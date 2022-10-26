THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third Coast Bancshares

Oct 26, 2022, 17:26 ET

Record Quarterly Net Income and Net Interest Income

HUMBLE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company", "Third Coast", "we", "us", or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Loans held for investment grew $223.7 million to $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022, or 8.1%, over the $2.75 billion reported as of June 30, 2022, and increased $1.36 billion, or 84.4%, over the $1.61 billion reported as of September 30, 2021.
  • Deposits reached $2.98 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $86.1 million, or 3.0%, over the $2.90 billion reported as of June 30, 2022, and $1.17 billion, or 64.3%, over the $1.82 billion reported as of September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $2.3 million to $517.3 million and represent 17.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total assets reached $3.52 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $158.8 million, or 4.7%, over the $3.36 billion reported as of June 30, 2022, and $1.4 billion, or 68.9%, more than the $2.08 billion reported as of September 30, 2021.
  • Net income totaled $6.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.93 and $21.51, respectively, at September 30, 2022 compared to $22.43 and $21.00, respectively, at June 30, 2022.
  • Issued 69,400 shares of Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock and 175,000 warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock for gross proceeds of $69.4 million.
  • Opened 15th location in October 2022 with a de novo branch located in the Kingwood area, north of Houston, Texas.








(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

"Third Coast continues to track in the right direction, reporting another quarter of solid organic growth that demonstrates our well-executed strategy to invest in people that perform at a high level," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Record net interest income of $31.4 million, and net income of $6.8 million, resulted from continued operating leverage. Third quarter loans and deposits are up $1.36 billion and $1.17 billion, respectively, over last year.  Our asset quality, a key emphasis for our lending culture, remains strong, representing a significant year-over-year reduction in non-performing assets to 0.29% of total assets. 

"As we approach our first anniversary as a publicly traded company, we are seeing more demand for our financial products that, in step with our strategic growth plan, advance our efforts to increase quality offerings, including investing in research and development to grow deposits and fee income. We intend to continue to enhance our diversified business model and invest in talent at all levels of the organization so that we can be the leading community bank in the markets we serve.

"Our people are critical to our success. Third Coast is committed to serving our customers, building relationships, cultivating technological evolution, and expanding our markets. Regarding our branch network, we recently opened our 15th branch in Kingwood, just north of Houston. Third Coast is focused on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through its 15 branches.  I want to thank the expanding Third Coast team once again for their commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and shareholders.

"Looking ahead, we are very excited about the future. Third Coast is poised for growth, especially as we look to bring exciting and beneficial financial products to market. We remain intensely focused on operating performance, which is bolstered by the general health of the Texas economy and improving trends that we are experiencing in our lending portfolio," concluded Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the third quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $223.7 million, or 8.1%, from $2.75 billion as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.36 billion, or 84.4%, from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2021. The loan growth was well diversified with Real Estate loans up $115.0 million and Commercial loans up $114.4 million from June 30, 2022. PPP loans declined to $1.9 million as of September 30, 2022 from $8.8 million as of June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the third quarter of 2022 with non-performing assets decreasing to $10.3 million as of September 30, 2022, or 44.6%, from $18.6 million as of September 30, 2021 and down slightly from $11.0 million as of June 30, 2022. The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.9 million, which served to increase the allowance to $29.1 million, or 0.98% of the $2.97 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022. Provision expense for the third quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.

As of September 30, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.35%, which decreased from 0.40% as of June 30, 2022 and 1.05% as of September 30, 2021. During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net charge-offs were  $457,000 and $146,000 respectively. 

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.98 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 3.0% from $2.90 billion as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of 64.3% from $1.82 billion as of September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $519.6 million as of June 30, 2022 to $517.3 million as of September 30, 2022, and increased $152.8 million, or 41.9%, from September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 17.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022, down from 17.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022, and 20.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of September 30, 2022 increased $120.4 million, or 5.7%, from June 30, 2022. The increase was offset by a decrease in savings accounts of $1.2 million, or 3.1%, from June 30, 2022, and decrease in time deposits of $30.8 million, or 13.3%, from June 30, 2022.

The average cost of deposits was 1.31% for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 79 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.  The average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2022 increased 87 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits. 

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.77% which was unchanged from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 72 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. We recorded excess accretion on purchased loans of $665,000 during the third quarter which increased the net interest margin by approximately 8 basis points. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2022 was 5.59% compared to 4.73% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increased rates on new loans and an increase of $1.1 million in loan fees during the third quarter. 

Net interest income totaled $31.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.0% from $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 32.6% from $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $9.3 million, or 30.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, and increased $16.6 million, or 69.2%, from the third quarter of 2021.  Interest expense was $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.0 million, or 146.2% from $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 390.1% from $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to interest paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, FHLB advances and subordinated debt issued in March 2022.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $964,000 for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to $729,000 in gains on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans sold and increases in derivative income of $190,000, earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $176,000, and service charges and fees of $155,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 down from $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and up from $17.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increases were attributed to salary expense related to additional employees hired in 2022 and administrative expenses related to opening of three branches in 2022. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 369 as of September 30, 2022.

The efficiency ratio was 67.06% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 78.52% for the second quarter of 2022, and 76.81% for the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans.   

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.50 per share and $0.49 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022 from $0.17 per share and $0.16 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. 

Private Placement of $69.4 Million of Convertible Preferred Stock

As previously reported, the Company issued 69,400 shares of Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock at a purchase price of $1,000 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $69.4 million on September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company issued 175,000 warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, par value $1.00 per share, in connection with the private placement offering.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 3, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13733542#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly  after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 15 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.                           

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents:















Cash and due from banks

$

216,623

$

317,462

$

369,782

$

326,733

$

359,888

Federal funds sold

1,225


2,741


1,538


292


696

Total cash and cash equivalents

217,848


320,203


371,320


327,025


360,584


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

132


132


132


131


131

Investment securities available-for-sale

160,437


157,261


126,218


26,432


26,431

Loans held for investment

2,972,852


2,749,177


2,447,945


2,068,724


1,612,394

Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss

(29,109)


(26,666)


(23,312)


(19,295)


(15,571)

Loans, net

2,943,743


2,722,511


2,424,633


2,049,429


1,596,823

Accrued interest receivable

16,246


12,568


12,648


10,228


10,238

Premises and equipment, net

25,449


22,888


20,846


19,045


18,364

Other real estate owned

-


-


1,666


1,676


1,676

Bank-owned life insurance

60,263


51,919


26,671


26,528


26,382

Non-marketable securities, at cost

27,136


15,213


11,327


7,527


10,905

Deferred tax asset, net

8,097


7,179


4,258


4,123


4,456

Core Deposit Intangible, net

1,171


1,211


1,252


1,292


1,332

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

38,289


28,943


21,383


7,942


6,815

Total assets

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171


















LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest bearing

$

517,265

$

519,614

$

931,622

$

531,401

$

364,418

Interest bearing

2,467,049


2,378,650


1,655,547


1,609,798


1,451,533

Total deposits

2,984,314


2,898,264


2,587,169


2,141,199


1,815,951


















Accrued interest payable

2,925


1,683


387


437


477

Other liabilities

42,079


26,906


20,122


7,769


8,291

FHLB advances

-


18,000


50,000


50,000


50,250

Note payable - Line of Credit

30,875


30,875


1,000


1,000


1,000

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,298


80,367


80,507


-


-

Total liabilities

3,140,491


3,056,095


2,739,185


2,200,405


1,875,969


















Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares

-


-


-


-


2,060


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred Stock - Series A

69


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,600


13,543


13,524


13,482


9,387

Additional paid-in capital

317,798


250,413


249,775


249,202


160,725

Retained earnings

47,163


40,393


38,116


36,029


35,675

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,177)


(1,283)


887


1,393


1,394

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(979)




376,354


301,967


301,203


299,007


206,202

Less:  ESOP-owned shares

-


-


-


-


(2,060)

Total shareholders' equity

376,354


301,967


301,203


299,007


204,142

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

December 31

INTEREST INCOME:


















Loans, including fees

$

40,498

$

31,164

$

26,682

$

26,226

$

23,940

$

98,886

Investment securities available-for-sale

1,367


894


276


265


265


1,043

Federal funds sold and other

1,237


451


226


169


194


686

Total interest income

43,102


32,509


27,184


26,660


24,399


100,615





















INTEREST EXPENSE:


















Deposit accounts

9,727


3,443


1,844


1,913


2,023


8,526

FHLB advances and notes payable

2,020


1,328


130


128


374


1,536

Total interest expense

11,747


4,771


1,974


2,041


2,397


10,062





















Net interest income

31,355


27,738


25,210


24,619


22,002


90,553





















Provision for loan losses

2,900


3,350


4,000


6,100


2,323


9,923





















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

28,455


24,388


21,210


18,519


19,679


80,630





















NONINTEREST INCOME:


















Service charges and fees

772


617


619


566


559


2,367

Gain on sale of SBA loans

729


98


-


411


175


586

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

424


248


143


146


145


567

Derivative fees

313


123


706


820


-


820

Other

300


180


198


112


85


538

Total noninterest income

2,538


1,266


1,666


2,055


964


4,878





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:


















Salaries and employee benefits

14,719


13,994


13,324


14,029


12,138


48,642

Data processing and network expense

1,256


932


922


786


844


3,060

Occupancy and equipment expense

2,232


1,830


1,873


1,557


1,419


5,367

Legal and professional

1,353


2,001


1,746


1,450


1,164


5,293

Loan operations and other real estate owned expense

284


282


278


275


495


1,963

Advertising and marketing

438


467


427


657


422


1,889

Telephone and communications

122


99


100


115


119


595

Software purchases and maintenance

318


201


198


248


261


852

Regulatory assessments

1,000


956


645


506


252


1,101

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


350


-


-


-


344

Other

1,006


1,661


668


464


527


1,919

Total noninterest expense

22,728


22,773


20,181


20,087


17,641


71,025





















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

8,265


2,881


2,695


487


3,002


14,483





















Income tax expense

1,495


604


608


133


617


3,059





















NET INCOME

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

2,385

$

11,424





















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:


















Basic earnings per share

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

1.45

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

1.40

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

December 31



















Net Income

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

2,385

$

11,424






































Earnings per share, basic

$

0.50

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.03

$

0.29

$

1.45

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.49

$

0.16

$

0.15

$

0.03

$

0.28

$

1.40

Dividends per share

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-



















Return on average assets (A)

0.78

%

0.29

%

0.32

%

0.06

%

0.46

%

0.55

%

Return on average common equity (A)

8.74

%

3.01

%

2.81

%

0.55

%

5.41

%

6.70

%

Return on average tangible common equity (A) (B)

9.32

%

3.22

%

3.00

%

0.59

%

6.09

%

7.55

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.77

%

3.77

%

4.09

%

4.78

%

4.49

%

4.65

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

67.06

%

78.52

%

75.09

%

75.31

%

76.81

%

74.43

%



















Capital Ratios

















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):

















Total common equity to total assets

8.82

%

8.99

%

9.91

%

11.96

%

9.90

%

11.96

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)

8.32

%

8.47

%

9.33

%

11.28

%

9.06

%

11.28

%



















Third Coast Bank, SSB:

















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.63

%

11.89

%

12.63

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.04

%

11.60

%

12.36

%

12.63

%

11.89

%

12.63

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.87

%

12.40

%

13.17

%

13.54

%

12.96

%

13.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.29

%

12.47

%

13.66

%

12.27

%

8.39

%

12.27

%



















Other Data

















Weighted average shares:

















Basic

13,490,680


13,454,423


13,385,324


10,724,545


8,099,878


7,874,110

Diluted

13,678,962


13,822,522


13,755,026


11,156,037


8,448,112


8,138,824

Period end shares outstanding

13,521,826


13,464,093


13,445,782


13,403,324


9,313,929


13,403,324

Book value per share

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

22.14

$

22.31

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

20.06

$

20.87











(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

180,701

$

1,367

3.00 %

$

112,793

$

894

3.18 %

$

31,588

$

265

3.33 %

Loans, gross

2,874,857


40,498

5.59 %

2,641,330


31,164

4.73 %

1,553,517


23,940

6.11 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

243,471


1,237

2.02 %

200,801


451

0.90 %

360,723


194

0.21 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,299,029


43,102

5.18 %

2,954,924


32,509

4.41 %

1,945,828


24,399

4.97 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(27,504)







(24,818)







(13,466)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

3,271,525







2,930,106







1,932,362





Noninterest-earning assets

184,514







201,734







138,687





Total assets

$

3,456,039






$

3,131,840






$

2,071,049






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,446,443

$

9,727

1.58 %

$

2,222,677

$

3,443

0.62 %

$

1,423,418

$

2,023

0.56 %

Notes payable and fed funds sold

111,213


1,617

5.77 %

83,390


1,208

5.81 %

21,278


262

4.89 %

FHLB advances

60,176


403

2.66 %

46,319


120

1.04 %

55,418


112

0.80 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,617,832


11,747

1.78 %

2,352,386


4,771

0.81 %

1,500,114


2,397

0.63 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

498,408







453,936







386,727





Other liabilities

31,707







22,383







9,440





Total liabilities

3,147,947







2,828,705







1,896,281





Shareholders' equity

308,092







303,135







174,768





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,456,039






$

3,131,840






$

2,071,049





Net interest income



$

31,355






$

27,738






$

22,002


Net interest spread (1)






3.40 %






3.60 %






4.34 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.77 %






3.77 %






4.49 %








(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets















Interest-earnings assets:















Investment securities

$

115,705

$

2,537

2.93 %

$

27,400

$

778

3.80 %

Loans, gross

2,577,324


98,344

5.10 %

1,603,555


72,660

6.06 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

236,552


1,914

1.08 %

282,065


517

0.25 %

Total interest-earning assets

2,929,581


102,795

4.69 %

1,913,020


73,955

5.17 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(24,265)







(13,211)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

2,905,316







1,899,809





Noninterest-earning assets

169,473







114,310





Total assets

$

3,074,789






$

2,014,119






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,279,048

$

15,014

0.88 %

$

1,400,424

$

6,613

0.63 %

Notes payable

65,898


2,848

5.78 %

29,475


1,080

4.90 %

FHLB advances

52,202


630

1.61 %

53,115


328

0.83 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,397,148


18,492

1.03 %

1,483,014


8,021

0.72 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

351,002







380,645





Other liabilities

22,361







9,134





Total liabilities

2,770,511







1,872,793





Shareholders' equity

304,278







141,326





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,074,789






$

2,014,119





Net interest income



$

84,303






$

65,934


Net interest spread (1)






3.66 %






4.45 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.85 %






4.61 %









(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

529,046

$

508,864

$

477,573

$

383,941

$

361,467

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

490,503


464,530


463,618


445,308


345,360

Residential

283,432


273,415


225,649


213,264


179,971

Construction, development & other

500,879


440,925


414,653


320,335


124,548

Farmland

22,770


23,895


13,467


9,934


8,309

Commercial & industrial

1,029,231


914,845


756,005


611,348


538,551

Consumer

3,728


3,706


3,304


4,001


4,417

Other

113,263


118,997


93,676


80,593


49,771

Total loans

$

2,972,852

$

2,749,177

$

2,447,945

$

2,068,724

$

1,612,394


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

9,439

$

9,806

$

9,896

$

10,030

$

11,077

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

98


387


40


278


561

Restructured loans--accruing

781


785


790


5,295


5,319

Total nonperforming loans

$

10,318

$

10,978

$

10,726

$

15,603

$

16,957

Other real estate owned

-


-


1,666


1,676


1,676

Total nonperforming assets

$

10,318

$

10,978

$

12,392

$

17,279

$

18,633


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

457

$

(4)

$

(17)

$

2,376

$

146


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

921

$

964

$

986

$

1,008

$

1,032

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

309


323


334


346


353

Residential

111


116


121


127


133

Construction, development & other

227


232


238


244


251

Farmland

-


-


-


-


-

Commercial & industrial

7,846


8,165


8,210


8,297


9,162

Consumer

20


-


-


-


-

Other

-


-


-


-


-

Purchased credit impaired

5


6


7


8


146

Total nonaccrual loans

$

9,439

$

9,806

$

9,896

$

10,030

$

11,077


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.29

%

0.33

%

0.41

%

0.69

%

0.89

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.35

%

0.40

%

0.44

%

0.75

%

1.05

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.98

%

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

0.97

%

QTD Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.53

%

0.04

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

 The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.  

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

December 31

Tangible Common Equity:

















Total shareholders' equity

$

376,354

$

301,967

$

301,203

$

299,007

$

206,202

$

299,007

Less:  Preferred stock including additional paid in capital

66,273


-


-


-


-


-

Total common equity

310,081


301,967


301,203


299,007


206,202


299,007

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,205


19,245


19,286


19,326


19,366


19,326

Tangible common equity

$

290,876

$

282,722

$

281,917

$

279,681

$

186,836

$

279,681



















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,521,826


13,464,093


13,445,782


13,403,324


9,313,929


13,403,324



















Book Value Per Share

$

22.93

$

22.43

$

22.40

$

22.31

$

22.14

$

22.31

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

21.51

$

21.00

$

20.97

$

20.87

$

20.06

$

20.87






































Tangible Assets:

















Total assets

$

3,516,845

$

3,358,062

$

3,040,388

$

2,499,412

$

2,082,171

$

2,499,412

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,205


19,245


19,286


19,326


19,366


19,326

Tangible assets

$

3,497,640

$

3,338,817

$

3,021,102

$

2,480,086

$

2,062,805

$

2,480,086



















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.82

%

8.99

%

9.91

%

11.96

%

9.90

%

11.96

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.32

%

8.47

%

9.33

%

11.28

%

9.06

%

11.28

%




Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2022

2021

2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

December 31

Average Tangible Common Equity:

















Average shareholders' equity

$

308,092

$

303,135

$

301,537

$

257,583

$

174,768

$

170,630

Less:  Average preferred stock including additional paid in capital

720


-


-


-


-


-

Average common equity

307,372


303,135


301,537


257,583


174,768


170,630

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net

19,225


19,265


19,306


19,343


19,383


19,404

Average tangible common equity

$

288,147

$

283,870

$

282,231

$

238,240

$

155,385

$

151,226



















Net Income

$

6,770

$

2,277

$

2,087

$

354

$

2,385

$

11,424



















Return on Average Common Equity

8.74

%

3.01

%

2.81

%

0.55

%

5.41

%

6.70

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

9.32

%

3.22

%

3.00

%

0.59

%

6.09

%

7.55

%

