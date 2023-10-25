THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total loans grow $225.7 million to $3.56 billion

Book Value grows 1.4% and Tangible Book Value(1) grows 1.5%



HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 third quarter financial results.

Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

Total assets reached $4.22 billion , an increase of $252.3 million , or 6.4%, over the $3.96 billion reported as of June 30, 2023 , and 19.9% over the $3.52 billion reported as of September 30, 2022 .

, an increase of , or 6.4%, over the reported as of , and 19.9% over the reported as of . Loans held for investment grew $225.7 million to $3.56 billion , or 6.8%, over the $3.33 billion reported as of June 30, 2023 , and 19.7% over the $2.97 billion reported as of September 30, 2022 .

to , or 6.8%, over the reported as of , and 19.7% over the reported as of . Deposits reached $3.65 billion , an increase of $238.5 million , or 7.0%, over the $3.41 billion reported as of June 30, 2023 , and 22.2% over the $2.98 billion reported as of September 30, 2022 .

, an increase of , or 7.0%, over the reported as of , and 22.2% over the reported as of . Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $24.57 and $23.17 , respectively, as of September 30, 2023 , compared to $24.23 and $22.82 , respectively, as of June 30, 2023 and to $22.93 and $21.51 , respectively, as of September 30, 2022 .

increased to and , respectively, as of , compared to and , respectively, as of and to and , respectively, as of . Implemented a cost reduction plan to proactively align with current market demands.

Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast, stated, "Third quarter growth was impressive with sequential and year over year increases in total assets, loans, and deposits. Book value per share growth continued at 1.4% and tangible book value per share growth continued at 1.5%, demonstrating a positive sign to investors and the overall financial health of the Company.

"To better align with current market conditions, we recently took some deliberate actions to reduce our operating expenses and other overhead costs. This included the previously announced winding down of our auto-finance division and a 5% reduction in workforce. Combined, this should allow us to immediately re-position Third Coast for continued growth over the next several quarters.

"Looking ahead, we expect to maintain our strong asset quality metrics, and we continue to be laser focused on credit quality across all lending verticals. Our ability to remain well capitalized despite market fluctuations is a testament to our dedication to our customers and shareholders. We believe our above–average industry performance and strong asset portfolio position us to perform in any economic environment, invest in strategic initiatives, and drive shareholder returns over the long term," Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to higher provision for credit losses of $1.2 million, higher salary expense which included $460,000 in severance costs, and $400,000 in fraud losses. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were each $0.32 per share in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $0.57 per share and $0.53 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.50 per share and $0.49 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.71% compared to 3.82% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.77% for the third quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2023 was 7.57% compared to 7.29% for the second quarter of 2023 and 5.59% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate.

Net interest income totaled $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.4% from $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 12.5% from $31.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $69.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 10.6% from $62.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 61.0 % from $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $6.1 million, or 10.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, and increased $24.9 million, or 61.4%, from the third quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.5 million, or 19.2%, from $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of $22.4 million, or 190.4%, from $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the decrease in Small Business Investment Company income.

Noninterest expense totaled $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, up from $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and up from $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses related to additional employees during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and administrative expenses related to opening new branches and administrative offices.

The efficiency ratio was 74.07% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 65.52% for the second quarter of 2023 and 67.06% for the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.56 billion, an increase of $225.7 million, or 6.8%, from $3.33 billion as of June 30, 2023, and an increase of $587.1 million, or 19.7%, from $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022. We believe the loan growth was well diversified with real estate loans up $106.0 million and commercial loans up $123.7 million from June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans were $16.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $10.3 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily due to the placement of a $2.3 million loan on nonaccrual and a $2.0 million loan that is over 90 days matured and still accruing. Both of these loans are well secured, and no losses are anticipated. In October 2023, the $2.0 million loan was renewed and is current. The remaining loans placed on nonaccrual this quarter consist of two relationships totaling $2.0 million, and minimal losses are expected as these loans are worked out. The remaining loans that are over 90 days past due at quarter end are well secured and in the process of renewal.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.6 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The allowance for credit losses increased to $38.1 million, or 1.07% of the $3.56 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio was 0.46%, compared to 0.30% as of June 30, 2023, and 0.35% as of September 30, 2022. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $24,000 and $457,000, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.65 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 7.0% from $3.41 billion as of June 30, 2023, and an increase of 22.2% from $2.98 billion as of September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $529.5 million as of June 30, 2023, to $500.2 million as of September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 13.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, compared to 15.5% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $165.8 million, or 7.1%, time deposits increased $102.8 million, or 20.5%, and savings accounts decreased $822,000, or 3.1%, from June 30, 2023.

The average cost of deposits was 3.73% for the third quarter of 2023, representing a 45-basis point increase from the second quarter of 2023 and a 242-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to time deposit growth, interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 142,122



$ 244,813



$ 309,153



$ 329,864



$ 216,623

Federal funds sold



144,408





23,206





1,789





2,150





1,225

Total cash and cash equivalents



286,530





268,019





310,942





332,014





217,848

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



-





-





-





-





132

Investment securities available-for-sale



201,035





194,467





180,376





176,067





160,437

Loans held for investment



3,559,953





3,334,277





3,213,326





3,107,551





2,972,852

Less: allowance for credit losses



(38,067)





(37,243)





(35,915)





(30,351)





(29,109)

Loans, net



3,521,886





3,297,034





3,177,411





3,077,200





2,943,743

Accrued interest receivable



22,821





19,579





19,026





18,340





16,246

Premises and equipment, net



29,010





28,720





28,504





28,662





25,449

Bank-owned life insurance



65,303





64,762





64,235





60,761





60,263

Non-marketable securities, at cost



15,799





20,687





14,751





14,618





27,136

Deferred tax asset, net



8,335





7,808





7,146





6,303





8,097

Fair value hedge assets



10,889





9,372





8,793





9,213





11,508

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



21,192





21,778





19,328





17,872





18,266

Core Deposit Intangible, net



1,009





1,050





1,090





1,131





1,171

Goodwill



18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034





18,034

Other assets



13,949





12,172





10,021





12,933





8,515

Total assets

$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 500,187



$ 529,474



$ 516,909



$ 486,114



$ 517,265

Interest bearing



3,146,635





2,878,807





2,805,624





2,750,032





2,467,049

Total deposits



3,646,822





3,408,281





3,322,533





3,236,146





2,984,314

































Accrued interest payable



4,318





3,522





1,636





2,545





2,925

Fair value hedge liabilities



10,519





9,177





7,271





9,221





11,514

Lease liability - operating leases



21,958





22,439





19,845





18,209





18,407

Other liabilities



15,467





12,792





10,054





14,024





12,158

Line of credit - Senior Debt



35,875





30,875





30,875





30,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,502





80,451





80,399





80,348





80,298

Total liabilities



3,815,461





3,567,537





3,472,613





3,391,368





3,140,491

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,679





13,688





13,658





13,610





13,600

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



319,134





318,769





318,350





318,033





317,798

Retained earnings



70,283





65,889





58,182





53,270





47,163

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,735)





(1,371)





(2,116)





(2,103)





(1,177)

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



400,331





395,945





387,044





381,780





376,354

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







2023



2022



2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



September 30



September 30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 65,380



$ 59,295



$ 53,911



$ 48,081



$ 40,498



$ 178,586



$ 98,344



Investment securities available-for-sale



1,990





2,029





1,548





1,388





1,367





5,567





2,537



Federal funds sold and other



2,015





1,389





1,920





1,682





1,237





5,324





1,914



Total interest income



69,385





62,713





57,379





51,151





43,102





189,477





102,795

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



30,345





24,936





22,092





15,682





9,727





77,373





15,014



FHLB advances and other borrowings



3,772





3,681





2,457





3,318





2,020





9,910





3,478



Total interest expense



34,117





28,617





24,549





19,000





11,747





87,283





18,492

















































Net interest income



35,268





34,096





32,830





32,151





31,355





102,194





84,303

















































Provision for credit losses



2,620





1,400





1,200





1,950





2,900





5,220





10,250

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



32,648





32,696





31,630





30,201





28,455





96,974





74,053

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



884





720





779





706





772





2,383





2,008



Gain on sale of SBA loans



114





-





-





123





729





114





827



Gain on sale of securities



364





-





97





-





-





461





-



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



541





526





475





497





424





1,542





815



Derivative fees



159





247





(1)





117





313





405





1,142



Other



(196)





787





552





310





300





1,143





678



Total noninterest income



1,866





2,280





1,902





1,753





2,538





6,048





5,470

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



17,353





15,033





13,712





14,473





14,719





46,098





42,037



Data processing and network expense



1,284





1,261





1,203





837





1,256





3,748





3,110



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,925





2,852





2,633





2,591





2,232





8,410





5,935



Legal and professional



2,001





1,547





1,930





1,887





1,353





5,478





5,100



Loan operations and other real estate owned



272





302





(35)





144





284





539





844



Advertising and marketing



515





812





686





580





438





2,013





1,332



Telephone and communications



117





129





139





175





122





385





321



Software purchases and maintenance



729





455





352





295





318





1,536





717



Regulatory assessments



532





458





666





863





1,000





1,656





2,601



Loss on sale of other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





-





-





350



Other



1,777





986





758





782





1,006





3,521





3,335



Total noninterest expense



27,505





23,835





22,044





22,627





22,728





73,384





65,682

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



7,009





11,141





11,488





9,327





8,265





29,638





13,841

















































Income tax expense



1,431





2,250





2,245





1,802





1,495





5,926





2,707

















































NET INCOME



5,578





8,891





9,243





7,525





6,770





23,712





11,134

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,184





1,184





1,171





1,418





-





3,539





-

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 6,770



$ 20,173



$ 11,134

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 1.49



$ 0.83



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 1.41



$ 0.81





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2023



2022



2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



September 30



September 30













































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.32



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 0.50



$ 1.49



$ 0.83

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.55



$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 1.41



$ 0.81

Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.06



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 20.44



$ -



$ 51.00



$ -













































Return on average assets (A)



0.56 %



0.96 %



1.02 %



0.84 %



0.78 %



0.84 %



0.48 % Return on average common equity (A)



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.74 %



8.24 %



4.90 % Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



5.50 %



10.02 %



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.32 %



8.75 %



5.23 % Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.71 %



3.82 %



3.79 %



3.75 %



3.77 %



3.77 %



3.85 % Efficiency ratio (D)



74.07 %



65.52 %



63.47 %



66.74 %



67.06 %



67.80 %



73.16 %











































Capital Ratios









































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):









































Total common equity to total assets



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.31 %



8.36 %



8.82 %



7.93 %



8.82 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.90 %



8.32 %



7.51 %



8.32 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



8.01 %



7.75 %



7.89 %

N/A



N/A





8.01 %

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.68 %



9.39 %



9.61 %

N/A



N/A





9.68 %

N/A

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.72 %



12.31 %



12.63 %

N/A



N/A





12.72 %

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.79 %



10.17 %



10.14 %

N/A



N/A





9.79 %

N/A













































Third Coast Bank, SSB:









































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.95 %



13.04 %



12.48 %



13.04 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.48 %



12.06 %



12.32 %



12.95 %



13.04 %



12.48 %



13.04 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.49 %



12.99 %



13.25 %



13.79 %



13.87 %



13.49 %



13.87 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



12.62 %



13.06 %



13.00 %



13.11 %



13.29 %



12.62 %



13.29 %











































Other Data









































Weighted average shares:









































Basic



13,608,718





13,588,747





13,532,545





13,528,504





13,490,680





13,576,949





13,443,862

Diluted



13,873,187





16,855,822





16,801,815





13,760,076





13,678,962





16,872,035





13,752,556

Period end shares outstanding



13,600,211





13,609,697





13,579,498





13,531,736





13,521,826





13,600,211





13,521,826

Book value per share

$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 24.57



$ 22.93

Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 23.17



$ 21.51



___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Investment securities

$ 198,305



$ 1,990



3.98 %

$ 208,980



$ 2,029



3.89 %

$ 180,701



$ 1,367



3.00 % Loans, gross



3,424,738





65,380



7.57 %



3,262,804





59,295



7.29 %



2,874,857





40,498



5.59 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



146,965





2,015



5.44 %



112,239





1,389



4.96 %



243,471





1,237



2.02 % Total interest-earning assets



3,770,008





69,385



7.30 %



3,584,023





62,713



7.02 %



3,299,029





43,102



5.18 % Less allowance for loan losses



(37,421)















(36,381)















(27,504)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



3,732,587















3,547,642















3,271,525











Noninterest-earning assets



190,670















185,705















184,514











Total assets

$ 3,923,257













$ 3,733,347













$ 3,456,039





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,756,305



$ 30,345



4.37 %

$ 2,581,560



$ 24,936



3.87 %

$ 2,446,443



$ 9,727



1.58 % Note payable and line of credit



112,765





1,919



6.75 %



111,301





1,858



6.70 %



111,213





1,617



5.77 % FHLB advances



129,585





1,853



5.67 %



135,826





1,823



5.38 %



60,176





403



2.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,998,655





34,117



4.51 %



2,828,687





28,617



4.06 %



2,617,832





11,747



1.78 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



473,282















470,564















498,408











Other liabilities



49,271















40,323















31,707











Total liabilities



3,521,208















3,339,574















3,147,947











Shareholders' equity



402,049















393,773















308,092











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 3,923,257













$ 3,733,347













$ 3,456,039











Net interest income







$ 35,268













$ 34,096













$ 31,355





Net interest spread (1)













2.79 %













2.96 %













3.40 % Net interest margin (2)













3.71 %













3.82 %













3.77 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Investment securities

$ 195,234



$ 5,567



3.81 %

$ 115,705



$ 2,537



2.93 % Loans, gross



3,287,053





178,586



7.26 %



2,577,324





98,344



5.10 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



142,224





5,324



5.00 %



236,552





1,914



1.08 % Total interest-earning assets



3,624,511





189,477



6.99 %



2,929,581





102,795



4.69 % Less allowance for loan losses



(36,236)















(24,265)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



3,588,275















2,905,316











Noninterest-earning assets



186,443















169,473











Total assets

$ 3,774,718













$ 3,074,789













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 2,645,127



$ 77,373



3.91 %

$ 2,279,048



$ 15,014



0.88 % Note payable and line of credit



111,777





5,592



6.69 %



65,898





2,848



5.78 % FHLB advances



106,353





4,318



5.43 %



52,202





630



1.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,863,257





87,283



4.08 %



2,397,148





18,492



1.03 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



473,834















351,002











Other liabilities



44,025















22,361











Total liabilities



3,381,116















2,770,511











Shareholders' equity



393,602















304,278











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,774,718













$ 3,074,789











Net interest income







$ 102,194













$ 84,303





Net interest spread (1)













2.91 %













3.66 % Net interest margin (2)













3.77 %













3.85 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2023



2022



(Dollars in thousands)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 517,917



$ 513,934



$ 508,936



$ 493,791



$ 529,046



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



566,973





547,120





511,546





506,012





490,503



Residential



326,354





310,842





286,358





308,775





283,432



Construction, development & other



655,822





595,601





627,143





567,851





500,879



Farmland



30,646





24,219





22,512





22,820





22,770



Commercial & industrial



1,288,320





1,164,624





1,112,638





1,058,910





1,029,231



Consumer



2,665





2,891





3,280





3,872





3,728



Municipal and other



171,256





175,046





140,913





145,520





113,263



Total loans

$ 3,559,953



$ 3,334,277



$ 3,213,326



$ 3,107,551



$ 2,972,852





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,963



$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 10,963



$ 9,439



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



2,442





-





-





518





98



Restructured loans--accruing



-





-





-





780





781



Total nonperforming loans



16,405





9,968





9,482





12,261





10,318



Other real estate owned



-





-





-





-





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 16,405



$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 12,261



$ 10,318





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 24



$ 72



$ (364)



$ 708



$ 457





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 978



$ 832



$ 855



$ 1,699



$ 921



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



1,235





1,417





282





296





309



Residential



3,058





494





506





513





111



Construction, development & other



567





36





39





45





232



Commercial & industrial



8,125





7,189





7,800





8,390





7,846



Consumer



-





-





-





20





20



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 13,963



$ 9,968



$ 9,482



$ 10,963



$ 9,439





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.39 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.32 %



0.29 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.46 %



0.30 %



0.30 %



0.39 %



0.35 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.07 %



1.12 %



1.12 %



0.98 %



0.98 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.00 %



0.01 %



(0.05) %



0.09 %



0.06 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2023



2022



2023



2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



September 30



September 30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 400,331



$ 395,945



$ 387,044



$ 381,780



$ 376,354



$ 400,331



$ 376,354

Less: Preferred stock including additional paid in

capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,273





66,225





66,273

Total common equity



334,106





329,720





320,819





315,555





310,081





334,106





310,081

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,043





19,084





19,124





19,165





19,205





19,043





19,205

Tangible common equity

$ 315,063



$ 310,636



$ 301,695



$ 296,390



$ 290,876



$ 315,063



$ 290,876













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,600,211





13,609,697





13,579,498





13,531,736





13,521,826





13,600,211





13,521,826













































Book Value Per Share

$ 24.57



$ 24.23



$ 23.63



$ 23.32



$ 22.93



$ 24.57



$ 22.93

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 23.17



$ 22.82



$ 22.22



$ 21.90



$ 21.51



$ 23.17



$ 21.51

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 4,215,792



$ 3,963,482



$ 3,859,657



$ 3,773,148



$ 3,516,845



$ 4,215,792



$ 3,516,845

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



19,043





19,084





19,124





19,165





19,205





19,043





19,205

Tangible assets

$ 4,196,749



$ 3,944,398



$ 3,840,533



$ 3,753,983



$ 3,497,640



$ 4,196,749



$ 3,497,640













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



7.93 %



8.32 %



8.31 %



8.36 %



8.82 %



7.93 %



8.82 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.51 %



7.88 %



7.86 %



7.90 %



8.32 %



7.51 %



8.32 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 402,049



$ 393,773



$ 384,794



$ 381,271



$ 308,092



$ 393,602



$ 304,278

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,225





66,225





66,225





66,329





720





66,225





243

Average common equity



335,824





327,548





318,569





314,942





307,372





327,377





304,035

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



19,068





19,108





19,149





19,184





19,225





19,108





19,265

Average tangible common equity

$ 316,756



$ 308,440



$ 299,420



$ 295,758



$ 288,147



$ 308,269



$ 284,770













































Net Income

$ 5,578



$ 8,891



$ 9,243



$ 7,525



$ 6,770



$ 23,712



$ 11,134

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,184





1,184





1,171





1,418





-





3,539





-

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 4,394



$ 7,707



$ 8,072



$ 6,107



$ 6,770



$ 20,173



$ 11,134













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



5.19 %



9.44 %



10.28 %



7.69 %



8.74 %



8.24 %



4.90 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



5.50 %



10.02 %



10.93 %



8.19 %



9.32 %



8.75 %



5.23 %

___________ (A) Interim periods annualized.

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares