
Advertising and marketing
|
657
|
422
|
406
|
404
|
420
|
1,889
|
1,326
|
Telephone and communications
|
115
|
119
|
168
|
193
|
158
|
595
|
605
|
Software purchases and maintenance
|
248
|
261
|
192
|
151
|
122
|
852
|
420
|
Regulatory assessments
|
506
|
252
|
294
|
49
|
489
|
1,101
|
1,303
|
Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned
|
-
|
-
|
(31)
|
375
|
-
|
344
|
-
|
Other
|
464
|
527
|
489
|
439
|
539
|
1,919
|
1,845
|
Total noninterest expense
|
20,087
|
17,641
|
17,779
|
15,518
|
11,768
|
71,025
|
47,403
|
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
487
|
3,002
|
4,544
|
6,450
|
3,483
|
14,483
|
15,610
|
Income tax expense
|
133
|
617
|
955
|
1,354
|
948
|
3,059
|
3,495
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
354
|
$
|
2,385
|
$
|
3,589
|
$
|
5,096
|
$
|
2,535
|
$
|
11,424
|
$
|
12,115
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.81
|
$
|
0.41
|
$
|
1.45
|
$
|
1.94
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.91
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
Net Income
|
$
|
354
|
$
|
2,385
|
$
|
3,589
|
$
|
5,096
|
$
|
2,535
|
$
|
11,424
|
$
|
12,115
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.81
|
$
|
0.41
|
$
|
1.45
|
$
|
1.94
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.91
|
Dividends per share
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Return on average assets (A)
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.46
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
1.06
|
%
|
0.54
|
%
|
0.55
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
Return on average equity (A)
|
0.55
|
%
|
5.41
|
%
|
11.45
|
%
|
16.81
|
%
|
8.48
|
%
|
6.70
|
%
|
10.74
|
%
|
Net interest margin (A) (C)
|
4.78
|
%
|
4.49
|
%
|
4.39
|
%
|
4.97
|
%
|
4.38
|
%
|
4.65
|
%
|
4.24
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (D)
|
75.31
|
%
|
76.81
|
%
|
79.64
|
%
|
66.12
|
%
|
58.11
|
%
|
74.43
|
%
|
67.18
|
%
|
Capital Ratios
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):
|
Equity to assets
|
11.96
|
%
|
9.90
|
%
|
6.85
|
%
|
6.30
|
%
|
6.52
|
%
|
11.96
|
%
|
6.52
|
%
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)
|
11.28
|
%
|
9.06
|
%
|
5.94
|
%
|
5.40
|
%
|
5.53
|
%
|
11.28
|
%
|
5.53
|
%
|
Third Coast Bank, SSB:
|
Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)
|
12.63
|
%
|
11.89
|
%
|
11.24
|
%
|
11.76
|
%
|
11.51
|
%
|
12.63
|
%
|
11.51
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
12.63
|
%
|
11.89
|
%
|
11.24
|
%
|
11.76
|
%
|
11.51
|
%
|
12.63
|
%
|
11.51
|
%
|
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
13.54
|
%
|
12.96
|
%
|
12.32
|
%
|
12.93
|
%
|
12.54
|
%
|
13.54
|
%
|
12.54
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|
13.01
|
%
|
9.61
|
%
|
9.17
|
%
|
9.23
|
%
|
9.70
|
%
|
13.01
|
%
|
9.70
|
%
|
Other Data
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Basic
|
10,724,545
|
8,099,878
|
6,339,850
|
6,280,855
|
6,242,540
|
7,874,110
|
6,232,115
|
Diluted
|
11,156,037
|
8,448,112
|
6,535,163
|
6,364,672
|
6,334,839
|
8,138,824
|
6,329,760
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
13,353,572
|
9,313,929
|
6,573,684
|
6,328,802
|
6,276,759
|
13,353,572
|
6,276,759
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
22.39
|
$
|
22.14
|
$
|
20.97
|
$
|
20.25
|
$
|
19.39
|
$
|
22.39
|
$
|
19.39
|
Tangible book value per share (B)
|
$
|
20.94
|
$
|
20.06
|
$
|
18.01
|
$
|
17.18
|
$
|
16.29
|
$
|
20.94
|
$
|
16.29
|
(A)
|
Interim periods annualized.
|
(B)
|
Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.
|
(C)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(D)
|
Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2021
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Interest-earnings assets:
|
Investment securities
|
$
|
42,677
|
$
|
265
|
2.46
|
%
|
$
|
31,588
|
$
|
265
|
3.33
|
%
|
$
|
45,136
|
$
|
229
|
2.02
|
%
|
Loans, gross
|
1,774,294
|
26,226
|
5.86
|
%
|
1,553,517
|
23,940
|
6.11
|
%
|
1,605,646
|
22,162
|
5.49
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|
226,197
|
169
|
0.30
|
%
|
360,723
|
194
|
0.21
|
%
|
135,344
|
463
|
1.36
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
2,043,168
|
26,660
|
5.18
|
%
|
1,945,828
|
24,399
|
4.97
|
%
|
1,786,126
|
22,854
|
5.09
|
%
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(17,130)
|
(13,466)
|
(11,555)
|
Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance
|
2,026,038
|
1,932,362
|
1,774,571
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
187,770
|
138,687
|
93,209
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,213,808
|
$
|
2,071,049
|
$
|
1,867,780
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,485,059
|
$
|
1,913
|
0.51
|
%
|
$
|
1,423,418
|
$
|
2,023
|
0.56
|
%
|
$
|
1,301,862
|
$
|
2,616
|
0.80
|
%
|
Notes payable
|
1,126
|
11
|
3.88
|
%
|
21,278
|
262
|
4.89
|
%
|
34,164
|
443
|
5.16
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
66,315
|
117
|
0.70
|
%
|
55,418
|
112
|
0.80
|
%
|
89,648
|
123
|
0.55
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,552,500
|
2,041
|
0.52
|
%
|
1,500,114
|
2,397
|
0.63
|
%
|
1,425,674
|
3,182
|
0.89
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
392,955
|
386,727
|
318,335
|
Other liabilities
|
10,770
|
9,440
|
4,807
|
Total liabilities
|
1,956,225
|
1,896,281
|
1,748,816
|
Shareholders' equity
|
257,583
|
174,768
|
118,964
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,213,808
|
$
|
2,071,049
|
$
|
1,867,780
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
24,619
|
$
|
22,002
|
$
|
19,672
|
Net interest spread (1)
|
4.66
|
%
|
4.34
|
%
|
4.20
|
%
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
4.78
|
%
|
4.49
|
%
|
4.38
|
%
|
(1)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(2)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(3)
|
Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
For the Year Ended
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Interest-earnings assets:
|
Investment securities
|
$
|
31,251
|
$
|
1,043
|
3.34
|
%
|
$
|
14,709
|
$
|
297
|
2.02
|
%
|
Loans, gross
|
1,646,591
|
98,886
|
6.01
|
%
|
1,433,412
|
80,791
|
5.64
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|
267,983
|
686
|
0.26
|
%
|
152,066
|
1,153
|
0.76
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,945,825
|
100,615
|
5.17
|
%
|
1,600,187
|
82,241
|
5.14
|
%
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(14,198)
|
(10,506)
|
Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance
|
1,931,627
|
1,589,681
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
132,825
|
80,686
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,064,452
|
$
|
1,670,367
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,421,757
|
$
|
8,526
|
0.60
|
%
|
$
|
1,150,723
|
$
|
12,302
|
1.07
|
%
|
Notes payable
|
22,329
|
1,091
|
4.89
|
%
|
39,793
|
1,615
|
4.06
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
56,442
|
445
|
0.79
|
%
|
50,000
|
443
|
0.89
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,500,528
|
10,062
|
0.67
|
%
|
1,240,516
|
14,360
|
1.16
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
383,747
|
310,357
|
Other liabilities
|
9,547
|
6,661
|
Total liabilities
|
1,893,822
|
1,557,534
|
Shareholders' equity
|
170,630
|
112,833
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,064,452
|
$
|
1,670,367
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
90,553
|
$
|
67,881
|
Net interest spread (1)
|
4.50
|
%
|
3.98
|
%
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
4.65
|
%
|
4.24
|
%
|
(1)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(2)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(3)
|
Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
|
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
|
Real estate loans:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
|
$
|
383,941
|
$
|
361,467
|
$
|
361,217
|
$
|
359,416
|
$
|
353,273
|
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
|
445,308
|
345,360
|
286,533
|
276,174
|
277,804
|
Residential
|
213,264
|
179,971
|
165,890
|
137,201
|
140,622
|
Construction, development & other
|
320,335
|
124,548
|
80,400
|
85,398
|
98,207
|
Farmland
|
9,934
|
8,309
|
6,011
|
5,164
|
4,653
|
Commercial & industrial
|
611,348
|
538,551
|
612,306
|
792,270
|
645,928
|
Consumer
|
4,001
|
4,417
|
4,499
|
4,627
|
4,157
|
Other
|
80,593
|
49,771
|
34,866
|
32,556
|
31,448
|
Total loans
|
$
|
2,068,724
|
$
|
1,612,394
|
$
|
1,551,722
|
$
|
1,692,806
|
$
|
1,556,092
|
Asset Quality:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
10,030
|
$
|
11,077
|
$
|
5,158
|
$
|
5,761
|
$
|
7,257
|
Loans > 90 days and still accruing
|
278
|
561
|
184
|
1,009
|
752
|
Restructured loans--accruing
|
5,295
|
5,319
|
5,924
|
5,946
|
4,395
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
$
|
15,603
|
$
|
16,957
|
$
|
11,266
|
$
|
12,716
|
$
|
12,404
|
Other real estate owned
|
1,676
|
1,676
|
1,686
|
3,066
|
3,367
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
17,279
|
$
|
18,633
|
$
|
12,952
|
$
|
15,782
|
$
|
15,771
|
QTD Net charge-offs
|
$
|
2,376
|
$
|
146
|
$
|
77
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
3,107
|
Nonaccrual loans:
|
Real estate loans:
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
|
$
|
1,008
|
$
|
1,032
|
$
|
1,058
|
$
|
1,081
|
$
|
1,944
|
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
|
346
|
353
|
365
|
375
|
385
|
Residential
|
127
|
133
|
76
|
80
|
85
|
Construction, development & other
|
244
|
251
|
257
|
261
|
264
|
Farmland
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial & industrial
|
8,297
|
9,162
|
3,227
|
3,810
|
4,155
|
Consumer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
-
|
Purchased credit impaired
|
8
|
146
|
175
|
130
|
424
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
10,030
|
$
|
11,077
|
$
|
5,158
|
$
|
5,761
|
$
|
7,257
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
0.78
|
%
|
0.84
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.75
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.80
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
0.93
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.86
|
%
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.53
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
|
Three Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
Tangible Common Equity:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
299,007
|
$
|
206,202
|
$
|
137,821
|
$
|
128,170
|
$
|
121,718
|
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
|
19,326
|
19,366
|
19,407
|
19,447
|
19,488
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
279,681
|
$
|
186,836
|
$
|
118,414
|
$
|
108,723
|
$
|
102,230
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
13,353,572
|
9,313,929
|
6,573,684
|
6,328,802
|
6,276,759
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
22.39
|
$
|
22.14
|
$
|
20.97
|
$
|
20.25
|
$
|
19.39
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
$
|
20.94
|
$
|
20.06
|
$
|
18.01
|
$
|
17.18
|
$
|
16.29
|
Tangible Assets:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,499,412
|
$
|
2,082,171
|
$
|
2,013,300
|
$
|
2,033,816
|
$
|
1,867,293
|
Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
|
19,326
|
19,366
|
19,407
|
19,447
|
19,488
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
2,480,086
|
$
|
2,062,805
|
$
|
1,993,893
|
$
|
2,014,369
|
$
|
1,847,805
|
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
|
11.96
|
%
|
9.90
|
%
|
6.85
|
%
|
6.30
|
%
|
6.52
|
%
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
11.28
|
%
|
9.06
|
%
|
5.94
|
%
|
5.40
|
%
|
5.53
|
%
Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]
SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares
Share this article