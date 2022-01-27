THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS STRONG 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Completed successful IPO on November 12, 2021

Robust Fourth Quarter Loan Growth Exceeds Plan

Third Coast Bancshares

Jan 27, 2022, 16:15 ET

HUMBLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Completed successful initial public offering on November 12, 2021.
  • Loans held for investment increased $456.3 million, 28.3% from quarter to quarter, or 113.2% annualized, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%. The net interest margin was increased by 48 basis points from the accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.39 and $20.94, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021.
  • Due to the robust loan growth in the fourth quarter described above, a provision for loan loss of $6.1 million was recorded for the quarter resulting in an 110 basis point reduction in the return on average assets for the fourth quarter. Return on average assets was 0.06% for the fourth quarter on an annualized basis. 

"I would like to congratulate our Third Coast team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results represent significantly improved organic growth primarily due to the exceptional performance of our legacy producers, the hiring of approximately 50 financial professionals and the addition of new product lines during the second half of 2021. Due in part to our commitment to serving our communities through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with our recruiting efforts during the year 2021, we have continued to attract additional high quality producing talent in 2022, which we believe will translate into continued outsized organic growth.

"We believe we are well positioned to continue to gain market share through our robust organic loan growth as we develop relationships with prospects, deepen relationships with existing customers, and advance our internal platform and processes in anticipation of the future. We are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate through the added scale that continues to be our focus in 2022," added Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 28.3% from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 32.9% from $1.56 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loans declined to $81.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.3 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $546.0 million, or 37.9% from quarter to quarter, or 151.5% annualized, from September 30, 2021. Strong loan demand has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels. 

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the fourth quarter of 2021 with non-performing loans declining $1.4 million, or 8.0%, from the third quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve despite lingering inflationary pressures, including supply chain and labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million, which served to increase the allowance to $19.3 million, or 0.9% of the $2.07 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning for new loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.75%, which decreased from 1.05% at September 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.80% as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were 16 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 26 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9% from $1.82 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 31.1% from $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $204.0 million, or 62.3%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 20.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and 20.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020.  Interest-bearing demand deposits as of December 31, 2021 increased $176.9 million, or 15.8%, from September 30, 2021 and savings accounts as of December 31, 2021 increased $3.4 million, or 11.2%, from September 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $22.0 million, or 7.35%. The average cost of deposits was 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 24 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%, an increase of 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.  Approximately $2.06 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.86% compared to 6.11% at September 30, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.9% from $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.3% from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Interest and fees on loans increased $2.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased by $4.1 million, or 18.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.  Interest expense was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.9% from $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 35.9% from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $964,000 for the third quarter of 2021.  This increase was primarily driven by a $820,000 increase in other non-loan related fee income.

Noninterest expense totaled $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% from $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.

The efficiency ratio was 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.81% in the third quarter of 2021, and 58.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by the accelerated accretion of deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share each decreased to $0.03 per share from $0.29 per share and $0.28 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases are primarily due to the $6.1 million provision for loan loss expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 relating to our robust loan growth during the quarter.






(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our prospectus, dated November 8, 2021, filed pursuant to Rule 424, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

326,733

$

359,888

$

352,544

$

238,107

$

201,270

Federal funds sold

292


696


1,228


741


2,290

Total cash and cash equivalents

327,025


360,584


353,772


238,848


203,560
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

131


131


131


131


129

Investment securities available-for-sale

26,432


26,431


25,991


24,680


25,595

Loans held for sale

-


-


-


-


2,345

Loans held for investment

2,068,724


1,612,394


1,551,722


1,692,806


1,556,092

Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss

(19,295)


(15,571)


(13,394)


(13,471)


(11,979)

Loans, net

2,049,429


1,596,823


1,538,328


1,679,335


1,544,113

Accrued interest receivable

10,228


10,238


11,350


13,375


13,676

Premises and equipment, net

19,045


18,364


15,859


15,154


15,156

Other real estate owned

1,676


1,676


1,686


3,066


3,367

Bank-owned life insurance

26,528


26,382


26,237


26,088


25,961

Non-marketable securities, at cost

7,527


10,905


8,032


4,424


4,407

Deferred tax asset, net

4,088


4,456


3,836


3,903


4,039

Core Deposit Intangible, net

1,292


1,332


1,373


1,413


1,454

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

7,977


6,815


8,671


5,365


5,457

Total assets

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

$

2,033,816

$

1,867,293
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

531,401

$

364,418

$

374,942

$

412,932

$

327,361

Interest bearing

1,609,798


1,451,533


1,408,326


1,400,262


1,306,470

Total deposits

2,141,199


1,815,951


1,783,268


1,813,194


1,633,831
















Accrued interest payable

437


477


866


896


1,215

Other liabilities

7,769


8,291


7,845


8,056


6,654

FHLB advances

50,000


50,250


50,000


50,000


70,000

Note Payable - Senior Debt

1,000


1,000


20,500


20,500


20,875

Note Payable - Subordinated Debt

-


-


13,000


13,000


13,000

Total liabilities

2,200,405


1,875,969


1,875,479


1,905,646


1,745,575
















Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares

-


2,060


1,876


1,778


1,302
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

13,432


9,387


6,647


6,402


6,350

Additional paid-in capital

249,252


160,725


97,821


92,254


91,462

Retained earnings

36,029


35,675


33,290


29,701


24,605

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,394


1,394


1,042


792


280

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,100)


(979)


(979)


(979)


(979)



299,007


206,202


137,821


128,170


121,718

Less:  ESOP-owned shares

-


(2,060)


(1,876)


(1,778)


(1,302)

Total shareholders' equity

299,007


204,142


135,945


126,392


120,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

$

2,033,816

$

1,867,293

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2021

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31

INTEREST INCOME:




















Loans, including fees

$

26,226

$

23,940

$

23,522

$

25,198

$

22,162

$

98,886

$

80,791

Investment securities available-for-sale

265


265


261


252


229


1,043


297

Federal funds sold and other

169


194


148


175


463


686


1,153

Total interest income

26,660


24,399


23,931


25,625


22,854


100,615


82,241






















INTEREST EXPENSE:




















Deposit accounts

1,913


2,023


2,213


2,377


2,616


8,526


12,302

FHLB advances and notes payable

128


374


504


530


566


1,536


2,058

Total interest expense

2,041


2,397


2,717


2,907


3,182


10,062


14,360






















Net interest income

24,619


22,002


21,214


22,718


19,672


90,553


67,881






















Provision for loan losses

6,100


2,323


-


1,500


5,000


9,923


7,550






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

18,519


19,679


21,214


21,218


14,672


80,630


60,331






















NONINTEREST INCOME:




















Service charges and fees

566


559


770


472


507


2,367


1,709

Gain on sale of SBA loans

411


175


-


-


-


586


266

Other

1,078


230


339


278


72


1,925


707

Total noninterest income

2,055


964


1,109


750


579


4,878


2,682






















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:




















Salaries and employee benefits

14,029


12,138


12,512


9,963


7,125


48,642


29,262

Data processing and network expense

786


844


820


610


688


3,060


3,184

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,557


1,419


1,195


1,196


1,105


5,367


4,127

Legal and professional

1,450


1,164


1,564


1,115


914


5,293


3,962

Loan operations and other real estate owned expense

275


495


170


1,023


208


1,963


1,369

Advertising and marketing

657


422


406


404


420


1,889


1,326

Telephone and communications

115


119


168


193


158


595


605

Software purchases and maintenance

248


261


192


151


122


852


420

Regulatory assessments

506


252


294


49


489


1,101


1,303

Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned

-


-


(31)


375


-


344


-

Other

464


527


489


439


539


1,919


1,845

Total noninterest expense

20,087


17,641


17,779


15,518


11,768


71,025


47,403






















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

487


3,002


4,544


6,450


3,483


14,483


15,610






















Income tax expense

133


617


955


1,354


948


3,059


3,495






















NET INCOME

$

354

$

2,385

$

3,589

$

5,096

$

2,535

$

11,424

$

12,115






















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




















Basic earnings per share

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

0.57

$

0.81

$

0.41

$

1.45

$

1.94

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

0.55

$

0.80

$

0.40

$

1.40

$

1.91

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2021

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31

Net Income

$

354

$

2,385

$

3,589

$

5,096

$

2,535

$

11,424

$

12,115












































Earnings per share, basic

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

0.57

$

0.81

$

0.41

$

1.45

$

1.94

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

0.55

$

0.80

$

0.40

$

1.40

$

1.91

Dividends per share

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-






















Return on average assets (A)

0.06

%

0.46

%

0.71

%

1.06

%

0.54

%

0.55

%

0.73

%

Return on average equity (A)

0.55

%

5.41

%

11.45

%

16.81

%

8.48

%

6.70

%

10.74

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

4.78

%

4.49

%

4.39

%

4.97

%

4.38

%

4.65

%

4.24

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

75.31

%

76.81

%

79.64

%

66.12

%

58.11

%

74.43

%

67.18

%






















Capital Ratios




















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):




















Equity to assets

11.96

%

9.90

%

6.85

%

6.30

%

6.52

%

11.96

%

6.52

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)

11.28

%

9.06

%

5.94

%

5.40

%

5.53

%

11.28

%

5.53

%






















Third Coast Bank, SSB:




















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

12.63

%

11.89

%

11.24

%

11.76

%

11.51

%

12.63

%

11.51

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.63

%

11.89

%

11.24

%

11.76

%

11.51

%

12.63

%

11.51

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.54

%

12.96

%

12.32

%

12.93

%

12.54

%

13.54

%

12.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.01

%

9.61

%

9.17

%

9.23

%

9.70

%

13.01

%

9.70

%






















Other Data




















Weighted average shares:




















Basic

10,724,545


8,099,878


6,339,850


6,280,855


6,242,540


7,874,110


6,232,115

Diluted

11,156,037


8,448,112


6,535,163


6,364,672


6,334,839


8,138,824


6,329,760

Period end shares outstanding

13,353,572


9,313,929


6,573,684


6,328,802


6,276,759


13,353,572


6,276,759

Book value per share

$

22.39

$

22.14

$

20.97

$

20.25

$

19.39

$

22.39

$

19.39

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

20.94

$

20.06

$

18.01

$

17.18

$

16.29

$

20.94

$

16.29








(A) 

Interim periods annualized.

(B) 

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.

(C) 

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) 

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets


























Interest-earnings assets:


























Investment securities

$

42,677

$

265


2.46

%

$

31,588

$

265


3.33

%

$

45,136

$

229


2.02

%

Loans, gross

1,774,294


26,226


5.86

%

1,553,517


23,940


6.11

%

1,605,646


22,162


5.49

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

226,197


169


0.30

%

360,723


194


0.21

%

135,344


463


1.36

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,043,168


26,660


5.18

%

1,945,828


24,399


4.97

%

1,786,126


22,854


5.09

%

Less allowance for loan losses

(17,130)








(13,466)








(11,555)






Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

2,026,038








1,932,362








1,774,571






Noninterest-earning assets

187,770








138,687








93,209






Total assets

$

2,213,808







$

2,071,049







$

1,867,780


































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


























Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,485,059

$

1,913


0.51

%

$

1,423,418

$

2,023


0.56

%

$

1,301,862

$

2,616


0.80

%

Notes payable

1,126


11


3.88

%

21,278


262


4.89

%

34,164


443


5.16

%

FHLB advances

66,315


117


0.70

%

55,418


112


0.80

%

89,648


123


0.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,552,500


2,041


0.52

%

1,500,114


2,397


0.63

%

1,425,674


3,182


0.89

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

392,955








386,727








318,335






Other liabilities

10,770








9,440








4,807






Total liabilities

1,956,225








1,896,281








1,748,816






Shareholders' equity

257,583








174,768








118,964






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,213,808







$

2,071,049







$

1,867,780






Net interest income



$

24,619







$

22,002







$

19,672



Net interest spread (1)







4.66

%







4.34

%







4.20

%

Net interest margin (2)







4.78

%







4.49

%







4.38

%








(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



For the Year Ended


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets

















Interest-earnings assets:

















Investment securities

$

31,251

$

1,043


3.34

%

$

14,709

$

297


2.02

%

Loans, gross

1,646,591


98,886


6.01

%

1,433,412


80,791


5.64

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

267,983


686


0.26

%

152,066


1,153


0.76

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,945,825


100,615


5.17

%

1,600,187


82,241


5.14

%

Less allowance for loan losses

(14,198)








(10,506)






Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

1,931,627








1,589,681






Noninterest-earning assets

132,825








80,686






Total assets

$

2,064,452







$

1,670,367

























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,421,757

$

8,526


0.60

%

$

1,150,723

$

12,302


1.07

%

Notes payable

22,329


1,091


4.89

%

39,793


1,615


4.06

%

FHLB advances

56,442


445


0.79

%

50,000


443


0.89

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,500,528


10,062


0.67

%

1,240,516


14,360


1.16

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

383,747








310,357






Other liabilities

9,547








6,661






Total liabilities

1,893,822








1,557,534






Shareholders' equity

170,630








112,833






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,064,452







$

1,670,367






Net interest income



$

90,553







$

67,881



Net interest spread (1)







4.50

%







3.98

%

Net interest margin (2)







4.65

%







4.24

%








(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

Period-end Loan Portfolio:














Real estate loans:














Commercial real estate:














Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

383,941

$

361,467

$

361,217

$

359,416

$

353,273

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

445,308


345,360


286,533


276,174


277,804

Residential

213,264


179,971


165,890


137,201


140,622

Construction, development & other

320,335


124,548


80,400


85,398


98,207

Farmland

9,934


8,309


6,011


5,164


4,653

Commercial & industrial

611,348


538,551


612,306


792,270


645,928

Consumer

4,001


4,417


4,499


4,627


4,157

Other

80,593


49,771


34,866


32,556


31,448

Total loans

$

2,068,724

$

1,612,394

$

1,551,722

$

1,692,806

$

1,556,092
















Asset Quality:














Nonaccrual loans

$

10,030

$

11,077

$

5,158

$

5,761

$

7,257

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

278


561


184


1,009


752

Restructured loans--accruing

5,295


5,319


5,924


5,946


4,395

Total nonperforming loans

$

15,603

$

16,957

$

11,266

$

12,716

$

12,404

Other real estate owned

1,676


1,676


1,686


3,066


3,367

Total nonperforming assets

$

17,279

$

18,633

$

12,952

$

15,782

$

15,771
















QTD Net charge-offs

$

2,376

$

146

$

77

$

8

$

3,107
















Nonaccrual loans:














Real estate loans:














Commercial real estate:














Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

1,008

$

1,032

$

1,058

$

1,081

$

1,944

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

346


353


365


375


385

Residential

127


133


76


80


85

Construction, development & other

244


251


257


261


264

Farmland

-


-


-


-


-

Commercial & industrial

8,297


9,162


3,227


3,810


4,155

Consumer

-


-


-


-


-

Other

-


-


-


24


-

Purchased credit impaired

8


146


175


130


424

Total nonaccrual loans

$

10,030

$

11,077

$

5,158

$

5,761

$

7,257
















Asset Quality Ratios:














Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.69

%

0.89

%

0.64

%

0.78

%

0.84

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.75

%

1.05

%

0.73

%

0.75

%

0.80

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.93

%

0.97

%

0.86

%

0.80

%

0.77

%

QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.53

%

0.04

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.77

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Three Months Ended


2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

Tangible Common Equity:














   Total shareholders' equity

$

299,007

$

206,202

$

137,821

$

128,170

$

121,718

   Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,326


19,366


19,407


19,447


19,488

   Tangible shareholders' equity

$

279,681

$

186,836

$

118,414

$

108,723

$

102,230
















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,353,572


9,313,929


6,573,684


6,328,802


6,276,759

Book value per share

$

22.39

$

22.14

$

20.97

$

20.25

$

19.39

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

20.94

$

20.06

$

18.01

$

17.18

$

16.29
































Tangible Assets:














Total assets

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

$

2,033,816

$

1,867,293

   Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,326


19,366


19,407


19,447


19,488

Tangible assets

$

2,480,086

$

2,062,805

$

1,993,893

$

2,014,369

$

1,847,805
















Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

11.96

%

9.90

%

6.85

%

6.30

%

6.52

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

11.28

%

9.06

%

5.94

%

5.40

%

5.53

%

