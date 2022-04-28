THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Strong First Quarter Loan & Deposit Growth Exceed Plan

HUMBLE, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2022 first quarter financial results.

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Loans held for investment grew $379.2 million to $2.45 billion, or 18.3% over the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 44.6% increase over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits reached $931.6 million, representing 36.0% of total deposits, and increased $400.2 million, or 75.3% over the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased $518.7 million, or 125.6% over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.40 and $20.97, respectively, at March 31, 2022.
  • Acted as lead arranger and administrative agent bank for the successful closing of our first syndication of over $100 million made up of a revolving line of credit and term loan facilities in the industrial equipment rental industry, bringing in five financial institutions to take part as lenders of the syndicate.
  • Completed $82.3 million notes offering. The fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes mature April 1, 2032, and initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.5%.
  • Opened our 13th de novo branch location in Fort Worth, Texas in February 2022.

"Third Coast delivered another outstanding quarter of strong financial and operational results, as we continue to pivot away from extraordinary pandemic-related activities and refocus our efforts towards our strategic growth plan," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our asset-sensitive balance sheet produced exceptional growth in the first quarter, with total deposits increasing 42.7% over the prior year quarter and total loans held for investment growing by 44.6% in that same comparable period in 2021.  First quarter loan growth was primarily driven by our Specialty Finance and Corporate Banking groups. Notably, despite first quarter loan growth of 18.3% from year end December 31, 2021, our noninterest expense remained flat for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter 2021.

"During the quarter, we were pleased to successfully complete our first loan syndicate as lead arranger and administrative agent. Third Coast Bank's first syndication is a major milestone, conveying a strong endorsement of our ability to raise senior debt in the capital market and enhancing the diversification of our financing sources. We expect the loan syndicate made up of a revolving line of credit and term loan facilities will help to further develop our presence and promote additional opportunities in the industrial equipment market.

"In addition to excellent credit quality, a hallmark of our bank is our stable, high-quality, and low-cost deposit base, reflecting the financial strength of our borrowers. We believe that Third Coast's team-based, relationship-oriented approach to banking, coupled with strong treasury management products and services, will allow us to build on our deposit mix and foster new sources of low-cost, core deposits. 

"As a rapidly growing private - and now publicly traded - financial institution, we are committed to pursuing strategic opportunities and establishing our reputation as one of the preeminent Texas-based banks. Benefiting from market disruption, we have been able to attract and recruit extremely talented lenders. The success of these lending teams is fueling profitability and providing new market opportunities. Due to their hard work and continued efforts to bring new customers into the Bank, we expect future growth within each of our Community, Corporate, and Specialty Finance business lines.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate. We continue to advance our internal infrastructure, including our platforms and processes in anticipation of future growth. We are optimistic about 2022, believing that our current momentum in the very strong urban markets of Texas puts us in a position to realize significant organic growth in revenue and earnings per share. We believe that Third Coast is well positioned to achieve higher profitability and to create additional shareholder value," concluded Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the first quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 18.3% from $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an increase of 44.6% from $1.69 billion as of March 31, 2021. PPP loans declined to $26.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $81.6 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022 increased by $434.1 million, or 21.9% from quarter to quarter, or 87.4% annualized, from December 31, 2021. The loan growth was well diversified with Real Estate loans up $222.2 million and Commercial loans up $144.7 million from December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the first quarter of 2022 with non-performing assets declining $4.9 million, or 28.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Improvement was primarily the result of a decline in restructured loans.  The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million, which served to increase the allowance to $23.3 million, or 0.95% of the $2.45 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2022. Provision expense for the first quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.

As of March 31, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.44%, which decreased from 0.75% at December 31, 2021 and 0.75% at March 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, charge-offs and recoveries were minimal, representing a net recovery of $17,000 and a net charge-off of $8,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.59 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 20.8% from $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an increase of 42.7% from $1.81 billion as of March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $400.2 million, or 75.3%, from December 31, 2021, and increased $518.7 million, or 125.6%, from March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 36.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2022, up from 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, and 22.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2021.  Interest-bearing demand deposits as of March 31, 2022 increased $52.3 million, or 4.0%, from December 31, 2021 and savings accounts as of March 31, 2022 increased $1.3 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $7.8 million, or 2.8%. The average cost of deposits was 0.33% for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 7 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 23 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the significant increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.09%, a decrease of 69 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 88 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.90% compared to 5.86% at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction from the fourth quarter of 2021 of $968,000 in loan fees, $1.1 million in PPP fees, and $1.0 million in PCI accretion.

Net interest income totaled $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.4% from $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $27.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.0% from $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased $456,000, or 1.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by $1.5 million, or 5.9%, from the first quarter of 2021.  Interest expense was $2.0 million for each of the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 32.1% from $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to $411,000 gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and no sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.5% from $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in occupancy and network expenses related to the opening of our 13th branch and the new administrative office space leased to accommodate the increase in employees. We also incurred additional professional expenses related to required regulatory filings resulting from our IPO in the fourth quarter of 2021 and additional legal fees related to potential new products and services. The additional expenses were offset by a decrease in salary and employee benefits expense due to several large signing bonuses that were paid in the fourth quarter 2021. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 339 as of March 31, 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 75.09% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 66.12% in the first quarter of 2021. The slight improvement in the efficiency ratio from the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to the increase in interest and fees on loans.   

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.16 per share and $0.15 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.03 per share and $0.03 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increases were primarily a result of the decrease in the provision for loan loss expense recorded in the first quarter 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a reduction in the factor related to COVID-19 in the allowance for loan loss methodology which management uses to evaluate the adequacy of the reserve for loan losses and determine the necessary provision.

_______________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 5, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13729245#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly  after the call at  https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 13 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.                                                                                                                                                                                                  

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














     Cash and due from banks

$

369,782

$

326,733

$

359,888

$

352,544

$

238,107

     Federal funds sold

1,538


292


696


1,228


741

          Total cash and cash equivalents

371,320


327,025


360,584


353,772


238,848
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

132


131


131


131


131

Investment securities available-for-sale

126,218


26,432


26,431


25,991


24,680

Loans held for investment

2,447,945


2,068,724


1,612,394


1,551,722


1,692,806

     Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss

(23,312)


(19,295)


(15,571)


(13,394)


(13,471)

          Loans, net

2,424,633


2,049,429


1,596,823


1,538,328


1,679,335

Accrued interest receivable

12,648


10,228


10,238


11,350


13,375

Premises and equipment, net

20,846


19,045


18,364


15,859


15,154

Other real estate owned

1,666


1,676


1,676


1,686


3,066

Bank-owned life insurance

26,671


26,528


26,382


26,237


26,088

Non-marketable securities, at cost

11,327


7,527


10,905


8,032


4,424

Deferred tax asset, net

4,258


4,123


4,456


3,836


3,903

Core Deposit Intangible, net

1,252


1,292


1,332


1,373


1,413

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

21,383


7,942


6,815


8,671


5,365

     Total assets

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

$

2,033,816
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














     Noninterest bearing

$

931,622

$

531,401

$

364,418

$

374,942

$

412,932

     Interest bearing

1,655,547


1,609,798


1,451,533


1,408,326


1,400,262

          Total deposits

2,587,169


2,141,199


1,815,951


1,783,268


1,813,194
















Accrued interest payable

387


437


477


866


896

Other liabilities

20,122


7,769


8,291


7,845


8,056

FHLB advances

50,000


50,000


50,250


50,000


50,000

Note Payable - Line of Credit

1,000


1,000


1,000


20,500


20,500

Note Payable - Subordinated Debentures

80,507


-


-


13,000


13,000

     Total liabilities

2,739,185


2,200,405


1,875,969


1,875,479


1,905,646
















Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares

-


-


2,060


1,876


1,778
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

13,524


13,482


9,387


6,647


6,402

Additional paid-in capital

249,775


249,202


160,725


97,821


92,254

Retained earnings

38,116


36,029


35,675


33,290


29,701

Accumulated other comprehensive income

887


1,393


1,394


1,042


792

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(979)


(979)


(979)



301,203


299,007


206,202


137,821


128,170

Less:  ESOP-owned shares

-


-


(2,060)


(1,876)


(1,778)

     Total shareholders' equity

301,203


299,007


204,142


135,945


126,392

     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

$

2,033,816

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

INTEREST INCOME:


















     Loans, including fees

$

26,682

$

26,226

$

23,940

$

23,522

$

25,198

$

98,886

     Investment securities available-for-sale

276


265


265


261


252


1,043

     Federal funds sold and other

226


169


194


148


175


686

          Total interest income

27,184


26,660


24,399


23,931


25,625


100,615





















INTEREST EXPENSE:


















     Deposit accounts

1,844


1,913


2,023


2,213


2,377


8,526

     FHLB advances and notes payable

130


128


374


504


530


1,536

          Total interest expense

1,974


2,041


2,397


2,717


2,907


10,062





















Net interest income

25,210


24,619


22,002


21,214


22,718


90,553





















Provision for loan losses

4,000


6,100


2,323


-


1,500


9,923





















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

21,210


18,519


19,679


21,214


21,218


80,630





















NONINTEREST INCOME:


















     Service charges and fees

619


566


559


770


472


2,367

     Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


411


175


-


-


586

     Other

1,047


1,078


230


339


278


1,925

          Total noninterest income

1,666


2,055


964


1,109


750


4,878





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:


















     Salaries and employee benefits

13,324


14,029


12,138


12,512


9,963


48,642

     Data processing and network expense

922


786


844


820


610


3,060

     Occupancy and equipment expense

1,873


1,557


1,419


1,195


1,196


5,367

     Legal and professional

1,746


1,450


1,164


1,564


1,115


5,293

     Loan operations and other real estate owned expense

278


275


495


170


1,023


1,963

     Advertising and marketing

427


657


422


406


404


1,889

     Telephone and communications

100


115


119


168


193


595

     Software purchases and maintenance

198


248


261


192


151


852

     Regulatory assessments

645


506


252


294


49


1,101

     Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned

-


-


-


(31)


375


344

     Other

668


464


527


489


439


1,919

          Total noninterest expense

20,181


20,087


17,641


17,779


15,518


71,025





















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

2,695


487


3,002


4,544


6,450


14,483





















Income tax expense

608


133


617


955


1,354


3,059





















NET INCOME

$

2,087

$

354

$

2,385

$

3,589

$

5,096

$

11,424





















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:


















Basic earnings per share

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

0.57

$

0.81

$

1.45

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

0.55

$

0.80

$

1.40

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

Net Income

$

2,087

$

354

$

2,385

$

3,589

$

5,096

$

11,424






































Earnings per share, basic

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

0.57

$

0.81

$

1.45

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

0.55

$

0.80

$

1.40

Dividends per share

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-



















Return on average assets (A)

0.32

%

0.06

%

0.46

%

0.71

%

1.06

%

0.55

%

Return on average equity (A)

2.81

%

0.55

%

5.41

%

11.45

%

16.81

%

6.70

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

4.09

%

4.78

%

4.49

%

4.39

%

4.97

%

4.65

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

75.09

%

75.31

%

76.81

%

79.64

%

66.12

%

74.43

%



















Capital Ratios

















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets

9.91

%

11.96

%

9.90

%

6.85

%

6.30

%

11.96

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)

9.33

%

11.28

%

9.06

%

5.94

%

5.40

%

11.28

%



















Third Coast Bank, SSB:

















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

12.35

%

12.63

%

11.89

%

11.24

%

11.76

%

12.63

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.35

%

12.63

%

11.89

%

11.24

%

11.76

%

12.63

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.16

%

13.54

%

12.96

%

12.32

%

12.93

%

13.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.66

%

12.27

%

8.39

%

6.93

%

7.01

%

12.27

%



















Other Data

















Weighted average shares:

















     Basic

13,385,324


10,724,545


8,099,878


6,339,850


6,280,855


7,874,110

     Diluted

13,755,026


11,156,037


8,448,112


6,535,163


6,364,672


8,138,824

Period end shares outstanding

13,445,782


13,403,324


9,313,929


6,573,684


6,328,802


13,403,324

Book value per share

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

22.14

$

20.97

$

20.25

$

22.31

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

20.06

$

18.01

$

17.18

$

20.87

__________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets


























Interest-earnings assets:


























     Investment securities

$

28,170

$

276


3.97

%

$

42,677

$

265


2.46

%

$

25,181

$

252


4.06

%

     Loans, gross

2,208,462


26,682


4.90

%

1,774,294


26,226


5.86

%

1,604,107


25,198


6.37

%

     Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

260,275


226


0.35

%

226,197


169


0.30

%

225,850


175


0.31

%

          Total interest-earning assets

2,496,907


27,184


4.42

%

2,043,168


26,660


5.18

%

1,855,138


25,625


5.60

%

Less allowance for loan losses

(20,395)








(17,130)








(12,626)






Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

2,476,512








2,026,038








1,842,512






Noninterest-earning assets

150,871








187,770








101,177






          Total assets

$

2,627,383







$

2,213,808







$

1,943,689


































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


























Interest-bearing liabilities:


























     Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,640,273

$

1,844


0.46

%

$

1,485,059

$

1,913


0.51

%

$

1,356,885

$

2,377


0.71

%

     Notes payable

1,891


23


4.93

%

1,126


11


3.88

%

33,783


423


5.08

%

     FHLB advances

50,000


107


0.87

%

66,315


117


0.70

%

53,911


107


0.80

%

          Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,692,164


1,974


0.47

%

1,552,500


2,041


0.52

%

1,444,579


2,907


0.82

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

620,900








392,955








368,413






Other liabilities

12,782








10,770








7,726






          Total liabilities

2,325,846








1,956,225








1,820,718






Shareholders' equity

301,537








257,583








122,971






          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,627,383







$

2,213,808







$

1,943,689






Net interest income



$

25,210







$

24,619







$

22,718



Net interest spread (1)







3.95

%







4.66

%







4.78

%

Net interest margin (2)







4.09

%







4.78

%







4.97

%

__________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















     Commercial real estate:















          Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

477,573

$

383,941

$

361,467

$

361,217

$

359,416

          Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

463,618


445,308


345,360


286,533


276,174

     Residential

225,649


213,264


179,971


165,890


137,201

     Construction, development & other

414,653


320,335


124,548


80,400


85,398

     Farmland

13,467


9,934


8,309


6,011


5,164

Commercial & industrial

756,005


611,348


538,551


612,306


792,270

Consumer

3,304


4,001


4,417


4,499


4,627

Other

93,676


80,593


49,771


34,866


32,556

          Total loans

$

2,447,945

$

2,068,724

$

1,612,394

$

1,551,722

$

1,692,806


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

9,896

$

10,030

$

11,077

$

5,158

$

5,761

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

40


278


561


184


1,009

Restructured loans--accruing

790


5,295


5,319


5,924


5,946

          Total nonperforming loans

$

10,726

$

15,603

$

16,957

$

11,266

$

12,716

Other real estate owned

1,666


1,676


1,676


1,686


3,066

          Total nonperforming assets

$

12,392

$

17,279

$

18,633

$

12,952

$

15,782


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(17)

$

2,376

$

146

$

77

$

8


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















     Commercial real estate:















          Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

986

$

1,008

$

1,032

$

1,058

$

1,081

          Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

334


346


353


365


375

     Residential

121


127


133


76


80

     Construction, development & other

238


244


251


257


261

     Farmland

-


-


-


-


-

Commercial & industrial

8,210


8,297


9,162


3,227


3,810

Consumer

-


-


-


-


-

Other

-


-


-


-


24

Purchased credit impaired

7


8


146


175


130

          Total nonaccrual loans

$

9,896

$

10,030

$

11,077

$

5,158

$

5,761


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.41

%

0.69

%

0.89

%

0.64

%

0.78

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.44

%

0.75

%

1.05

%

0.73

%

0.75

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.95

%

0.93

%

0.97

%

0.86

%

0.80

%

QTD Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.53

%

0.04

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

 The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

Tangible Common Equity:

















     Total shareholders' equity

$

301,203

$

299,007

$

206,202

$

137,821

$

128,170

$

299,007

     Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,286


19,326


19,366


19,407


19,447


19,326

     Tangible shareholders' equity

$

281,917

$

279,681

$

186,836

$

118,414

$

108,723

$

279,681



















     Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,445,782


13,403,324


9,313,929


6,573,684


6,328,802


13,403,324

Book Value Per Share

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

22.14

$

20.97

$

20.25

$

22.31

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

20.06

$

18.01

$

17.18

$

20.87






































Tangible Assets:

















     Total assets

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,013,300

$

2,033,816

$

2,499,412

     Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,286


19,326


19,366


19,407


19,447


19,326

     Tangible assets

$

3,021,102

$

2,480,086

$

2,062,805

$

1,993,893

$

2,014,369

$

2,480,086



















Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

9.91

%

11.96

%

9.90

%

6.85

%

6.30

%

11.96

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

9.33

%

11.28

%

9.06

%

5.94

%

5.40

%

11.28

%

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares